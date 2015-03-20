Fort Benning soldier honors fallen friend with college rivalry road trip

On Friday, Army Staff Sgt. Jonathan Shuskey placed a mini Ohio State helmet on the grave of his friend, Master Sgt. Corey Hood. Special to the Ledger-Enquirer.

For 15 months, Jonathan Shuskey has missed his Army buddy Corey Hood and struggled with Hood’s tragic death.

Saturday afternoon inside a crowded Ohio Stadium with Michigan and Ohio State playing one of the best football games of the season, Shuskey felt a closeness that he has been struggling to find.

Right after the record attendance of 110,045 was announced, Shuskey posted to his Facebook page: “I’m officially part of the largest crowd in Ohio Stadium history. But I’m fairly certain the actual number for today is 110,046 ...”

So, the story goes.

Army Staff Sgt. Shuskey, a hardcore Michigan football fan, went behind enemy lines — as he put it — over the weekend to honor his best friend and fulfill a promise. Master Sgt. Hood, a Cincinnati native, was a Buckeye through and through. The two men met in 2004 while serving in a unit that was deployed to Afghanistan.

They instantly became best friends, despite the fact that their favorite college teams were bitter rivals. In fact, sports was part of the glue that brought this unlikely pair together.

Hood was a parachutist with the Golden Knights, the Army’s elite jump team, and died in August 2015 from injuries suffered jumping into the Chicago Air & Water Show.

Everything the two men dreamed of doing, including going to the Michigan-Ohio State game, died with Hood on Aug. 16, 2015 — or so Shuskey thought.

Sitting at his Fort Benning home last Tuesday, Shuskey, assigned to the 3-16 Cavalry unit, was reading about the upcoming Michigan-Ohio State game. In the past, the two would communicate daily as the big game approached, even when they were assigned to different posts.

“It’s a tough week now that he is gone,” Shuskey said Sunday night, driving home from Ohio.

On a lark, Shuskey began looking at online ticket sites to see if he could find an affordable ticket. That would not be easy in a game matching the No. 2 Wolverines and No. 3 Buckeyes.

“The tickets were pretty reasonable, if you consider 300 bucks reasonable,” Shuskey said.

He bought one — and he was taking the memory of his best friend with him.

He left, alone, after Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday and drove to Cincinnati. No plans except a hotel room. On Friday, he went to the store and purchased a mini plastic Ohio State helmet and took it to Hood’s grave in Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio.

“I got you a helmet,” Huskey posted to Facebook. “$3 was all I could bring myself to spend on anything with those awful colors. Hope you’re ready for the game tomorrow. I miss you, little buddy...”

Like everything else that would transpire over the next couple of days, the toy helmet had a back story. Hood collected them and had one for every team in the Big 10 and every NFL team. Before the season, he would sort them in the order he thought they would finish.

“That was his thing,” Shuskey said.

The rest of the day, Shuskey hung out with Hood’s family and friends, many of whom he met last summer after Corey died.

Game day

Saturday was game day, and one of the ways Shuskey planned to mark it was getting to Columbus early and going by the ESPN College GameDay set. One of the things Hood and Shuskey planned to do when they retired from the Army was buy an old RV and spend the fall following ESPN GameDay around the country.

These guys were hardcore, just like their friendship.

Shuskey pulled into the parking area and got into the stadium, just like he had been there before, even though he hadn’t.

“Over the years, Corey had done such a good job of describing the place to me that I knew where to park, knew which gate to go into the stadium, everything,” Shuskey said.

Shuskey was subtle in the way he wore his Michigan colors into Ohio Stadium. He wore a Michigan shirt, but it was under a heavy black jacket. His head gear was a Golden Knights ball cap.

“I knew where I was,” Shuskey said.

He also knew why he was there. About an hour before kickoff, he found his seat in section 9C, row 35. He watched the stadium fill to capacity and the teams warm up. He listened as the Michigan band played the Ohio State fight song and the Ohio State band played the Michigan fight song.

He watched the Ohio band masterfully spell out the script “Ohio” and dot the “i.”

The empty seat

As the game progressed, Shuskey got comfortable in his surroundings, pulling for the Wolverines in a quiet manner. He started to talk to some of the Ohio State fans around him and share the story of why he was there, and told them a little about Hood.

“The coolest part of the whole day was just before halftime,” Shuskey said. “I was sitting in seat 17 and the seat next to me, 18, was still empty. I kept expecting for someone to come sit down.”

It never happened.

“Seat 18 is the only empty seat in my section,” Shuskey posted to Facebook. “I don’t even need to tell you ... #TheGame #Hoody #BlueSkies.”

Shuskey was not ready for the experience to end, and neither were the two teams. Tied 17-17 at the end of the fourth quarter, they moved into overtime.

“OK. I got nowhere to be,” Shuskey posted.

Hood’s Buckeyes won 30-27 in double overtime.

“I’m not sad that Michigan lost,” Shuskey posted. “That was an incredible game, and both teams played their guts out. I’m sad that it’s over.”

As the Ohio State fans rushed to celebrate, several of them who had heard the story stopped long enough pat Shuskey on the shoulder and wish him well.

Shuskey didn’t leave seat 17 for more than 10 minutes. He just sat there and cried.

“I wasn’t crying because Michigan lost,” he said.

A Facebook post summed up the emotion of the moment.

“Today was one of the best days of my life,” he posted. “That’s as close as I’ve felt to Corey Hood since he’s been gone. ... Gonna do it again next year, in Ann Arbor. Just the way we planned. I love you, little buddy.”

