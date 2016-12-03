Laffitte's displays, triple-overtime game highlight openers

A magnificent all-around performance by Marymount’s Dominic Laffitte and a classic triple-overtime win for Black Forest Academy over Wiesbaden provided the brightest spots in a busy opening weekend of the 2016-17 DODEA-Europe boys basketball season.

Another packed slate is scheduled for next weekend, the last before a holiday intermission that will extend to Jan. 6.

Marymount 59/62, Aviano 36/36: At Rome, sophomore star Laffitte delivered a dominant performance and a convincing sweep for the Royals over their Division II rivals.

Laffitte stuffed Friday’s stat sheet with 25 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and eight steals. Saturday’s overflowed with 29 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and eight steals.

Marymount scored 22 points in each game’s first quarter to build early advantages.

BFA 84/45, Wiesbaden 82/50: At Kandern, Germany, the host Falcons and visiting Warriors produced a classic triple-overtime showdown that might hold up as one of the best games of the young regular season.

Division I Wiesbaden built an early lead Friday, relinquished it by halftime and ended regulation tied with its Division II hosts. Three extra sessions were needed to finally produce a two-point win for the Falcons, last year’s European tournament runner-up.

Trevor Broaten led BFA with 20 points, while Kaden Proctor added 17, Noah Greathouse scored 14 and Jacob Fortune notched 13. That balanced effort was enough to negate a 40-point outburst from Wiesbaden’s Isaah Negron, as well as capable scoring support from David Williams and John Mckoy, who combined for 29 points.

Negron scored a game-high 17 as Wiesbaden evened the series Saturday. The Warriors outscored the Falcons 17-6 in the third quarter to pull ahead and avoid another marathon.

Vicenza 62/53, Sigonella 42/15: At Sigonella, the Cougars handled the host Jaguars.

A balanced Cougar attack superseded a standout 28-point, nine-rebound effort by Sigonella’s Isaac Griswold. Vicenza nearly doubled its win margin in a sweep-clinching Saturday blowout.

Kaiserslautern 62/46, Ansbach 32/37: At Kaiserslautern, the host Raiders withstood a worthy Saturday challenge from their small-school visitors.

After taking a 30-point drubbing Friday, Division IIII Ansbach launched a spirited upset bid of the Division I host team on Saturday. The Cougars led by a point through one quarter and outscored the Raiders 18-9 in the fourth quarter to tighten the game again late.

Chris Billings led all scorers with 15 points for Kaiserslautern on Friday, while teammate Isiah Washington led all scorers with 17 on Saturday. Marlon Robbins reached double digits in both games, finishing with 25 points on the weekend.

Kevin Kamara scored a combined 28 points and Ogden Andrew amassed 21 to pace Ansbach.

The Raiders play Division I SHAPE next weekend.

Baumholder 54/60, Hohenfels 41/43: At Hohenfels, the visiting Bucs welcomed the Tigers to Division III with a pair of double-digit defeats.

Nathaniel Horton scored 54 total points, including 32 on Saturday, to lead Baumholder to the sweep. Michael Fleiming scored 16 points Friday and produced nine points and 15 rebounds Saturday.

Wade Cooper led the Tigers with 11 and 19 points, respectively.

SHAPE 75, AFNORTH 26: Friday at Brunssum, Netherlands, Cameron Little scored 28 points to spearhead SHAPE’s mercy-rule rout.

Jaylen Williams scored 14 points and Ormonte Anderson added 12 for the Spartans, who will face AFNORTH again on Jan. 20.

SHAPE hosts Kaiserslautern next weekend in a key early-season Division I matchup. AFNORTH faces another favored foe in Division II power BFA.