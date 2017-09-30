Europe Scoreboard: Sept. 30, 2017

Aviano's Ysabelle Griffin bumps the ball to set up the Saints' offense while teammate Brooke Campbell watches in Florence's 25-12, 25-16, 25-23 victory Saturday.

High school

Golf

Thursday at Wiesbaden Rheinblick Golf Course

Boys

Ramstein 102, Wiesbaden 98, Stuttgart 83, Kaiserslautern 59, Vilseck 20, Spangdahlem 1

1, Jonathan Ciero (Ram) 39; 2, Kaden Senkbeil (Kais) 38; 3, Bryan Cortese (Wies) 36; 4, Finn Swafford (Wies) 34; 5, Frank Whitworth (Stu) 27; 6, Ben Todman (Ram) 26.

Girls

Ramstein 81, Kaiserslautern 29, Stuttgart 29, Vilseck 2, Spangdahlem 0, Wiesbaden incomplete

1, Phoebe Shin (Ram) 30; 2, Lauren Sutherland (Ram) 29; 3, Sydney Smith (Stu) 29; 4, Jasmin Acker (Kais) 26; 5, Isabelle Craige (Ram) 13; 6, Hannah Nelson (Ram) 9. Noteworthy -- Sutherland took second place by a tiebreaker.



Volleyball

Girls

Alconbury def. AFNORTH 27-25, 26-24, 25-20

Saturday at Brunssum, Netherlands

Noteworthy -- Alconbury standouts included Cami Boyett (15 assists, 6 aces, 2 kills), Kristin Donley (13 digs, 2 aces, 2 kills) and Kira Throne (7 kills, 4 digs).



Naples def. Sigonella 25-16, 25-7, 25-18

Friday at Sigonella

Noteworthy -- Natalia Woznicka (4 aces, 4 kills), Jilian Hudson (7 kills) and Daniella Ramirez (5 aces) starred for Naples; Averi Chandler (3 kills) and Kylee Fall (4 assists, 2 aces) paced the Jaguars.



Naples def. Sigonella 25-16, 25-10, 25-18

Saturday at Sigonella

Noteworthy -- Woznicka (6 aces, 5 kills) and Hudson (9 kills) paced the Wildcats; Chandler (5 kills), Jessie Jacobs (3 kills) and Jordan Barcenas (8 assists) led the way for Sigonella.



Florence def. Aviano 25-12, 25-16, 25-23

Saturday at Aviano

Saturday at Rome

Vicenza def. Marymount 25-19, 25-23, 25-7

Noteworthy – Julia Lombardi had 10 kills and 3 blocks for Vicenza, while Chenda Gragg added 4 kills and 4 blocks and Jessica Sweatman 17 assists.

Vicenza def. Marymount 27-25, 16-25, 25-6, 25-21

Noteworthy – Lombardi had 8 kills, 3 blocks and 3 aces for Vicenza, with Gragg getting 5 kills and 4 blocks and Sweatman 15 assists.

Saturday at Stuttgart

Stuttgart def. SHAPE 25-6, 25- 16, 25- 17

Stuttgart def. Vilseck 25-18, 30-32, 23-25, 25-15, 15-6

Noteworthy -- Tedeja Marshall had 17 kills, 4 blocks and 2 aces for Vilseck, while Courtney Johnston added 8 digs and 4 aces.

Vilseck def. SHAPE 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17

Noteworthy -- Adely Huezo had 7 kills and 3 aces for Vilseck, while Cecelia Jackson notched 4 aces and 4 kills.

Boys

Naples def. AOSR 25-14, 25-15, 25-15

Friday at Rome



Florence def. Aviano 20-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22

Saturday at Aviano

Saturday at Rome

Marymount def. Vicenza 25-18, 25-7, 25-12

Vicenza def. Marymount 25-23, 20-25-25-21



Tennis

Saturday at Spangdahlem

Boys

Vilseck 9, Spangdahlem 0

Singles -- 1, Ben Keeler (Vil) def. Andres Mercado 6-1, 6-0; 2, Paul Lee def. George Leon 8-2; 3, Kaleb Owen def. Daniel Dealy 8-0; 4, Oren Ellis def. Brice Merrill 8-0. Doubles -- 1, Lee/Owen def. Mercado/Leon 6-0, 6-3; 2, Keeler/Valencia def. Dealy/Merrill 8-0. Vilseck won all other matches by forfeit.

