Wiesbaden upends Lakeneath; will host next week

WIESBADEN, Germany -- The Wiesbaden Warriors entered the weekend one loss away from missing the 2016 Division II football semifinals entirely.

They came out of it not just participating in a semifinal, but hosting one.

Wiesbaden salvaged its season Saturday with a 33-14 defeat of the visiting Lakenheath Lancers. The outcome created a three-way tie for second place between the Warriors, Lancers and Vilseck, each with 3-2 conference records, and a tiebreaker based on point differential slotted the Warriors second. They’ll host third seed Vilseck next weekend, while the Lancers visit top seed Ramstein.

That field will produce a fresh champion, as defending champion Stuttgart was relegated to fifth place thanks to Wiesbaden's win.

Chris Hobson turned in a monster performance in delivering the win for Wiesbaden. Hobson carried 22 times for 224 yards and found the end zone four times. He also paced the defense with 17 tackles.

Marcus Smith gathered 117 rushing yards to lead Lakenheath, while Christopher Cruz made 10 tackles.