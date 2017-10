Europe Scoreboard: Oct. 14, 2017

High school

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday at Spangdahlem

Black Forest def. Spangdahlem 25-20, 25-15, 25-20

Noteworthy -- Jessica Campbell (10 aces, 7 kills), Brooke Israel (3 kills) and Adrienne Marlin (3 kills) led the Falcon win; Keena Teahon had 3 aces for the Sentinels.

Alconbury def. Spangdahlem 25-8, 22-25, 26-24, 25-6

Noteworthy -- Cami Boyett (9 aces, 7 kills, 16 assists), Laela Evans (6 aces, 4 kills, 4 assists) and Anna Downing (5 kills) led the victorious Dragons; Kaleigh Brown had 10 assists and Ashley Otto added 5 kills for Spangdahlem.

BFA def. Baumholder 25-22, 25-15, 25-17

Noteworthy -- Campbell had 6 aces and 3 blocks and Marlin contributed 7 kills and 2 blocks for BFA.

Alconbury def. Baumholder 25-23, 25-21, 25-17

Noteworthy -- Boyett (5 aces, 7 kills, 11 assists), Kira Thorne (6 kills) and Evans (4 aces, 2 kills, 5 assists) stuffed the Alconbury stat sheet.



AOSR def. Aviano 25-20, 25-8, 25-16

Friday at Rome



AOSR def. Aviano 25-11, 25-14, 25-13

Saturday at Rome



Vilseck def. Hohenfels 25-17, 22-25, 25-11, 25-16

Friday at Vilseck

Noteworthy -- Tedeja Marshall (9 kills, 12 aces), Carly Manzanares (9 assists) and Reyne Drasny (8 aces, 7 assists) led the Falcons to the win; Atleigh Hardaway (6 assists, 2 kills, 3 digs), Maddy Black (4 kills, 9 digs, 3 blocks) and Alexus Garcia (5 assists, 3 aces) starred for the Tigers.



Hohenfels def. Ansbach 25-23, 25-13, 25-18

Saturday at Hohenfels

Noteworthy -- Hardaway (18 aces, 8 assists), Black (6 aces, 6 kills) and Idalisse Martinez (26 digs, 5 kills) fueled the win; Shermaine Nesbitt had 3 aces and 12 assists, MJ Vega added 18 digs and Katelynn Patterson had 20 assists for Ansbach.



Saturday at Kaiserslautern

Ramstein def. Kaiserslautern 25-7, 25-9, 25-10

Noteworthy -- Avary Tennant (5 kills, 6 aces), Kaela Gallagher (12 assists, 8 digs, 3 aces) and Caroline Sobczak (6 kills, 2 blocks) led the Royals; Elena Russey (6 kills), Kayla Dyer (7 digs) and CeCe McKenzie (3 kills) paced the Raiders.

Ramstein def. Brussels 25-13, 25-11, 25-9

Noteworthy -- Ramstein was led by Sobczak (9 kills, 2 blocks), Shemelia Johnson (5 kills, 2 blocks) and Cristeana Reyes (5 aces, 13 digs).

Brussels def. Kaiserslautern 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15

Noteworthy -- Erin Harper (10 kills, 2 blocks), Jewels Friedhoff (6 kills, 7 aces) and Caitlin McCollom (6 kills) led the Brigands to the win; McKenzie (3 blocks, 5 kills), Russey (7 kills, 2 digs) and Dyer (4 digs) stood out for Kaiserslautern.



Naples def. Sigonella 25-10, 22-25, 25-5, 25-21

Friday at Naples

Noteworthy -- Averi Chandler had 4 kills and Kristiana Wyrick added 3 for Sigonella.



Sigonella def. Marymount 18-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 15-9

Saturday at Naples

Noteworthy -- Sigonella was led by Chandler (16 kills, 2 aces), Wyrick (10 kills), Kylee Fall (4 aces, 13 assists) and Ana Fall (4 aces).



