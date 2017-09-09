Ramstein already in form in romp over Lakenheath

RAMSTEIN, Germany -- The defending champion Ramstein Royals hammered the Lakenheath Lancers 36-3 on Saturday in each team’s DODEA-Europe Division I football regular-season opener.

The reigning champs got standout performances all over the field in the victory.

At quarterback, Trevor Miller completed eight passes for 120 yards and added a rushing touchdown for the Royals. Elsewhere in the backfield, Gevaughn Bracy totaled 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Bailey Holland added a touchdown on the ground.

At wideout, Naser Eaves hauled in four receptions for 66 yards and Jordan Garland caught a pair of passes for 40 yards.

On defense, Kyle Lloyd produced a game-high nine tackles to go with two and a half sacks, Sean Elliott made eight tackles, recovered a fumble and caught an interception and Nick Clinton contributed eight tackles and two sacks.

Aston LaFlamme threw for 72 yards, Ion Dunas rushed for 68 yards and Manny Cordero caught three passes for 24 yards and made six tackles for the Lancers.

Ramstein opens its title defense in earnest next week, when games begin to count towards Division I postseason qualification. The Royals visit Stuttgart on Friday, while Lakenheath hosts Wiesbaden on Saturday.