Lakenheath scores late to maintain perfect start

RAF LAKENHEATH, England -- The Lakenheath Lancers earned their second straight dramatic victory on Saturday, besting the defending DODEA-Europe Division I football champion Stuttgart Panthers 28-25 on a game-winning touchdown with 30 seconds to play.

Ion Duenas scored the decisive six points on a 4-yard touchdown run, ending what Lakenheath coach Gabe Feletar called an “intense, back-and-forth” clash with the reigning champs. The thrilling win came a week after Lakenheath rattled off 30 unanswered points after halftime to stun Kaiserslautern.

Stuttgart effectively contained Lakenheath’s explosive running game, holding Manny Cordero to 70 yards on 12 carries and quarterback Maurice Thomas to 73 yards on 12 rushes. But the pair, along with Duenas, found ways to make a difference.

Thomas found Cordero on a short-yardage touchdown pass to put the Lancers up 13-12 in the final minute of the second half and found Dalton Harriett for another two touchdowns in a 193-yard effort.

Stuttgart quarterback Alec Kenfield completed 10 of 18 passing attempts for 189 yards and three touchdowns while adding a touchdown on the ground. Josh Olive, Sabriel Ashley and Gavin Abney corralled touchdown passes for the Panthers.

Lakenheath’s Joey Glenk led all players with 10 tackles. Will Suddeth, Olive and Sean Smith had nine tackles each for the Panthers.

Lakenheath carries its 2-0 conference record into Ramstein next weekend, while Stuttgart looks to snap its 0-2 slide against visiting Wiesbaden.