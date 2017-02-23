Quantcast

European basketball - Day 3

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 23, 2017

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from six DODEA-Europe basketball tournaments in Germany from Wednesday-Saturday.

Friday's games

Boys

Division I
At Clay fitness center
Semifinals
Ramstein vs. Kaiserslautern, 7 p.m.
Wiesbaden vs. Naples, 8:30 p.m.

Division II
At Clay fitness center
Semifinals
Black Forest vs. Bahrain, 1 p.m.
Rota vs. Aviano, 2:30 p.m.

Division III
Round robin
At Clay fitness center
8 a.m. - 2 Sigonella vs. 6 Hohenfels
At Wiesbaden High School
8 a.m. - 4 Ansbach vs. 5 Baumholder
10:30 a.m. -- 3 Alconbury vs. 5 Baumholder
1 p.m. -- 1 Brussels vs. 2 Sigonella
3:30 p.m. -- 3 Alconbury vs. 6 Hohenfels
6 p.m. -- 1 Brussels vs. 4 Ansbach

Girls

Division I
At Clay fitness center
Semifinals
Ramstein vs. Lakenheath, 4 p.m.
Stuttgart vs. Naples, 5:30 p.m.

Division II
At Clay fitness center
Semifinals
Bitburg vs. American Overseas School of Rome, 10 a.m.
Black Forest vs. Bahrain, 11:30 a.m.

Division III
Round robin
At Clay fitness center
8 a.m. -- 4 Hohenfels vs. 5 Sigonella
At Wiesbaden High School
9:15 a.m. -- 2 Baumholder vs. 6 Brussels
11:45 a.m. -- 3 Ansbach vs. 5 Sigonella
2:15 p.m. -- 1 Alconbury vs. 2 Baumholder
4:45 p.m. -- 3 Ansbach vs. 6 Brussels
7:15 p.m. -- 1 Alconbury vs. 4 Hohenfels

