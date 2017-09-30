Rota bounces back to throttle ISB
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 30, 2017
BRUSSELS -- The Rota Admirals on Saturday recovered from a stinging loss by administering same to the host International School of Brussels Raiders.
Rota scored all of its points in a dominant first half of a 37-14 defeat of ISB. The win improved the defending DODEA-Europe Division II football champion's record to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the North division following its loss last weekend to Spangdahlem.
Cameron Wilson led the Rota attack with 115 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 86 receiving yards with another score. Colvin Brennan produced 125 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Austin Curtice gathered 118 rushing yards.
James Penta, Joseph Perches and Darrius Parker each made eight tackles for the Rota defense.
Filip Havlena continued his prolific season even in defeat. The ISB standout rushed 38 times for 217 yards and a touchdown and hauled in three catches for 38 yards and a touchdown. Riku Narukawa paced the Raider defense with a game-high nine tackles.
The Admirals now move on to an Oct. 14 matchup with South-leading Aviano that is a possible preview of a European semifinal matchup.
ISB has a tall task of its own that day as it visits North-leading Spangdahlem.
