Europe Scoreboard: Oct. 28, 2017
High school
Cross country
DODEA-Europe championships
Saturday at Baumholder, Germany
Boys
Division I
Ramstein 29, Kaiserslautern 53, Stuttgart 84, Naples 119, Lakenheath 124, Wiesbaden 149, Vilseck 208, SHAPE 215, Frankfurt International 228, Vicenza 263
Division II
Black Forest Academy 20, Aviano 41, St. John's 50, Spangdahlem 78, American Overseas School of Rome 85, Bahrain 89, Marymount 111
Division III
Hohenfels 16, Baumholder 23, Alconbury 26, Brussels 30, Sigonella 35
Top 30
1. Mac Roberts (BFA) 16:48.98, 2. Jose Serrano (Ram) 16:54.21, 3. Paul Fullwood (Stutt) 17:14.79, 4. Dashiell Rodgers (Ram) 17:16.54, 5. Daniel Aleksandersen (Nap) 17:26.50, 6. Joseph Purvis (Kais) 17:35.61, 7. Isaiah Lowney (St. John's) 17:41.76, 8. Denver Dalpais (Ram) 17:42.37, 9. Logan Shelley (Ram) 17:43.31, 10. Timothy Smith (Nap) 17:44.71, 11. Orlando Rojas (Kai) 17:45.57, 12. Griffen Parcells (Kai) 17:54.87, 13. Conner Mackie (Kai) 18:04.90, 14. Enruis Collazo (Ram) 18:12.02, 15. Dillan Plummer (Lak) 18:15.64, 16. Alexander Sprague (Stutt) 18:16.56, 17. Tyler Wilson (Stutt) 18:20.11, 18. Cayden Opperman (Wies) 18:21.25, 19. Wesley Phelan (SHAPE) 18:21.66, 20. Yadiel Rojas (Kai) 18:26.18, 21. Andrew Riess (Lak) 18:27.96, 22. Matt Cavanaugh (Lak) 18:29.72, 23. Joshua Scahill (Wie) 18:33.27, 24. Johnathan Alvarado (Vil) 18:36.60, 25. Nick Blake (Ram) 18:37.23, 27. William Davis (AOSR) 18:39.57, 28. Jesse Espinoza (Baum) 18:40.66, 29. Liam Knowles (Avi) 18:45.52, 30. Evan Heryford (Kai) 18:47.93.
Girls
Division I
Stuttgart 24, SHAPE 64, Naples 87, Ramstein 101, Kaiserslautern 133, Lakenheath 157, Vicenza 204, Vilseck 214, Wiesbaden 215
Division II
St. John's 13, BFA 28, Aviano 41
Division III
Hohenfels 12, Sigonella 17, Brussels 18
Top 30
1. Kayla Smith (St. John's) 19:15.85, 2. Abby Michalec (St. John's) 19:20.85, 3. Holly Moser (SHAPE) 19:50.40, 4. McKinley Fielding (Stutt) 20:16.88, 5. Bianca Liberti (BFA) 20:17.42, 6. Sydney Smith, (St. John's) 20:32.13, 7. Tatiana Smith (Stutt) 20:37.60, 8. Emily Rice (Stutt) 20:52.66, 9. Annika Seifart (Stutt) 20:52.88, 10. Beckett Moser (SHAPE) 20:58.42, 11. Gosia Krzyzanowska (SHAPE) 21:10.05, 12. Claire Elliott (Naples) 21:19.24, 13. Elise Van Vuren, (BFA), 21:20.16, 14. Catherine Westbrook (Naples) 21:33.11, 15. Mirabelle Gasa (Stutt) 21:34.10, 16. Nina Gante (Stutt) 21:36.85, 17. Amanda Zubowicz (Spang) 21:39.84, 18. Mary Cate Jackson (Hohe) 21:40.56, 19. Elonie Ward (Kais), 21:46.04, 20. Alex Patmor (Sig) 21:49.97, 21. McKenzie Perkes (Ram) 21:54.43, 22. Josefine Droste (St. John's) 22:04.35, 23. Helene Arnold (Kais) and Chlo Smith (Spang) 22:09.49, 25. Kate Bowman (Stutt) 22:10.26, 26. Hailey Myers (Lak) 22:11.73, 27. Naomi Greenberg (Fra) 22:16.47, 28. Kristen Lucero (Ram) 22:17.79, 29. Anneliese Roundy (Lak) 22:25.97, 30. Jordanne Hill (Ram) 22:28.01.
