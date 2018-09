Europe Scoreboard: Sept. 22, 2018

High school

Volleyball

Friday at Stuttgart

Vicenza def. Vilseck 25-14, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19

Stuttgart def. Naples 25-12, 25-12, 25-18

Saturday at Stuttgart

Vilseck def. Naples 25-23, 19-25, 25-15, 25-16

Stuttgart def. Vicenza 25-15, 25-22, 25-14



Black Forest def. Aviano 19-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-21

Saturday at Aviano

Noteworthy -- Jessie Campbell (12 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs), Kennedy Wilbanks (6 kills, 6 aces) and Brianna Maier (3 aces, 6 kills, 6 digs) starred in the BFA win; Baylee Kendrick (7 aces, 7 kills), Layla Thomas (5 kills, 4 blocks) and Danielle Kandle (4 aces, 10 digs) led Aviano.



Saturday at Brunssum, Netherlands

AFNORTH def. SHAPE 25-18, 25-14, 25-17

Noteworthy -- Victoria Morris (4 assists, 7 aces) and Aryana Truss (4 aces, 4 digs) led the victorious Lions; Romina Roszin (4 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs) and Abigail Prestridge (7 assists, 4 digs, 2 kills) starred for SHAPE.

Brussels def. SHAPE 25-12, 25-20, 25-18

Noteworthy -- Brussels standouts included Sofia Beckley (3 aces, 5 digs), Jewels Friedhoff (4 aces, 12 kills) and Olivia Friedhoff (4 kills, 4 digs); Ruszin (3 kills, 4 aces, 2 assists, 5 digs) and Prestridge (4 kills, 7 digs, 2 assists, 2 aces) paced the Spartans.

AFNORTH def. Brussels 18-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17

Noteworthy -- Morris (10 assists, 7 aces), Truss (3 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs) and Abia Gage (7 kills, 6 aces, 4 digs) starred for the Lions; Beckley (3 aces, 4 digs), J. Friedhoff (4 aces, 2 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs) and O. Friedhoff (2 blocks, 9 digs) led Brussels.



Alconbury def. Spangdahlem 25-13, 25-14, 25-18

Saturday at Alconbury

Noteworthy -- Camilla Boyett (5 aces, 9 assists, 5 kills), Vera Debbins (4 aces, 6 assists, 2 kills) and Alynna Palacios (3 aces, 5 kills) led the Dragon victory; Jennifer Oppliger (2 aces, 5 assists) and Kodee Teahon (8 digs, 2 kills) stood out for the Sentinels.



Saturday at Rome

Rota def. Florence 25-19, 25-18, 25-14

Rota def. AOSR 14-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21

Noteworthy -- AOSR stars included Matilde Ferretti (8 kills, 3 assists, 18 digs) and Chiara Zupo (7 blocks, 6 kills).

AOSR def. Florence 25-18, 25-23, 25-15

Noteworthy -- Sophie Barber had 30 assists and 3 kills and Ferretti totaled 10 kills, 2 aces and 20 digs for the Falcons.

Boys

Naples def. AOSR 25-14, 25-17, 25-17

Friday at Rome

Noteworthy -- Nick Sherer had 17 kills for Naples.



Naples def. AOSR 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21

Saturday at Rome

Noteworthy -- Sherer had 19 kills and Charles White totalled 5 kills, 4 aces and 22 assists for the Wildcats.



Cross country

Saturday at Frankfurt

Boys

Zurich International 42, Frankfurt International 63, Wiesbaden 71, American School in London 77, Baumholder 123, Duesseldorf International 155

1, Roberto Eiseman (Wies) 17:21; 2, Lucas Frauenlob (Zur) 17:23; 3, Aidan Norris (Lon) 17:53; 4, Oliver Hinebauch (Zur) 18:04; 5, Cayden Opperman (Wies) 18:30; 6, Joshua Scahill (Wies) 18:39; 7, Jesse Espinoza (Baum) 18:52; 8, Flint Craig (Zur) 18:59; 9, Eric Dalva (Fra) 19:01; 10, Marcus Grunnesjoe (Fra) 19:07.

