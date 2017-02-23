European basketball - Day 3

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from six DODEA-Europe basketball tournaments in Germany from Wednesday-Saturday.

Friday's games

Boys

Division I

At Clay fitness center

Semifinals

Ramstein vs. Kaiserslautern, 7 p.m.

Wiesbaden vs. Naples, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

At Clay fitness center

Semifinals

Black Forest vs. Bahrain, 1 p.m.

Rota vs. Aviano, 2:30 p.m.

Division III

Round robin

At Clay fitness center

8 a.m. - 2 Sigonella vs. 6 Hohenfels

At Wiesbaden High School

8 a.m. - 4 Ansbach vs. 5 Baumholder

10:30 a.m. -- 3 Alconbury vs. 5 Baumholder

1 p.m. -- 1 Brussels vs. 2 Sigonella

3:30 p.m. -- 3 Alconbury vs. 6 Hohenfels

6 p.m. -- 1 Brussels vs. 4 Ansbach

Girls

Division I

At Clay fitness center

Semifinals

Ramstein vs. Lakenheath, 4 p.m.

Stuttgart vs. Naples, 5:30 p.m.

Division II

At Clay fitness center

Semifinals

Bitburg vs. American Overseas School of Rome, 10 a.m.

Black Forest vs. Bahrain, 11:30 a.m.

Division III

Round robin

At Clay fitness center

8 a.m. -- 4 Hohenfels vs. 5 Sigonella

At Wiesbaden High School

9:15 a.m. -- 2 Baumholder vs. 6 Brussels

11:45 a.m. -- 3 Ansbach vs. 5 Sigonella

2:15 p.m. -- 1 Alconbury vs. 2 Baumholder

4:45 p.m. -- 3 Ansbach vs. 6 Brussels

7:15 p.m. -- 1 Alconbury vs. 4 Hohenfels