Europe Scoreboard: Oct. 22, 2016

Sigonella's Korley Jones gets set to spike the ball against a wall formed by Ansbach in the two teams' meeting Saturday at Aviano Air Base, Italy.

High school

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday at Aviano

Sigonella def. Ansbach 25-15, 25-11, 25-13

Noteworthy – Korley Jones had 10 kills and three blocks for Sigonella, while Hanna Barnes added 5 aces, Liz Campos 8 kills and Isabel Dillon 20 assists.

Aviano def. Hohenfels 29-31, 25-16, 25-16, 25-14

American Overseas School of Rome def. Marymount 25-15, 25-19, 25-16

Friday at Rome

Saturday at Vicenza

Naples def. Vicenza 26-28, 25-21, 25-17, 25-14

Noteworthy – Adrianna Lovelace had 13 kills, 3 aces, 12 digs and 6 blocks for Vicenza, while Julia Lombardi (5 kills, 5 aces, 9 digs, 3 blocks) and Gabriela Campos (21 assists) also starred.

Vicenza def. Florence 21-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-19

Noteworthy – Lovelace (21 kills, 6 aces, 13 digs, 9 blocks), Lombardi (7 kills, 7 aces, 9 digs, 3 blocks) and Campos (5 aces, 31 assists) paced Vicenza.

Boys

Sigonella def. Aviano 25-27, 25-18, 25-10, 25-10

Friday at Aviano



Marymount def. AOSR 25-12, 25-17, 25-21

Friday at Rome

Naples def. Vicenza 25-17, 25-22, 25-17

Friday at Vicenza



Saturday at Vicenza

Vicenza def. Florence 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19

Naples def. Vicenza 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 24-26, 15-11



Cross country

Saturday at Rome

Boys

Naples 15, Sigonella 58, Marymount 75, AOSR incomplete

1, Daniel Aleksandersen (Nap) 16:53; 2, Tim Smith (Nap) 17:13; 3, Alex Johnson (Nap) 18:00; 4, Joshua Lucy (Nap) 18:10; 5, Bailey Ward (Nap) 18:39; 6, Roberto Faggnani (MMI) 19:13; 7, Sam McCarthy (AOSR) 19:21; 8, Chris Cournoyer (Sig) 19:32; 9, Samuel Jarvis (Sig) 19:36; 10, Caleb Brown (Nap) 19:53.

Girls

Naples 20, AOSR, Marymount, Sigonella incomplete

1, Alexa Patmor (Sig) 21:09; 2, Cate Westbrook (Nap) 21:13; 3, Micayla Feltner (Nap) 22:05; 4, Adam Barenburg (Nap) 22:08; 5, Shiloh Houseworth (Nap) 22:15; 6, Kara Moranville (Nap) 22:38; T7, Valerie Gilfoy (Nap) 22:44; T7, Alyssa Albano (Nap) 22:44; 9, Kylie Harrison (Nap) 22:49; 10, Anais Leone (MMI) 23:19.



Tennis

Saturday at Wiesbaden

Boys

Wiesbaden 8, Vilseck 1

Singles -- 1, Keegan Harrison (Wies) def. Robert Valdez 6-1, 6-2; 2, Lucas McLendon (Wies) def. Kaleb Owen 8-3; 3, Adam Johnson (Wies) def. Benjamin Keeler 8-1; 4, Brandon Parker (Wies) def. Paul Lee 8-3. Doubles -- 1, Bradford/Schiers (Wies) def. Owen/Keeler 6-4, 6-; 2, Valdez/Lee (Vil) def. C. Harrison/Green 8-2. Wiesbaden won all other matches by forfeit.

Girls

Wiesbaden 9, Vilseck 0

Singles -- 1, Gabi Diaz def. Becky Kilonzo 6-0, 6-0; 2, Cassie Pritchett def. Benita White 8-0; 3, Elizabeth Lockridge def. Jayda Fountain 8-0; 4, Isabella Cunningham def. Maria Bacon 8-0; 5, Cathryn Noble def. Morgan Masapollo 8-0. Doubles -- 1, Albers/Aldakkour def. Kilonzo/White 6-0, 6-0; 2, Jackson/Benson-China def. Fountain/Bacon 8-0. Wiesbaden won all other matches by forfeit.



