Royals sweep Lancers to end 2017 on positive note

The defending DODEA-Europe Division I boys basketball champion Ramstein Royals snapped their season-opening losing streak over the weekend with a pair of wins at Lakenheath. Ramstein beat the host Lancers 65-42 and 44-41, respectively, on Friday and Saturday.

Jarod Little poured in 30 points to pace the Royals to a runaway win in Friday’s opener, punctuated by a 24-8 Ramstein run in the fourth quarter. Naser Eaves added 17 points in the win.

Lakenheath kept it closer on Saturday and launched a late surge of its own before falling short.

Kobe Cox scored 20 points to lead the Lancers on Friday, while Daniel Uelmen produced a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double on Saturday.

The Royals wrap up their December schedule at 2-2 after starting their season with losses to divisional rivals Wiesbaden and Kaiserslautern. Lakenheath falls to 2-2 after opening its winter with a sweep of Naples.

Stuttgart 52, Naples 35: Saturday at Vicenza, the Panthers completed an undefeated trip to Italy.

Ahmad Johnson scored 16 points and Gavin Abney added 15 for Stuttgart, which beat Vicenza 53-52 on Friday.

The Panthers will take on defending Division I champion Ramstein coming out of the holiday break on Jan. 12-13.

Sigonella 61/55, Florence 22/32: At Sigonella, the Jaguars recorded two lopsided victories.

Isaac Griswold paced the reigning Division III champions, posting a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double on Friday and notching 17 points and eight rebounds Saturday.

Alex Ogletree produced a combined 20 points and 16 rebounds while Connor Smithgall totaled 26 points across the two games.

Spangdahlem 53/42, Alconbury 26/25: At Spangdahlem, the Sentinels twice whipped the visiting Dragons.

Javian Rouse posted a combined 21 points and Deon Montgomery added 15 in a balanced Spangdahlem offensive attack. On the other end, the Sentinels held Alconbury to single-digit scoring in all eight quarters played on the weekend.

Jose Cordero led the Dragon resistance with 22 total points.

The Sentinels will take a perfect 4-0 record into the holiday break.

SHAPE 62/58, AFNORTH 53/35: The Spartans got the best of their Benelux neighbor on both Friday and Saturday.

Chandler Squire led SHAPE in scoring on both occasions, pouring in 28 points on Friday and another 18 on Saturday. Anthony Gordon totaled 19 points and 13 rebounds over the two games in support.

That was enough to counteract the potent scoring of AFNORTH duo David Mitchell and Luke Priestman. Mitchell scored 20 points in each game, while Priestman followed a 26-point effort Friday with a 12-point effort Saturday.

Ansbach 55, Brussels 30: At Ansbach, the Cougars blasted a key Division III rival.

Kevin Kamara nearly equaled the opponent’s offensive output with 28 points, while teammate Ogden Andrew chipped in 19 points. Both Ansbach stars secured double-doubles with 10 rebounds each.