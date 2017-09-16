Rota routs Benelux team for 10th straight victory

ROTA, Spain -- The defending champion Rota Admirals picked up another sizeable victory Saturday, handling visiting AFNORTH/Brussels 39-2 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Rota owned a 22-0 lead through one quarter and cruised to the victory, its 10th in a row including DODEA-Europe regular season and postseason games.

Cameron Wilson collected 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just three carries. Brennon Colvin added two touchdowns and Sam Gallardo rushed into the end zone to round out the Rota scoring.

The Admirals face what will likely be their toughest test of the regular season next weekend as they visit the Spangdahlem Sentinels. AFNORTH/Brussels tries again for its first win of the season Saturday against visiting Baumholder.