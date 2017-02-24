European basketball - Day 4

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from six DODEA-Europe basketball tournaments in Germany from Wednesday-Saturday.

Saturday's games

Boys

Division I

At Clay fitness center

Championship

Ramstein 41, Wiesbaden 35 (end of three quarters)

At Wiesbaden High School

Third

Naples 60, Kaiserslautern 45

Division II

At Clay fitness center

Championship

Black Forest 46, Rota 32

At Wiesbaden High School

Third

Bahrain 62, Aviano 34



Division III

At Clay fitness center

Championship

Sigonella 32, Ansbach 31

At Wiesbaden High School

Third

Baumholder 59, Brussels 29

Girls

Division I

At Clay fitness center

Championship

Stuttgart 36, Ramstein 8

At Wiesbaden High School

Third

Naples 50, Lakenheath 45

Division II

At Clay fitness center

Championship

BFA 21, Bitburg 15

At Wiesbaden High School

Third

Bahrain 44, American Overseas School of Rome 18

Division III

At Clay fitness center

Championship

Sigonella 14, Baumholder 11

At Wiesbaden High School

Third

Brussels 37, Alconbury 27