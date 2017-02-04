Boys basketball Raiders, Falcons end skids at each other's expense

The Vilseck Falcons and Kaiserslautern Raiders both came into this weekend’s Division I boys basketball doubleheader in urgent need of a victory. As it turned out, they both got one.

Kaiserslautern won the weekend’s opening clash with a 60-50 victory Friday. The Raiders jumped out to a five-point lead through one quarter and outscored the home team 20-8 in the third quarter to pull away. Marlon Robbins scored 22 points and Isiah Washington added 20 for the Raiders.

The host Falcons responded Saturday with a 50-41 victory, outscoring the Raiders 15-6 in the fourth quarter to break a tie entering the final frame. Alex Rodriguez scored a game-high 15 points and Zavier Scott handled seven rebounds for Vilseck.

Kaiserslautern’s win was its first of the season against a Division I opponent, and its first against anyone since the season’s opening weekend in December.

Vilseck had lost four of five games before Saturday’s win.

Black Forest Academy 75/57, Bitburg 41/18: At Kandern, Germany, the host Falcons welcomed Bitburg to Division II play with a pair of blowouts.

The games were the first divisional matchups of the season for the Barons, whose scheduled games against Division II rival AFNORTH were canceled in early January. Bitburg has spent its season playing Division III opponents Brussels, Hohenfels and Ansbach before visiting BFA.

The soaring Falcons overwhelmed the Barons behind a balanced offensive attack. Jonah Greathouse led the way with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Noah Greathouse also reached double figures twice with 16 and 10-point efforts. Kaden Proctor turned in a consistent pair of performances with 13 points and nine rebounds Friday and nine points and seven boards Saturday.

Javian Rouse totaled 21 points and Deon Montgomery amassed 17 combined points to lead Bitburg.

Marymount 62/68, Florence 34/37: At Florence, Dominic Laffitte did it again in a Royals road sweep.

Laffitte produced a rare triple-double on Saturday, totaling 27 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

That followed a double-double effort on Friday that included 26 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

Ramstein 74/48, Hohenfels 34/9: At Ramstein, the defending Division I champions throttled the Division III Tigers.

Kendall Allen poured in 31 points on Friday for the weekend’s high points total. Naser Eaves scored 13 and 14 points, respectively, while Gabe Fraley scored 12 and 14 points in back-to-back double-digit efforts

SHAPE 61, Brussels 27: Saturday at Brussels, Cameron Little scored 22 points and added four assists and seven steals to guide the Spartans past the Brigands.

Paul Hubbard provided most of the offensive resistance for Brussels with 18 points.

The Belgian rivals are due to play again Tuesday.

Naples 68/65, Sigonella 46/27: At Naples, the duo of KC Evans and Terrell Staten led the Wildcats to a pair of convincing victories.

Evans turned in a double-double effort to lead the way Friday with 32 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Staten stepped forward Saturday with 22 points, though Evans was heard from again with 15 points and 17 boards.

Isaac Griswold was valiant in defeat for Sigonella, scoring 24 of his 35 weekend points on Friday.

AFNORTH 64/63, Alconbury 47/34: At Brunssum, Netherlands, the host Lions emphatically recorded their first two wins of the season.

Aires Lopez and Garrett Roach led the way as the Lions shook off an 0-6 start to the season with two lopsided wins.

Lopez posted team-high totals of 16 and 21 points, respectively, on Friday and Saturday; Roach chipped in 12 on Friday and posted a 20-point, 15-rebound double-double on Saturday.