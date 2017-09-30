Wiesbaden grabs semifinal berth by downing Vilseck

VILSECK, Germany -- The Wiesbaden Warriors kept pace in the race for first place in DODEA-Europe Division I football, blasting the Vilseck Falcons 41-2 to join fellow unbeaten Stuttgart in clinching a spot in the semifinals.

Caleb Brown led the Wiesbaden offense, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for 103 yards and another score. Dante Hurt and Josh Brown caught the touchdown passes for the Warriors; Hurt also returned an interception 58 yards to the end zone.

Chance Arnoldussen, Mark Peltier and Brendon Kling added rushing touchdowns for the Warriors.

Dylan Burns led the Vilseck resistance with 121/2 tackles.

While both are securely in the postseason, the Warriors and Stuttgart will meet Oct. 13 with playoff seeding on the line. Vilseck, still alive for the fourth and final playoff spot in the division, takes on Lakenheath on Oct. 14.