Girls

Frankfurt 58, London 63, Wiesbaden 71, Zurich 83, Munich 85, Baumholder 136

1, Grace Welti (Fra) 20:01; 2, Maddy Whitman (Lon) 20:16; 3, Greta Lambert (Wies) 20:34; 4, Kaitlyn Taylor (Wies) 20:36; 5, Maria Lambert (Wies) 20:47; 6, Natasha Senior (Muc) 21:04; 7, Rebekka Laubenthal (Mun) 21:11; 8, Valerie Monticone (Zur) 21:26; 9, Madeleine Ashton (Lon) 21:55; 10, Naomi Greenberg (Fra) 21:57.



Saturday at Stuttgart

Boys

Kaiserslautern 35, Ramstein 38, Stuttgart 50, Vicenza 114, Spangdahlem 145

1, Landon McMinimy (Stu) 17:13; 2, Dashiell Rogers (Ram) 17:16; 3, Joseph Purvis (Kais) 17:26; 4, Denver Dalpias (Ram) 17:30; 5, Connor Mackie (Ram) 17:34; 6, Griffen Parcells (kais) 17:39; 7, Orlando Rojas (Kais) 17:39; 8, Yadiel Rojas (Kais) 18:01; 9, Jack Raddatz (Stu) 18:14; 10, Tyler Wilson (Stu) 18:16.

Girls

Stuttgart 27, Ramstein 47, Kaiserslautern 78, Vicenza 85, Spangdahlem incomplete

1, McKinley Fielding (Stu) 19:55; 2, Chloe Martin (Kais) 20:32; 3, Annika Zimmerer (Ram) 21:06; 4, Jordanne Hill (Ram) 21:12; 5, Tatiana Smith (Stu) 21:39; 6, Alycia Smith (Stu) 22:10; 7, Maddie Hensley (Stu) 22:31; 8, Maci Hanes (Stu) 22:49; 9, Emma Bailey (Stu) 22:52; 10, Sophia Pak (Ram) 22:58.



Saturday at Naples

Boys

Naples 39, Rota 49, Sigonella 56, AOSR 112, Marymount incomplete

1, Daniel Aleksandersen (Nap) 17:01; 2, Kaden Rodriguez (Rota) 17:38; 3, William Davis (AOSR) 17:50; 4, Ben Latimer (Sig) 17:52; 5, Evan O’Connor (Nap) 19:34; 6, Roberto (last name not available) (MMI) 19:37; 7, Kiyoshi Hall (Rota) 19:38; 8, Karl Mulvehill (Nap) 19:40; 9, Keenan Demeritt (Rota) 19:49; 10, Massi Silvetti (Nap) 19:59.

Girls

Naples 26, Sigonella 66, Marymount, AOSR, Rota incomplete

1, Alex Patmor (Sig) 22:03; 2, Abigail Michienzi (Nap) 22:24; 3, Abigail Houseworth (Nap) 23:48; 4, Takara Tornga (Nap) 24:22; 5, Sofia Izzi (MMI) 25:08; 6, Lydia Sullivan (Rota) 25:13; 7, Aeriell Colodro (Sig) 25:32; 8, Eden Olson (Nap) 25:57; 9, Martina Raco (Nap) 26:17; 10, Juliet Barrera (AOSR) 26:26.



Saturday at Kandern, Germany

Boys

Vilseck 24, Black Forest 33, Aviano 77

1, Mac Roberts (BFA) 17:18; 2, Ian Vila (Vil) 18:42; 3, Johnathan Alvarado (Vil) 18:47; 4, Hyrum Draper (Vil) 18:50; 5, Thomas Hicks (BFA) 18:55; 6, Brandon Briggs (Vil) 19:06; 7, Kade Erickson (BFA) 19:09; 8, Ethan Zerbe (BFA) 19:15; 9, Luis Corona (Vil) 19:24; 10, Noah Klein (Vil) 19:35.

