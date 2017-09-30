Wiesbaden grabs semifinal berth by downing Vilseck
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 30, 2017
VILSECK, Germany -- The Wiesbaden Warriors kept pace in the race for first place in DODEA-Europe Division I football, blasting the Vilseck Falcons 41-2 to join fellow unbeaten Stuttgart in clinching a spot in the semifinals.
Caleb Brown led the Wiesbaden offense, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for 103 yards and another score. Dante Hurt and Josh Brown caught the touchdown passes for the Warriors; Hurt also returned an interception 58 yards to the end zone.
Chance Arnoldussen, Mark Peltier and Brendon Kling added rushing touchdowns for the Warriors.
Dylan Burns led the Vilseck resistance with 121/2 tackles.
While both are securely in the postseason, the Warriors and Stuttgart will meet Oct. 13 with playoff seeding on the line. Vilseck, still alive for the fourth and final playoff spot in the division, takes on Lakenheath on Oct. 14.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
$29 million is just the beginning of what it will cost to repair USS Fitzgerald
No injuries, no active shooter at AF Academy after reports of shots prompted lockdown
Navy charges sailor with dereliction of duty in connection with Oceana fuel spill
Body found behind church believed to be missing teen last seen entering military base
USS Wasp crew rescues 2 men after Cessna crashes in Caribbean
Trump seeks new health chief after Price resignation