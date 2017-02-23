European basketball - Day 3
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 23, 2017
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from six DODEA-Europe basketball tournaments in Germany from Wednesday-Saturday.
Friday's games
Boys
Division I
At Clay fitness center
Semifinals
Ramstein vs. Kaiserslautern, 7 p.m.
Wiesbaden vs. Naples, 8:30 p.m.
Division II
At Clay fitness center
Semifinals
Black Forest vs. Bahrain, 1 p.m.
Rota vs. Aviano, 2:30 p.m.
Division III
Round robin
At Clay fitness center
8 a.m. - 2 Sigonella vs. 6 Hohenfels
At Wiesbaden High School
8 a.m. - 4 Ansbach vs. 5 Baumholder
10:30 a.m. -- 3 Alconbury vs. 5 Baumholder
1 p.m. -- 1 Brussels vs. 2 Sigonella
3:30 p.m. -- 3 Alconbury vs. 6 Hohenfels
6 p.m. -- 1 Brussels vs. 4 Ansbach
Girls
Division I
At Clay fitness center
Semifinals
Ramstein vs. Lakenheath, 4 p.m.
Stuttgart vs. Naples, 5:30 p.m.
Division II
At Clay fitness center
Semifinals
Bitburg vs. American Overseas School of Rome, 10 a.m.
Black Forest vs. Bahrain, 11:30 a.m.
Division III
Round robin
At Clay fitness center
8 a.m. -- 4 Hohenfels vs. 5 Sigonella
At Wiesbaden High School
9:15 a.m. -- 2 Baumholder vs. 6 Brussels
11:45 a.m. -- 3 Ansbach vs. 5 Sigonella
2:15 p.m. -- 1 Alconbury vs. 2 Baumholder
4:45 p.m. -- 3 Ansbach vs. 6 Brussels
7:15 p.m. -- 1 Alconbury vs. 4 Hohenfels
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Germany completes return of 300 tons of reserve gold from US
What happened the night a US commando was killed in combat
Trump called Bergdahl a 'dirty, rotten traitor,' now a judge has to decide if it matters
Justice Ginsburg makes her first visit to the military institute she remade
US team uses Facebook, guerrilla marketing to peel off potential Islamic State recruits
Veterans return to Standing Rock, 'not backing off' pipeline protests