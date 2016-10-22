Naples stops ISB to advance to next round

NAPLES, Italy -- The Naples Wildcats stormed into the Division II football semifinals Saturday with a 32-6 quarterfinal defeat of the visiting International School of Brussels Raiders.

Terrell Staten powered the Naples offense, carrying 14 times for 202 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and added an interception. KC Evans contributed a touchdown catch and a pair of interceptions.

Jonathan Freiermuth and Jackson Blivin paced the Wildcat defense with 10 tackles apiece.

Naples blew open a tight game with 19 unanswered points after halftime. The teams were tied after one quarter.

Naples, the No. 2 seed in the South region, will travel to returning European runner-up and North top seed Rota for a semifinal game next weekend.

