Stuttgart stays unbeaten, grabs top seed

WIESBADEN, Germany - The Stuttgart Panthers are the last undefeated team standing in DODEA-Europe Division I football after defeating the host Wiesbaden Warriors 36-24 on Friday evening.

Stuttgart improves to 4-0 in divisional play and clinches the No. 1 seed in the semifinals with the victory. The Panthers can complete an unbeaten regular season next weekend against winless Vilseck.

Wiesbaden had already clinched a playoff berth entering the Stuttgart showdown. The Warriors will play Ramstein next weekend in a semifinal preview that will determine which team hosts the playoff game.

The Panther offense deployed its usual potent mix of ground and aerial attacks in its latest conquest.

Quarterback Chris Magalona completed seven passes for 188 yards and two scores, with wideout Gabe Simpson on the other end of all of those throws, and rushed for another touchdown. Devon Burton rushed 25 times for 204 yards and a touchdown while Christian Walker also ran in for six points.

Nelson Hernandez, Seiya Murphy and Alex Ploechinger led an opportunistic Panther defense with an interception apiece. Ploechinger added nine tackles in support of the team-high 10 recorded by Will Suddeth.

Wiesbaden quarterback Josh Blake completed 12 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns to pace the Warrior offense, while Donte Hurt caught five balls for 159 yards and all three of those scores.

Chance Arnoldussen led the Warrior defense with 12 tackles and a fumble recovery, while Mark Peltier added 11 tackles.