Girls

Black Forest 26, Vilseck 45, Hohenfels 54, Aviano incomplete

1, Bianca Liberti (BFA) 20:21; 2, Elise Van Vuuren (BFA) 22:10; 3, Mary Jackson (Hoh) 22:51; 4, Veruca Cornett (Vil) 23:09; 5, Natalie Rodriguez (Avi) 23:10; 6, Rachel Fischer (BFA) 23:24; 7, Ye won Park (BFA) 23:42; 8, Amanda Schaul (Avi) 23:51; 9, Vivien Carroll (Vil) 24:05; 10, Lucy Wylie (Hoh) 24:53.



Tennis

Saturday at Stuttgart

Boys

Stuttgart 6, Vicenza 3

Singles – Amar Tahirovic (Stut) def. Connor Wilson 6-0, 6-0; CJ Towne (Stut) def. Nicholas Tipton 8-1; Charles Griffin (Stut) def. Lucas Rudy 8-0; Colin Roedl (Stut) def. Will Paulk 8-2; Riley Smith (Vic) def. Daniel Scullion 8-5; Adam Baker (Vic) def. Jordan Merritt 8-0. Doubles – Griffin/Roedl def. Rudy/Scullion 7-5, 6-4; Tahirovic/Towne def. Tipton/Wilson 8-1; Smith/Baker def. Merritt/Paulk 8-5.

Girls

Vicenza 8, Stuttgart 1

Singles – Isabella Koch (Vic) def. Violet Williams 6-3, 6-2; Casey Stophel (Stut) def. Isabella Piasecki 8-4; Makenzie Wilson (Vic) def. Olivia Schmitz 8-1; Anna Mathena (Vic) def. Isamar Oliveras 8-2; Brealin Redecker (Vic) def. Amanda Green 8-1; Cora Elliot (Vic) def. Faith Brown 8-2. Doubles – Wilson/Mathena def. Stophel/Schmitz 6-3, 6-2; Elliot/Redecker def. Williams/Oliveras 8-5; Maldonado/Piasecki def. Profita/C. Greene 8-2.



Saturday at Vilseck

Boys

Ramstein 8, Vilseck 1

Singles – Jordan Liebig (Ram) def. Paul Lee 6-4, 6-4; Connor Markus (Ram) def. Ben Keeler 8-2; Connor Sankey (Ram) def. Nathaniel Valencia 8-2; Colin Kent def. Ben Valdez 8-1; Nick Rojas (Ram) def. Benjamin Varney 8-6; Danny O’Brien (Ram) def. Gabriel Gorsuch 8-3. Doubles – Markus/Kent def. Valdez/Valencia 6-0, 6-2; Lee/Keeler (Vil) def. Liebig/Rojas 8-5; Sankey/O’Brien def. Gorsuch/Varney 8-2.

Girls

Ramstein 9, Vilseck 0

Singles – Ashlynn O’Connor def. Angelisa Dobbins 6-0, 6-1; Kate Sankey def. Cara Newman 8-0; Alex Pinkham def. Morgan Masapollo 8-0; Mercedez Shelton def. Micky Lacap 8-0; Maddi Svan def. Autumn Buckley 8-0; Isabella Guzaldo def. Kiana Bussa 8-1. Doubles – Pinkham/Shelton def. Dobbins/Newman 6-0, 6-0; Sankey/O’Connor def. Masapollo/Lacap 8-0; Svan/Guzaldo def. Buckley/Bussa 8-1.



Saturday at Alconbury

Boys

Alconbury 9, Spangdahlem 0

Singles – Cameron Rowley def. Ryan Brauner 6-0, 6-0; Charles Trimer def. Jonathan Snow 8-0; Spencer Swapp, Jacob Swapp, Timothy Judson, and Chris Pardo all won by forfeit. Doubles – Rowley/Trimer def. Brauner/Snow 6-0, 6-0; S. Swapp/J. Swapp, Pardo/Ty Palacios won by forfeit.

