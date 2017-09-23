ISB defeats SHAPE to win first divisional game
BRUSSELS -- International School of Brussels won a Belgian battle on the gridiron Saturday, beating local rival SHAPE 38-17 in a DODEA-Europe Division II North region clash.
ISB running back Filip Havlena dominated the game throughout, starting with a 70-yard first-quarter touchdown run that opened the day's scoring. Havlena finished with 256 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries.
JP Albrecht completed eight passes for 153 yards and Henry Carlsen made five catches for 110 yards to provide an air-based complement to Havlena's exploits on the ground.
Riku Narukawa made 11 tackles to lead the Raider defense. ISB coasted to the victory after building a 32-3 advantage at halftime.
ISB now enters the toughest part of its schedule. The Raiders host defending champion Rota next weekend, then open October against unbeaten powerhouse Spangdahlem. SHAPE visits Naples next weekend.