Saturday at Alconbury

Boys

Alconbury 9, Lakenheath 0

Singles -- 1, Jose Cordero def. Jacob Liebert 6-2, 6-0; 2, Ethan Shropshire def. Jacob Logue 8-3; 3, Phillip Lyons def. Dominick Bartels 8-4; 4, Robert Diamond def. Isaac McKenzie 8-1; 5, Cameron Rowley def. Keagan Mayes 8-0; 6, Alex Borland won by forfeit. Doubles -- 1, Cordero/Shropshire def. Liebert/Logue 6-3, 6-2; 2, Lyons/Diamond def. Bartels/McKenzie 8-4; 3, Rowley/Borland won by forfeit.

Girls

Alconbury 7, Lakenheath 2

Singles -- 1, Brittany Brann (Alc) def. Alexis Cibrian 6-0, 6-2; 2, Haley Starr (Alc) def. Lucy Renfrow 8-3; 3, Allison Diamond (Alc) def. Tiaralei Cade 8-2; 4, Anna Thompson (Alc) def. Phenix Harper 8-1; 5, Christy Schulman (Alc) def. Denaeja Jackson 8-3; 6, Alexis Grove (Lake) def. Ryby Moukadam 9-7. Doubles -- 1, Starr/Diamond def. Cibrian/Renfrow 6-4, 6-0; 2, Brann/Thompson def. Jackson/Harper 8-3; 3, Grove/Cade def. Schulman/Moukadam 8-3.

Friday at Vicenza

Boys

Vicenza 7, Naples 2

Singles -- 1, John Sullivan (Nap) def. Connor Wilson 6-1, 6-4; 2, William Auchincloss (Vic) def. Matthew Elliot 8-3; 3, Cameron Worford (Vic) def. Seth Strade 8-2; 4, Lucas Rudy (Vic) def. Miles Gray 8-1. Doubles -- 1, Sullivan/Elliot def. Wilson/Auchincloss 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; 2, Hamilton/Scullion def. Strade/Gray 8-3. Vicenza won all other matches by forfeit.

Girls

Vicenza 5, Naples 4

Singles -- 1, Kiki Sibilla (Vic) def. Autumn Haughenbury 6-1, 6-2; 2, April Sullivan (Nap) def. McKenzie Wilson 8-4; 3, Anna Mathena (Vic) def. Maddie Barton 8-3; 4, Brittany Bolton (Nap) def. Nicole Hudson 8-1; 5, Genesis Torrent/Mendez (Nap) def. Isabella Piasecki 8-1; 6, Arianna Ortiz (Vic) def. Elizabeth Kline 8-4. Doubles -- 1, Playcan/Sawyer (Nap) def. Mathena/Wilson 6-3, 6-3; 2, Hudson/Sibilla (Vic) def. Chichester/Stutzman 8-1; 3, Ross/Piasecki (Vic) def. Reis/Adams 8-5.



Saturday at Florence

Boys

AOSR 1, Florence 0

Singles -- 1, Ting Lin (AOSR) def. Nikita Bezverkhniy 8-0; 2, Lorenzo Papini (Flo) def. Andrea Gherardini 8-0. Doubles -- 1, Satriti/Hsia (AOSR) def. Bezverkhniy/Papini 6-2, 6-2.

Girls

AOSR 1, Florence 0

Singles -- AOSR won No. 1 singles by forfeit.



Saturday at Bitburg

Boys

Hohenfels 3, Bitburg 0

Singles -- 1, Kyle Villanueva def. George Leon 6-0, 6-0; 2, Wade Cermak def. Andres Mercado 8-0. Doubles -- Cermak/Colbert def. Leon/Mercado 7-6, 1-6, 4-6.

Girls

Bitburg 8, Hohenfels 1

Singles -- 1, Anna Buzzard (Hoh) def. Noa White 6-0, 6-0; 2, Aiyana Eason (Bit) def. Chloe Witty 9-7; 3, Emelia Lenz (Bit) def. Paige Welch 8-6; 4, Kira Randolph (Bit) def. Kiersten Shaw 8-3; 5, Emma Passig (Bit) def. Monty Schmid 8-1; 6, Annika Schwartz (Bit) def. Sydney Broach 8-1. Doubles -- 1, Eason/Randolph def. Witty/Johnson 4-6, 7-5, 6-2; 2, White/Lenz def. Shaw/Welch 8-1; 3, Schwartz/Merrill def. Broach/Schmid 8-3.