Girls

Alconbury 6, Spangdahlem 3

Singles – Emilia Lenz (Spa) def. Ruby Moukadam 6-1, 6-0; Mia Cabugao (Alc) def. Katherine Loftus 8-3; Mattigan Harper (Spa) def. Destinee Nunez 8-6; Alexis Sanchez (Alc) def. Kileah Menlove 8-1; Madelynn Valles (Alc), and Evelyn Bond (Alc) won by forfeit. Doubles – Lenz/Loftus (Spa) def. Moukadam/Cabugao 6-3, 6-1; Tiede/Sanchez (Alc) def. Harper/Menlove 8-2; Natalie Bishop/Marissa Kastler (Alc) won by forfeit.



Saturday at Wiesbaden

Boys

Hohenfels 7, Lakenheath 2

Singles – Delcan Colbert (Hoh) def. Isaac Haffner 6-0, 6-2; Shane Colbert (Hoh) def. Ian Kirkpatrick 8-0; Andrew Brewer (Hoh) def. Ethan King 8-1; Julian Symkowick (Hoh) def. Keagan Mayes 8-0; Oliver Puma (Lak) def. Jean Morales 8-4; John Rowberry (Lak) def. Dennis Yusofaff 8-3. Doubles – D. Colbert/S. Colbert def. Haffner/Kirkpatrick 6-4, 6-1; Brewer/Symkowick def. King/Mayes 8-0; Morales/Yusofaff def. Oliver/Devin Burnat 8-3.

Girls

Lakenheath 6, Hohenfels 3

Singles – June Smith (Hoh) def. Jocelyn Choi 6-1, 6-2; Chloe Wendling (Lak) def. Sydney Broach 8-2; Avery Stone (Hoh) def. Lydia Graham 8-5; Samantha Rowberry (Lak) def. Makayla Etheridge 8-5; Kylie Gates (Lak) and Ava Ruona (Lak) won by forfeit. Doubles – Smith/Broach def. Choi/Wendling 6-1, 6-2; Graham/Rowberry def. Stone/Etheridge 8-2; Maria Ambrosio/Emma Muhlbauer won by forfeit.



Saturday at Sigonella

Boys

Florence 2, Sigonella 1

Singles – Robert Been (Flo) def. Lawrence Caro 6-2, 6-0; Atalay Yilmaz (Sig) def. Lorenzo Budroni no score available. Doubles – Been/Budroni def. William Rajaei/Noah Lohan 6-0, 6-1.

Girls

Florence 2, Sigonella 2

Singles – Flour Huijsman (Flo) def. Mia Packhauser 6-4, 7-6(7-4); Abby Norwood (Sig) def. Marissa Rijskamp 8-3. Doubles – Huijsman/Rijskamp def. Gwena Dye/Hannah Zarum, no score available; Elmire Sahingolu/Packhauser (Sig) def. Rijskamp/Camilla Ruini, no score available.



Friday at SHAPE

Boys

SHAPE 9, Brussels 0

Singles – Noah Banken def. Jack Meiter 6-0, 6-0; Seth Banken def. Edward Sundberg 8-0; Wesley Phelan def. Andriy Prystaiko 8-0; Joseph Cates-Beier def. Al Sundseth 8-0; Nick Griese def. Ben Weizer 8-1; Alex Kiss won by forfeit. Doubles – Banken/Wesley Phelan def. Meiter/Sundberg 6-4, 6-1; Dimitris Rigopoulos/Cates-Beier def. Adrian Caban/Prystaiko 8-1; Tycho Verhoeks/Griese def. Weizer by forfeit.

Girls

SHAPE 8, Brussels 1

Singles – Alexandria Bohn (Bru) def. Nikola Janigova 6-3, 2-6, 6-10; Andrea Ruiz (SHA) def. Annette Belleman 8-1; Isabel Garrido (SHA) def. Tory Geehreng 8-1; Stamatina Tsevdou (SHA) def. Mariia Orativiska 8-0; Niki Alexopoulo (SHA) and Paula Garrido (SHA) won by forfeit. Doubles – Janigova/Ruiz def. Bohn/Belleman 6-1, 6-4; Tsevdou/I. Garrido def. Geehreng/Orativiska 8-0; Haley Kuester/Morgan Waller (SHA) won by forfeit.

