Naples tops Vicenza to stay tied atop South

VICENZA, Italy -- The Naples Wildcats kept pace in the Southern region of DODEA-Europe Division II football on Saturday with a 49-22 rout of the host Vicenza Cougars.

The win puts Naples in a two-way tie with Aviano for first place in the five-team Southern region. Both teams are 2-0 at the midway point of regional play.

A number of productive ball carriers led the way for the Wildcats.

Jackson Blivin performed the heavy lifting, gathering a game-high 151 yards on 21 carries and scoring a touchdown. Dylan Gire and Joseph Crews each scored two touchdowns for Naples.

John Freiermth led the Wildcats defensively with 17 tackles, while TJ Haynes and Ethan Dean each collected an interception.

Vicenza enjoyed standout offensive performances from players at each skill position. Mason Suarez ran for 103 yards, Luke Jorgansen threw for 125 yards and Cole Keck hauled in 100 receiving yards.

Naples hosts SHAPE in non-regional action next weekend, while Vicenza travels for a Friday night game at Southern rival Hohenfels.