Saturday at Wiesbaden

Wiesbaden def. Lakenheath 25-18, 25-19, 25-16

Lakenheath def. Stuttgart 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

Stuttgart def. Wiesbaden 25-15, 25-20, 25-18

SHAPE def. AFNORTH 25-16, 25-22, 25-16

Saturday at Mons, Belgium

Boys

Naples def. Sigonella 25-11, 25-11, 25-20

Friday at Naples

Noteworthy -- Nick Sherer (7 aces, 6 kills), Austin McKarney (6 aces, 5 kills) and Omar Lopez (15 assists) led the Wildcats.



Saturday at Naples

Naples def. Marymount 25-19, 25-19, 25-20

Noteworthy -- Sherer had 5 aces and 8 kills, McKarney added 4 aces and 10 kills and Lopez handed out 9 assists for Naples.

Marymount def. Sigonella 25-11, 25-22, 25-16



AOSR def. Aviano 25-23, 25-19, 25-13

Friday at Rome



AOSR def. Aviano 18-25, 25-9, 25-14, 25-12

Saturday at Rome



Tennis

Friday at Ramstein

Boys

Ramstein 8, Lakenheath 1

Singles -- 1, Daniel Shin (Ram) def. Joseph Rowberry 6-1, 6-0; 2, Grady Gallagher (Ram) def. Josiah Kim 8-1; 3, Jordan Liebig (Ram) def. Warren Vause 8-4; 4, Connor Markus (Ram) def. Jaxon Tomchesson 9-7; 5, Reed Gallagher (Ram) def. Dominic Bartels 8-1; 6, Nick Rojas (Ram) def. Isaac Haffner 8-5. Doubles -- 1, G.Gallagher/Liebig def. Rowberry/Vause 6-0, 6-1; 2, Kim/Tomchesson def. Shin/Markus 8-6; 3, R.Gallagher/Rojas def. Mayes/Choi 8-1.

Girls

Ramstein 9, Lakenheath 0

Singles -- 1, Cami Carswell def. Tiaralei Cade 6-0, 6-0; 2, Amanda Daly def. Lucy Renfrow 8-0; 3, Megan Stretch def. Jocelyn Choi 8-0; 4, Kate Sankey def. Estrella Mostacero 8-0; 5, Katie Thompson def. Denaeja Jackson 8-1; 6, Ariana Easton def. Abbigayle Mills 8-0.

Doubles -- 1, Daly/Stretch def. Cade/Choi 6-0, 6-0; 2, Sankey/Easton def. Renfrow/Mostacero 8-0; 3, Carswell/Thompson def. Alsup/Bonner 8-0.



Saturday at Wiesbaden

Boys

Ramstein 9, Wiesbaden 0

Singles -- 1, Shin def. Benjamin Petrik 7-6, 7-5; 2, G. Gallagher def. Duncan McLendon 8-0; 3, Liebig def. Caleb Harrison 8-1; 4, Markus def. William Alsing 8-2; 5, R. Gallagher def. Bryan Cortright 8-3; 6, Rojas def. Tristan Lauer 8-2; Doubles -- 1, G. Gallagher/Liebig def. Petrik/Harrison 6-1, 6-1; 2, Shin/Markus def. McLendon/Alsing 8-5; 3, R. Gallagher/Rojas def. Cortright/John Green 8-2.

Girls

Ramstein 7, Wiesbaden 2

Singles -- 1, Charlotte Kordonowy (Wies) def. Carswell 6-0, 6-1; 2, Daly def. Melissa Pritchett 8-5; 3, Stretch def. Shelby Albers 8-0; 4, Sankey def. Corban Jackson 8-2; 5, Thompson def. Savannah Benson-China 8-2; 6, Ashlyn O’Connor (Ram) def. Jill McLendon 8-1. Doubles -- 1, Daly/Stretch def. Pritchett/Albers 6-0; 2, Kordonowy/Jackson def. Sankey/Easton 8-1; 3, Carswell/Thompson def. Tiyonna Dillard/Elizabeth Lockridge 8-0.



Saturday at Kaiserslautern

Boys

Lakenheath 6, Kaiserslautern 3

Singles - 1, Mark Butler (Kais) def. Kim 6-0, 6-1; 2, Luca Petritz (Kais) def. Rowberry 8-4; 3, Vause def. Isaac Stubbs 8-6; 4, Tomchesson def. Devon Salden 8-3; 5, Bartels def. Justice Burt 8-1; 6, Haffner def. Darren Moon 8-5. Doubles -- 1, Rowberry/Vause def. Petritz/Stubbs 6-1, 6-0; 2, Butler/Randy Moon def. Kim/Tomchesson 8-2; 3, Bartels/Choi def. Salden/Burt 8-4.

