Horton passes, runs Baumholder past ISB

BAUMHOLDER, Germany -- The Baumholder Bucs entered the season with a goal of earning more than one win. After one game, they're halfway to that goal.

Baumholder beat the visiting International School of Brussels Raiders 36-26 on Saturday, matching last year's win total in its opening game of the season.

Senior quarterback Nate Horton starred in the air and on the ground to lead the Bucs. Horton completed nine passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 13 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Andrew Carter caught six balls for 150 yards and both of Horton's touchdown tosses, while Edward Tiscornia added a rushing touchdown.

The Bucs will now look to avoid the fate they suffered last fall, when they beat Aviano in the opener but dropped the remainder of their games. Baumholder visit Naples on Friday.