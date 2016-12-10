Spartans in good shape heading into break

The SHAPE Spartans vaulted to the top of the Division I standings over the weekend with a pair of impressive wins over divisional foe Kaiserslautern.

Matt Hoover scored a game-high 23 points to fuel Friday’s win, while Jaylen Williams added nine points and eight rebounds. The Spartans also starred defensively, holding the Raiders to just two points in a decisive second-quarter run.

Four Spartans reached double digits in Saturday’s sweep-clinching runaway. Cameron Little led the way with 18 points, while Monte Anderson had 17, Hoover added 14 and Williams notched 11 along with 10 boards.

The 3-0 Spartans see more Division I competition on the other side of the holidays with January games against Wiesbaden, Lakenheath and Ramstein.

Aviano 44/38, AOSR 32/34: At Aviano, the Saints twice defeated the visiting Falcons.

Hayden Roers scored a combined 21 points for Aviano, including a game-high 13 on Friday. Mason Shine led the way with a team-best 13 points on Saturday.

The wins restored Aviano’s record to .500 entering the holiday break. The Saints were swept by Marymount, another in-country Division II rival, on Dec. 2-3.

Aviano will share a four-school meet with AOSR, Marymount and Rota on Jan. 20-21.

Vicenza 39/37, Naples 27/58: At Vicenza, the host Cougars and visiting Wildcats alternated double-digit wins.

Naples struggled in Friday’s opening loss, particularly in a fourth quarter that saw the Cougars outscore their guests 14-3. But they rebounded Saturday, building an eight-point lead through one quarter and closing the game on a 21-11 run.

Alex Decaro recorded a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead Vicenza to its win. KC Evans led all scorers with 25 points in Naples’ response Saturday.

Black Forest Academy 65/53, AFNORTH 25/31: At Kandern, Germany, the host Falcons blew out their overmatched Division II opponent.

Jonah Greathouse carried the offensive load with 28 points on Friday. Kaden Proctor posted a double-double on Saturday, pairing 12 rebounds along with a career-high 18 points.

BFA improves to 3-1 on the season after opening the year with a doubleheader split with Division I Wiesbaden. The Falcons’ January schedule includes only games against Division III opponents Ansbach and Hohenfels.