Stuttgart, Naples earn loudest cheers as fall season concludes

DODEA-Europe finished a unique fall sports season Monday by releasing the results of the cheerleading championships.

The Stuttgart Panthers finished first in the Division I competition, while the Naples Wildcats won the D II/III competition.

Teams came up with their own routines, filmed them at their own locations and submitted videos to a panel of judges in Europe and the United States.

Ramstein was second in the large-school competition, followed by Wiesbaden. Kaiserslautern and SHAPE tied for fourth. Sigonella was the runner-up in the small-schools event and AFNORTH was third. Rota and Spangdahlem tied for fourth.

“I’m very pleased that we were able to offer the kids a chance to compete – albeit virtually,” DODEA-Europe Athletic Director Kathy Clemmons said.

It was the third time that DODEA-Europe has held a sports championship virtually – all of them coming this fall. The European Athletic Fitness Games – a heptathlon style event created after football and volleyball were canceled due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus – was held virtually all year. More than half the organization’s cross country teams also competed virtually in a championship meet.

Clemmons said sports are currently on hold until at least Nov. 30.

Depending on the circumstances, winter seasons of volleyball and weightlifting for both boys and girls and the co-ed holdover marksmanship are on tap.

