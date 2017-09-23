Stuttgart stays perfect by rallying past Lakenheath

STUTTGART, Germany -- The Stuttgart Panthers kept pace in the race for first place in DODEA-Europe Division I football Saturday with a 34-12 defeat of the visiting Lakenheath Lancers.

The win improves Stuttgart to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in divisional play. That puts the Panthers in a tie for the top spot with Wiesbaden, which achieved that same record Friday night in a win over Kaiserslautern.

Stuttgart outscored the Lancers 28-6 after entering the halftime locker room in a 6-6 deadlock.

The Panthers tapped deep into their stockpile of offensive weapons to secure the win.

Quarterback Chris Magalona ran for a 54-yard score and completed nine passes for 119 yards and a 30-yard touchdown pass to Sabriel Ashley. Gabe Simpson hauled in three passes for a total of 53 yards.

Devon Burton carried six times for 52 yards and a touchdown, while Trey Hernandez and Tito Mercado also found the end zone on the ground.

Alex Ploechinger and Will Suddeth made 14 tackles apiece to lead a sturdy Stuttgart defense.

Ion Duenas produced 151 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries to lead Lakenheath, while Jordan Harris rushed six times for 42 yards and a score.