Tennis
DODEA-Europe championships
Saturday at Wiesbaden, Germany
Division I
SHAPE 38, Ramstein 35, Wiesbaden 28
Division II/III
Marymount 20, American Overseas School of Rome 19, Bahrain 9
Boys
Singles
Third
Zach Snow (Stuttgart) def. Mark Butler (Kaiserslautern) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
Final
Mathias Mingazzini (Marymount) def. Noah Banken (SHAPE) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
Third
Grady Gallagher/Jordan Liebig (Ramstein) def. Bradley Roxbury/Bradley Russell (Stuttgart) 6-2, 6-2
Final
Federico Sarti/William Hsia (AOSR) def. Gregor Vargyas/Seth Banken (SHAPE) 6-2, 6-3
Girls
Singles
Third
Chloe McHenry (Bahrain) def. Cami Carswell (Ramstein) 6-4, 7-5
Final
Catherine Gulihur (Vicenza) def. Charlotte Kordonowy (Wiesbaden) 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
Third
Nikola Janigova/Maria Rebrean (SHAPE) def. Amy Stutzman/April Sullivan (Naples) 6-2, 6-7, 7-5
Final
Amanda Daly/Megan Stretch (Ramstein) def. Melissa Pritchett/Shelby Albers (Wiesbaden) 6-1, 6-2
Volleyball
Girls
Saturday at Stuttgart
Stuttgart def. Spangdahlem 25-12, 25-15, 25-5
Noteworthy -- Carly Sharp (6 aces, 7 kills), Geneva Barriger (6 aces, 2 kills) and Lindsey Sharp (4 aces, 9 assists) led the Panthers to the win.
Ramstein def. Spangdahlem 25-5, 25-6, 25-7
Noteworthy -- Caroline Sobczak had 7 kills and Kaela Gallagher totaled 14 assists and 8 aces in the Royals’ win.
Stuttgart def. Ramstein 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 15-12
Noteworthy -- The Panthers were paced by Carly Sharp (7 aces, 5 kills, 6 blocks, 5 digs), Meadau Cunningham (8 kills, 7 blocks), Lindsey Sharp (18 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces) and Barriger (4 aces, 3 kills, 6 digs); Masaya Archbold (6 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks), Sydney Gabriel (5 aces, 12 assists), Mia Johnson (4 kills, 4 blocks) and Cristeana Reyes (26 digs) led the Royals.
Naples def. Sigonella 25-13, 25-18, 25-18
Friday at Naples
Noteworthy -- Kristiana Wyrick (5 kills), Aaliyah Rawlings (4 kills) and Jordan Barcenas (7 assists) led Sigonella; Daniella Ramirez had 6 aces and Jilian Hudson added 8 kills for Naples.
Saturday at Naples
Sigonella def. Florence 25-13, 25-12, 25-1
Noteworthy -- Jessie Jacobs had 23 aces and 5 kills, Averi Chandler totaled 7 kills and 2 aces and Kylee Fall handed out 8 assists for the victorious Jaguars.
Naples def Florence: 25-8, 25-16, 25-14
Noteworthy -- Angelina Cahill had 3 kills and 4 aces for Naples.
Saturday at Vilseck
Vilseck def. Kaiserslautern 25-19, 25-20, 25-13
Noteworthy -- Adely Huezo (7 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs), Cecelia Jackson (7 kills, 4 digs and Kayla Silva (3 blocks) starred in the Falcons’ win; Kayla Dyer (9 digs, 2 assists, 2 kills), CeCe McKenzie (4 blocks, 2 digs, 3 assists, 2 kills) and Elena Russey (6 digs, 2 assists, 2 kills) led the Raiders.