Girls

Vilseck 7, Spangdahlem 2

Singles -- 1, Emma Passig (Spang) def. Maria Bacon 6-1, 6-0; 2, Jolie Kolman (Vil) def. Carmen Merrill 8-3; 3, Deirdra Ellis (Vil) def. Kileah Menlove 8-6; 4, Jayda Fountain (Vil) def. Katherine Loftus 8-4. Doubles -- 1, Merrill/Passig def. Komlan/Ellis 7-5, 6-3; 2, Bacon/Fountain def. Menlove/Loftus 6-2. Vilseck won all other matches by forfeit.



Saturday at Sigonella

Boys

Naples 6, Sigonella 1

Girls

Naples 6, Sigonella 0

Saturday at Hohenfels

Boys

Hohenfels 6, Wiesbaden 3

Singles -- 1, Mason Janise (Hoh) def. Duncan McLendon 8-1; 2, Benjamin Petrik (Wies) def. Declan Colbert 8-2; 3, Shane Colbert (Hoh) def. Caleb Harrison 8-6; 4, Roan Welch (Hoh) def. William Alsing 8-6; 5, Tanner Shain (Hoh) def. Bryan Cortright 8-2; 6, John Green (Wies) def. Sebastian Cuevas 8-6. Doubles -- 1, Janise/S. Colbert def. Petrik/Harrison 8-4; 2, D. Colbert/Welch def. McLendon/Alsing 8-3; 3, Cortright/Green def. Shain/J. Meyer 8-0.

Girls

Wiesbaden 8, Hohenfels 1

Singles -- 1, Charlotte Kordonowy (Wies) def. Chloe Witty 8-0; 2, Melissa Pritchett (Wies) def. Paige Welch 8-0; 3, Corban Jackson (Wies) def. Kierstin Shaw 8-6; 4, Savannah Benson-China (Wies) def. Monty Schmid 8-1 5, Jill McLendon (Wies) def. Sydney Broach 8-0. Doubles -- 1, Pritchett/Shelby Albers def. Witty/Shaw 8-1; 2, Welch/Schmid def. Elizabeth Lockridge/TiYonna Dillard 8-6. Wiesbaden won all other matches by forfeit.





Cross country

Saturday at Hohenfels

Boys

Wiesbaden 23, Vilseck 63, Hohenfels 77, Spangdahlem 88, Ansbach 119

1, Kayden Opperman (Wies) 17:35; 2, Joshua Scahill (Wies) 18:08; 3, Brandon Briggs (Vil) 18:31; 4, Ethan Downs (Hoh) 18:42; 5, Matthew Rangel (Wies) 18:45; 6, Kayler Lobre (Spang) 18:46; 7, Andrew Scahill (Wies) 18:51; 8, Bryce Adams (Wies) 18:58; 9, Elliot Rodriguez (Hoh) 19:03; 10, Diego Martinez (Hoh) 19:06.

Girls

Hohenfels 40, Wiesbaden 44, Vilseck 45, Ansbach incomplete, Spangdahlem incomplete

1, Chloe Smith (Spang) 21:31; 2, Mary Cate Jackson (Hoh) 21:41; 3, Amanda Zubowicz (Spang) 21:51; 4, Madison Higdon (Hoh) 22:44; 5, Miliannie Comas-Romas 22:58; 6, Bailey Holland (Vil) 23:25; 7, Veruca Cornett (Vil) 23:27; 8, Kaila Iglesias (Wies) 23:53; 9, Gracie Reeves (Wies) 24:27; 10, Chelsea Caranto (Ans) 24:53.



Saturday at Stuttgart

Boys

Ramstein 28, Stuttgart 46, Kaiserslautern 54, Baumholder 118

1, Jose Serrano (Ram) 17:22; 2, Paul Fullwood (Stu) 17:33; 3, Dash Rodgers (Ram) 17:34; 4, Alexander Sprague (Stu) 17:48; 5, Orlando Rojas (Kais) 17:48; 6, Conner Mackie (Kais) 18:02; 7, Denver Dalpias (Ram) 18:17; 8, Nick Blake (Ram) 18:24; 9, Rob Cullison (Ram) 18:27; 10, Jaxon Bartlett (Stu) 18:27.

Girls

Stuttgart 16, Ramstein 58, Kaiserslautern 66, Baumholder incomplete

1, McKinley Fielding (Stu) 21:10; 2, Kate Bowman (Stu) 21:21; 3, Annika Seifart (Stu) 21:22; 4, Tatiana Smith (Stu) 21:48; 5, Mckenzie Perkes (Ram) 21:48; 6, Nina Gante (Stu) 21:56; 7, Emily Rice (Stu) 22:14; 8, Anja Meier (Stu) 22:46; 9, Alycia Smith (Stu) 22:47; 10, Mary Milby (Stu) 22:47.