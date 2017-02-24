European basketball - Day 4
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 24, 2017
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from six DODEA-Europe basketball tournaments in Germany from Wednesday-Saturday.
Saturday's games
Boys
Division I
At Clay fitness center
Championship
Ramstein 41, Wiesbaden 35 (end of three quarters)
At Wiesbaden High School
Third
Naples 60, Kaiserslautern 45
Division II
At Clay fitness center
Championship
Black Forest 46, Rota 32
At Wiesbaden High School
Third
Bahrain 62, Aviano 34
Division III
At Clay fitness center
Championship
Sigonella 32, Ansbach 31
At Wiesbaden High School
Third
Baumholder 59, Brussels 29
Girls
Division I
At Clay fitness center
Championship
Stuttgart 36, Ramstein 8
At Wiesbaden High School
Third
Naples 50, Lakenheath 45
Division II
At Clay fitness center
Championship
BFA 21, Bitburg 15
At Wiesbaden High School
Third
Bahrain 44, American Overseas School of Rome 18
Division III
At Clay fitness center
Championship
Sigonella 14, Baumholder 11
At Wiesbaden High School
Third
Brussels 37, Alconbury 27