Wiesbaden def. Kaiserslautern 25-12, 25-12, 25-7
Noteworthy -- The Warriors received standout efforts from Mallory Johnson (12 aces, 10 assists, 4 kills), Savannah Fisher (5 kills, 5 assists, 3 blocks) and Alaina Houk (4 kills, 3 blocks); Dyer (8 digs, 6 assists, 6 kills), Russey (4 digs, 8 assists, 7 kills) and Mercedes Durden (5 kills) paced the Raiders.
Wiesbaden def. Vilseck 25-22, 25-20, 25-15
Noteworthy -- Ana Golden had 5 kills, Cassandra Edwards totaled 2 kills and 3 blocks and Salote Husseini notched 2 aces for the Warriors; Mianie Dean had 11 digs, Jackson added 7 kills and Reyne Drasny distributed 12 assists for the Falcons.
Lakenheath def. Alconbury 25-15, 25-15, 25-21
Saturday at Lakenheath
Noteworthy -- Maya Hagander (5 aces, 7 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks) filled up the stat sheet for the victorious Lancers, while teammates Reese Estus (6 kills) and Jayden Thormann (15 assists, 2 kills, 6 aces) also starred; Cami Boyett (6 assists), Kristin Donley (5 digs, 2 kills) and Laela Evans (3 kills) led Alconbury.
Vicenza def. American Overseas School of Rome 21-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 15-8
Friday at Vicenza
Saturday at Vicenza
AOSR def. Vicenza 22-25, 13-25, 25-15, 27-25, 15-12
Noteworthy – Julia Lombardi had 29 kills, 9 blocks and 15 digs in the two matches against AOSR, while Vicenza teammates Chenoa Gregg (16 kills, 10 blocks) and Jessica Sweatman (47 assists) also starred.
AOSR def. Aviano 25-10, 22-25, 25-15, 25-11
Vicenza def. Aviano 25-10, 25-3, 25-20
Saturday at Brussels
SHAPE def. Baumholder 27-25, 25-13, 25-22
Noteworthy -- Monta Bubuce (7 aces, 12 kills, 8 digs) and Ania Kapusta (4 aces, 18 assists, 2 digs) led SHAPE; Valena Pratz (15 assists), Annabell Brinkmeyer (9 aces, 5 blocks), Yaara Smalls (2 kills), Taylor Lynch (7 aces) and Tara McClure (3 blocks) led Baumholder.
Brussels def. Baumholder 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-13
Noteworthy -- Brussels standouts included Danielle Lynch (7 aces, 15 kills), Juliette Mobley (5 aces, 30 aces, 4 digs), Jewels Friedhoff (10 kills, 5 digs), Evin Harper (6 kills, 4 digs) and Caitlin McCollom (5 kills, 6 digs); Baumholder standouts included Abigail Fox (6 aces, 8 assists), Alexandra Serrato (4 aces, 10 assists, 3 digs), Brinkmeyer (8 blocks, 15 assists), Sierra Green (3 kills, 5 blocks) and Lynch (15 aces).
Brussels def. SHAPE 21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 26-24
Noteworthy -- Mobley (9 aces, 7 kills, 18 assists, 6 digs), McCollom (9 kills, 3 assists, 12 digs), Friedhoff (3 kills, 6 digs) and Lynch (5 aces, 11 kills, 6 digs) starred for the Brigands; Bubuce (7 aces, 15 kills, 20 digs), Aleksandra Leseek (3 aces, 8 kills, 6 digs) and Kupusta (25 assists, 5 digs) starred for the Spartans.
Boys
Vicenza def. AOSR 19-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-20
Friday at Vicenza
Saturday at Vicenza
AOSR def. Vicenza 25-16, 25-19, 25-18
AOSR def. Aviano 25-17, 20-25, 21-25, 25-16, 16-14
Vicenza def. Aviano 25-9, 25-15, 26-24
