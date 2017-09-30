Vicenza celebrates Hohenfels homecoming with rout

HOHENFELS, Germany -- The Hohenfels Tigers held their homecoming football game Friday night. But it was the Vicenza Cougars that celebrated.

Vicenza walloped the overwhelmed home team 62-0 in the DODEA-Europe Division II South region matchup that gave the Cougars their first regional win of the fall while denying the Tigers their first win of the season.

The victory improves the Cougars to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in regional play, keeping them mathematically alive in the race for one of the South’s two semifinal berths. But their path to the playoffs is exceedingly narrow, as the Cougars have already lost to both Aviano and Naples, the two 2-0 teams ahead of them in the standings, and they’ll need considerable help down the stretch to supplant the Saints or Wildcats.

Vicenza helped its own cause Friday night with an impressively diverse offensive performance alongside its defensive shutout.

Luke Jorgansen completed five passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, while Bryan Horton racked up 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Nicholas White, Brian Palmer, Mason Suarez, Christian Lewis and Cole Keck also joined the Cougar parade to the end zone.

The teams will jump back into regional play on the other side of DODEA-Europe’s idle weekend of Oct. 7. Vicenza hosts Baumholder on Oct. 14 in a game it must win to preserve its postseason hopes. Hohenfels travels south to take a swing at first-place Naples.