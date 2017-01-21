Girls basketball roundup Panthers continue to slash way through D-I jungle

The Stuttgart Panthers remain the team to beat in DODEA-Europe Division I girls basketball.

The Panthers on Saturday added the Naples Wildcats to their growing list of victims, improving their undefeated record to 8-0 in the process.

Stuttgart’s continued dominance headlined a busy weekend of girls hoops action that also included strong performances from Ramstein, Black Forest Academy and Sigonella.

Stuttgart 35, Naples 19: Saturday at Vicenza, the Panthers continued to roll over any and all Division I challengers.

Stuttgart held Naples to just one first-quarter point and steadily built its lead from there.

The unbeaten Panthers have now handled Division I opponents Lakenheath, Naples, Ramstein, Vicenza and Vilseck, with all of those wins coming by double-digit margins. Wiesbaden and Kaiserslautern remain on their regular-season Division I schedule.

Vilseck 40, Vicenza 25: Saturday at Vicenza, the visiting Falcons picked up their second Division I win of the season.

Tynniesia Wilson scored 18 points to lead Vilseck to the win, while Adely Huezo chipped in eight points. The Falcons outscored the home team 18-9 in the fourth quarter to clinch the road victory.

Vicenza, slowed by the loss of injured post Adrianna Lovelace, had five players score either four or five points in a balanced but ultimately futile effort.

Ramstein 40/48, Lakenheath 32/29: At Ramstein, the defending champion Royals resisted the upset-minded Lancers.

Lakenheath stayed close in Friday’s opener before the host Royals pulled away. Ramstein guard Ashley Mateo led all scorers with 18 points, while Shemilia Johnson compiled seven points and 11 rebounds. Reese Estus scored 15 to pace the Lancers.

Ramstein notched a more comfortable victory Saturday as Essynce Hall and Yhari Dupree took over the primary scoring roles. Hall scored 15 points, while Dupree paired six steals with her 12-point outing.

The wins broke a two-game losing skid for Ramstein, which lost twice to Stuttgart the prior weekend.

SHAPE 46, AFNORTH 30: Friday at Brunssum, Netherlands, a long-distance shooting display by Efthemia Karagianni highlighted a Spartan road win.

Karagianni scored 15 of her 21 points on five made three-pointers to spearhead a potent SHAPE offense. Amelie Essrich scored 12 points to lead the AFNORTH resistance.

Black Forest Academy 43/43, Ansbach 3/4: At Kandern, Germany, the Falcons had no trouble with their overmatched visitors.

Kennedy Wilbanks scored 17 points to pace Friday’s win, while Cailynn Campbell scored nine points on three three-pointers to headline Saturday’s sweep-clincher.

The games were the first of the new year for Division II hopeful BFA. The Falcons travel to Hohenfels next weekend.

Sigonella on the small-school prowl: The Sigonella Jaguars have already proven they can hang with, and even beat, larger opponents such as Aviano and Vicenza. This weekend they turned their attention to their fellow Division III programs.

Sigonella handled top small-school rivals Alconbury, Baumholder and Brussels on its long trip up north, and will return to Sicily as the unbeaten frontrunners of Division III.

Elizabeth Camus scored 12 points in a 25-16 defeat of Brussels; Kisiah Chandler posted an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double in a 33-25 win over Alconbury; and Chandler repeated that feat with 18 points and 10 boards in a 28-25 comeback win over Baumholder.

Elsewhere in the four-team meet-up, Baumholder beat Alconbury for the third time this season with a convincing 36-21 decision. Eliyah Tillman recorded a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double.