Sigonella's Chandler, Vilseck's Scott earn DODEA-Europe Athlete of the Year honors

DODEA-Europe has named seniors Kisiah Chandler of Sigonella and Zavier Scott of Vilseck its 2016-17 Athletes of the Year.



Female Athlete of the Year Chandler led the Jaguars to Division III championships in all three sports she played, including volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and softball in the spring, and piled up individual accolades in each in the process. She was a first-team All-Europe and All-Tournament selection in all three sports and won the Division III tournament MVP award in volleyball and basketball.



Male Athlete of the Year Zavier Scott ranked among Europe’s elite in football and track and field and was a key contributor to the Falcons basketball team. As a wide receiver, Scott earned All-Europe first-team honors and was selected the MVP of DODEA-Europe’s postseason football all-star game. On the track, Scott won European championships at 100, 200 and 400 meters and as part of Vilseck’s victorious 4x100 relay team, earning Stars and Stripes boys track and field Athlete of the Year honors.