Wiesbaden hands Stuttgart first defeat

The Wiesbaden Warriors brought some intrigue to DODEA-Europe Division I girls soccer on Friday with a 3-1 defeat of the previously undefeated two-time defending champion Stuttgart Panthers.

Lily Hogenson, Peggy Mathis and Gabi Diaz recorded goals as the Warriors dragged the Panthers into the ranks of the single-loss club, thereby complicating the bracket for this week’s European tournament. The Warriors and Panthers are joined by Naples and Ramstein as teams with just one divisional loss on the season.

Camryn Angel headlined a Warrior defense that held Stuttgart’s usually productive attack to a single goal, a first-half strike by Alexa Smith off an assist by Emily Smith. Karli Wallace made 12 saves in goal for Wiesbaden.

The Warriors completed a 2-0 weekend on Saturday with a 3-0 defeat of Division II Bitburg. Mathis, Hogenson and Lily Hogenson found the net while Carolina Golden recorded her second assist in as many games.

Naples 10, Florence 0: Saturday at Naples, the Wildcats wrapped up their regular season with a dominant win.

Three Wildcats - Micayla Feltner, Victoria Sasse and Thalia Galindo - scored twice in the rout. Feltner also had two assists on the day.

Naples enters the tournament with an eye on a second straight appearance in the Division I European championship match.

SHAPE 4, Brussels 0: Saturday at Brussels, the Spartans scored two goals in each half of a thorough shutout victory.

Sophie Marro scored two of SHAPE’s goals and Trinity Leahy had a goal and an assist for the Spartans.

Nicole Shoaf stopped all three shots aimed at her in SHAPE’s goal, while Brussels counterpart Gloria Hernandez fared admirably with 18 saves against the relentless Spartan attack.

AFNORTH 5, International School of Brussels 3: Friday at Brunssum, Netherlands, the Lions completed a comeback from a 2-1 halftime deficit.

Kyla Kolosky scored three goals and assisted on another and Paige Vanden paired a goal with two assists and Carolyn Mote added a goal and an assist to lead the Lion offense.

Alberte Martensson, Nora Bjorsell Eklund and Rose Pinkert each scored for ISB.

Kaiserslautern 3, Vilseck 1: Saturday at Kaiserslautern, the Raiders outlasted their visiting Division I rivals.

Kalin Olsen scored a pair of goals and assisted Aleysha Myers on the other to fuel the Raider offense. Sarah Robertson made seven saves in goal to secure the Kaiserslautern win.

Aliya Cottrell assisted Jolie Komlan for Vilseck’s lone goal.

Boys

Kaiserslautern 5, Vilseck 2: Saturday at Kaiserslautern, the Raiders completed an undefeated season with another prolific offensive performance.

Alexander Dexter scored three goals, Pablo Zorrilla scored twice and Tyler Jankowski handed out a pair of assists for the Raiders, who have scored five or more goals in all but one match this season.

Stuttgart 1, Wiesbaden 0: Friday at Wiesbaden, a second-half strike by Dan Bacskai swung a Division I matchup to the visitors.

Kai Wetzel assisted Bacskai on the match’s only goal. Keepers Evan Stuber of Stuttgart and Matias Chavez of Wiesbaden made three saves apiece.

SHAPE 3, Brussels 1: Saturday at Brussels, the Spartans broke a 1-1 halftime tie with a pair of unanswered second-half goals.

Despite the loss, the Brigands head into the Division III tournament undefeated in their division and a strong favorite to claim the small-school crown.

Naples 7, Florence 0: Saturday at Naples, the Wildcats throttled their overmatched guests.

Ryan Ramirez and Jett Kaddour scored two goals apiece and Matteo Pugliese notched a goal and an assist before the mercy rule kicked in early in the second half.

The victory puts the Wildcats back on a winning track headed into the postseason as they recovered from their only loss of the spring, a May 6 setback to Marymount. Naples brings an undefeated Division I bracket into this week’s large-school bracket.