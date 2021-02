Hamilton scores 22 to lift UNLV over Air Force 68-58

LAS VEGAS — Bryce Hamilton had 22 points and 13 rebounds as UNLV beat Air Force 68-58 on Saturday.

Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 16 points for UNLV (7-9, 4-5 Mountain West Conference). Nick Blake added 11 points.

A.J. Walker had 18 points for the Falcons (4-13, 2-11), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Chris Joyce added 14 points.