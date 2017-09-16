Warriors stay perfect by rallying late against Lancers
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 16, 2017
LAKENHEATH, England -- The Wiesbaden Warriors outlasted the persistent home team Saturday, scoring three fourth-quarter touchdowns to hand the Lancers a 27-8 defeat.
Caleb Brown led the visitors’ offensive efforts. Brown carried 12 times for 119 yards and a touchdown and completed his only passing attempt for a 32-yard touchdown to Michael Bills.
Josh Blake added a short-distance rushing touchdown and Chance Arnoldussen returned an interception 88 yards to notch six points for the Warrior defense. Sam Edwards starred on both sides of the ball, rushing 12 times for 68 yards and registering 10 tackles.
Jordan Harris ran in for Lakenheath’s only touchdown, while Ashton LaFlamme completed five passes for 83 yards. Peyton Wilson led the Lancer defense with eight tackles while adding a sack and an interception.