Saturday at Mons, Belgium

Boys

SHAPE 7, Kaiserslautern 2

Singles – Noah Banken (SHA) def. Mark Butler 6-1, 6-0; Seth Banken (SHA) def. Luca Petritz 8-0; Wesley Phelan (SHA) def. William Alsing 8-2; Dimitris Rigopoulos (SHA) def. Randy Moon 8-6; Joseph Cates-Beier (SHA) def. Darren Moon 8-0; Nick Griese (SHA) def. Micah San Pedro 8-3. Doubles – S.Banken/Phelan def. Petritz/Alsing 6-0, 6-1; Butler/R.Moon def. Rigopoulos/Cates-Beier 9-7; D. Moon/Olaitan Powdar (Kais) def. Alex Kiss/Tycho Verhoeks 9-7.

Girls

Kaiserslautern 8, SHAPE 1

Singles – Aiva Schmitz (Kais) def. Nikola Janigova 6-2, 6-1; Vicky Thais-Lopez (Kais) def. Andrea Ruiz 8-0; Taylor Larned (Kais) def. Isabel Garrido 8-1; Delany Terry (Kais) def. Stamatina Tsevdou 8-5; Niki Alexpoulo (SHA) def. Avery Standiford 8-3; Gabby Ramirez (Kais) def. Paula Garrido 8-4. Doubles – Thais-Lopez/Larned def. Janigova/Ruiz 6-4, 6-3; Schmitz/Sanchez def. Tsevdou/I.Garrido 8-5; Ramirez/Shatavia McBride (Kais) def. Morgan Waller/Haley Kuester 9-7.

Saturday at Wiesbaden

Boys

Wiesbaden 9, Lakenheath 0

Singles – Benjamin Petrik def. Haffner 6-0, 6-0; Duncan McLendon def. Kirkpatrick 8-0; Connor Buchheit def. King 8-4; Ethan DeFord def. Mayes 8-0; Bryan Cortright def. Puma 8-1; Jaden Anderson def. Rowberry 8-1. Doubles – McLendon/Cortright def. Haffner/Kirkpatrick 6-2, 6-0; Petrik/DeFord def. King/Mayes 8-0; Buchheit/Anderson def. Burnat/Puma 8-2.

Wiesbaden 9, Hohenfels 0

Singles – Petrik def. D. Colbert 6-1, 6-0; McLendon def. S. Colber 8-1; Buchheit def. Brewer 8-3; DeFord def. Symkowick 8-0; Cortright def. Morales 8-1; Anderson def. Yusofaff 8-0. Doubles – McLendon/Cortright def. D. Colbert/S. Colbert 2-6, 6-4(10-8); Petrik/DeFord def. Brewer/Symkowick 8-0; Buchheit/Anderson def. Morales/Yosofaff 8-1.

Girls

Wiesbaden 9, Lakenheath 0

Singles -- Charlotte Kordonowy def. Choi 6-0, 6-0; Hope Goodwin def. Wendling 8-0; Melissa Pritchett def. Graham 8-0; Shelby Albers def. Rowberry 8-0; Elizabeth Lockridge def. Gates 8-0; Savannah Benson-China def. Ruona 8-0. Doubles – Goodwin/Albers def. Choi/Wendling 6-0, 6-0; Kordonowy/Pritchett def. Graham/Rowberry 8-0; TiYonna Dillard/Jill McLendon def. Muhlbauer/T. Gates 8-0.

Wiesbaden 9, Hohenfels 0

Singles – Kordonowy def. Smith 6-0, 6-0; Pritchett def. Broach 8-0; Lockridge def. Stone 8-1; Benson-China def. Etheridge 8-1; Dillard and McLendon won by forfeit. Doubles – Goodwin/Albers def. Smith/Broach 6-0, 6-3; Lockridge/Benson-China def. Stone/Etheridge 8-0; Dillard/McLendon won by forfeit.