Rota starts off where it left off - victorious

ROTA, Spain -- The DODEA-Europe Division II football defending champions wasted no time knocking down a new potential rival.

The Rota Admirals blanked the visiting Naples Wildcats 28-0 on Saturday, neutralizing a team considered to be among the primary threats lurking in the region opposite them.

The Admirals’ victory was thorough and steady. The home team led 15-0 through one quarter, bumped that up to 22-0 at halftime and added a fourth-quarter score to put the win away.

Cameron Wilson amassed 199 yards of total offense with three touchdowns to lead the Admirals. Quarterback Sam Gallardo totaled 131 passing yards while also starring on the other side of the ball with an interception, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and nine tackles. Austin Curtice caught a touchdown on offense and collected an interception on defense.

Dylan Gire gathered 48 rushing yards and John Freiermuth made 10 tackles to lead Naples.

Rota begins a four-game stretch of North region play next weekend against AFNORTH/Brussels. Naples starts its South schedule Friday against Baumholder.