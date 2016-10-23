Europe Scoreboard: Oct. 23, 2016

High school

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday at Alconbury

Alconbury def. Kaiserslautern 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 26-24

Noteworthy -- Alconbury was led by Ally Donley (3 aces, 5 kills, 15 assists), Ashlyn Starr (7 aces, 12 kills, 4 blocks) and Alexis Schelte (2 aces, 4 kills, 2 blocks); Elena Russey had 4 aces and 4 kills for Kaiserslautern.

Lakenheath def. Kaiserslautern 25-11, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23

Noteworthy -- Maya Hagander totaled 11 kills, 3 aces and 8 digs for the Lancers, while Emily Wiegert had 4 kills and 2 blocks and Reese Estus had 5 kills and 2 blocks; Russey had 4 kills for the Raiders.

Alconbury def. AFNORTH 25-15, 25-12, 25-18

Noteworthy -- Donley (4 aces, 4 kills, 11 assists), Starr (9 kills, 2 blocks) and Schelte (2 aces, 3 kills) again led the Dragons.

Lakenheath def. AFNORTH 25-15, 25-13, 25-13

Noteworthy -- Hagander led the way again for the Lancers with 6 kills, 9 aces and 7 digs, while Jayden Thormann (14 assists, 3 kills, 3 aces) and Sade Lloyd (3 kills, 6 aces) also starred.



Cross country

Saturday at Wiesbaden

Boys

Ramstein 24, Wiesbaden 49, Kaiserslautern 100, Bitburg 116, Frankfurt 119, Baumholder 143

1, Colin McLaren (Ram) 16:38; 2, Connor Mackie (Kais) 17:42; 3, Dashiell Rogers (Ram) 17:44; 4, John Casey (Ram) 17:53; 5, Andrew Scahill (Wies) 17:57; 6, Logan Shelley (Ram) 18:00; 7, Connor Johnson (Wies) 18:06; 8, Joshua Schahill (Wies) 18:07; 9, Jesse Espinoza (Baum) 18:22; 10, John Odom (Ram) 18:23.

Girls

Ramstein 25, Frankfurt 67, Kaiserslautern 70, Bitburg 85, Wiesbaden 118, Baumholder incomplete

1, Katelyn Schultz (Ram) 19:58; 2, Katie Rose Gunia (Ram) 20:07; 3, Jordanne Hill (Ram) 20:55; 4, Amanda Zubowicz (Bit) 21:24; 5, Helene Arnold (Kais) 21:38; 6, Althea Honan (Kais) 21:47; 7, Julia Karcher (Fra) 21:51; 8, Dasha Pontiff (Ram) 22:02; 9, Naomi Greenberg (Fra) 22:21; 10, Shana Janitza (Fra) 22:29.