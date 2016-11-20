Fox's 23-point effort paces High Point in win over Navy

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Andre Fox scored 23 points and added six rebounds to help lead High Point to a 69-62 win over Navy on Saturday.

The Panthers have won three of four to open the 2016-17 campaign.

Fox finished 5 of 10 from the field and hit 11 of his 13 free throw attempts. Anthony Lindauer had 15 points and Miles Bowman Jr. added 11 points and 10 boards for High Point.

The score was tied at 50 with 8:36 to play, but a 9-0 High Point run bookended by a pair of Lindauer 3-pointers gave the Panthers some breathing room.

A Ryan Pearson 3-pointer for Navy managed to cut the Midshipmen deficit to 65-61 with 3:06 remaining, but Navy was held to just one point from there. Fox hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 2:16 to ice it.

Pearson led Navy (1-3) with 15 points.