It isn't easy, but Ramstein stays unbeaten

VILSECK, Germany -- The Ramstein Royals escaped from Vilseck on Saturday with a gritty 27-17 DODEA-Europe Division I football win over the Falcons.

Vilseck owned a 7-0 lead through one quarter, a 14-13 lead at halftime and a 17-13 edge entering the fourth quarter before succumbing to a late Ramstein rally.

Quarterback Jakob Steinbeck put the Royals ahead with just under 4 minutes remaining on a short-range dive into the end zone. The Ramstein defense earned a key fourth-down stop on Vilseck’s next possession to preserve that lead, and JJ Little added to it with a 43-yard insurance touchdown run with under 90 seconds to play.

As even as Saturday’s matchup was, its result kept Ramstein and Vilseck at opposite ends of the Division I standings. The Royals are 2-0 in conference play and 3-0 overall, while the Falcons are 0-2 and 0-3, respectively.

Little finished with 153 yards on 14 carries and snagged an interception. Steinbeck completed nine of 22 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown pass to Naser Eaves.

Bailey Holland added a rushing touchdown and led the Ramstein defense with 12 tackles.

Xavier Bynes rushed 21 times for 132 yards for Vilseck, while Jordan Leighty scored the game’s opening touchdown. Falcons quarterback Andrew Silden completed seven of 10 attempts for 102 yards and a touchdown, caught by Chris Graveley.