Furman jumps on Navy early, cruises to 79-46 win

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Andrew Brown nailed six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Furman to an easy 79-46 victory over Navy on Saturday.

Brown finished 7 of 8 from the field. Kris Acox and Devin Sibley each added 10 points for the Paladins (4-4), with Acox also adding 10 rebounds.

Furman shot a blistering 59.2 percent from the field, and an efficient 52.2 percent from behind the arc.

Ryan Pearson was the only Navy player in double figures with 13 points, as the Midshipmen (3-6) were held to 36.7 percent from the field and 5 of 21 from 3-point range.

Furman put the game away early, racing out to a 15-4 lead before taking a 41-16 advantage into the break. A Sibley 3-point play in the opening 1:20 of the second half pushed the Furman lead past 30 points, 47-16.