Girls

Kaiserslautern 9, Lakenheath 0

Singles - 1, Kalin Olsen def. Cade 6-3, 6-4; 2, Margaret Cayce def. Renfrow 8-2; 3, Josephine LIttle def. Choi 8-2; 4, Lydia Butler def. Estrella Mostacero 8-0; 5, Delany Terry def. Denaeja Jackson 8-2; 6, Shatava McBride def. Samantha Rowberry 8-0. Doubles -- 1, Little/Cayce def. Cade/Choi 6-1, 6-3; 2, Butler/Terry def. Renfrow/Mostacero 8-3; 3, Olsen/Daniel def. Jackson/Mills 8-3.



Saturday at Vilseck

Boys

Stuttgart 8, Vilseck 1

Singles -- 1, Zach Snow (Stu) def. Ben Keeler 6-0, 6-0; 2, Bradley Russell (Stu) def. Paul Lee 8-2; 3, Kaleb Owen (Vil) def. Bradley Roxbury 9-8; 4, Charlie Griffin (Stu) def. Ben Valdez 8-2; 5, Aidan Keenan (Stu) def. Nathaniel Valencia 8-1; 6, Jackson Hanlon (Stu) def. Oren Ellis 8-0. Doubles -- 1, Russell/Roxbury def. Owen/Lee 6-0, 6-2; 2, Snow/Jackson Hanlon def. Keller/Valencia 8-1; 3, Griffin/Keenan def. Varney/Owen 8-1.

Girls

Stuttgart 9, Vilseck 0

Singles -- 1, Kendall Smith def. Maria Bacon 6-1, 6-0; 2, Kandis Ajyman def. Jolie Komlan 8-2; 3, Hannah Cahill def. Deidre Ellis 8-1; 4, Alyssa Griffity def. Jayda Fountain 8-2 5, Olivia Schmitz def. Angelisa Dobbins 8-1; 6, Casey Stophel def. Robyn Pace 8-0. Doubles -- 1, Cahill/Ajyman def. Ellis/Komlan 6-0, 6-1; 2, Smith/Schmitz def. Fountain/Bacon 8-2; 3, Griffith/Stophel def. Masapollo/Newmann 8-0.



Saturday at Naples

Boys

AOSR 5, Marymount 3

Singles -- 1, Mingazzini (MMI) def. Piebani 6-0, 6-0; 2, Paola (AOSR) def. Caccamo 8-6; 3, Baldizzone (MMI) def. Torroni 8-1; 4, Choi (AOSR) def. Turrisi 8-3; 5, Wang (AOSR) def. Corea 8-7. Doubles -- 1, Sarti/Hsia (AOSR) def. Lopez/Nogales 6-1, 6-0; 2, Brandolese/Misiti (MMI) def. Gennari/Gherardini 8-5.

Girls

Marymount 1, AOSR 0

Singles -- 1, Vittori def. Lynch 6-0, 6-0.



Boys

AOSR 5, Sigonella 0

Singles -- 1, Piebani def. Ohm 6-1, 6-0; 2, Paola def. Yilmaz 8-2; 3, Torroni def. Mays 8-0. Doubles -- 1, Sarti/Hsia def. Waller/Rejaei 6-0, 6-0; 2, Gennari/Gherardini def. Lohan/Orbach 8-0.

Girls

AOSR 1, Sigonella 0

Singles -- 1, Lynch def. Macalma 6-0, 6-0.



Boys

Marymount 5, Sigonella 0

Singles -- 1, Mingazzini def. Ohm 6-0, 6-0; 2, Caccamo def. Yilmaz 8-0; 3, Baldizzone def. Mays 8-0. Doubles -- 1, Lopez/Nogales def. Waller/Lohan 6-0, 6-0; 2, Brandolese/Misiti def. Rejaei/Orbach 8-0.

Girls

Marymount 3, Sigonella 0

Singles -- 1, Vittori def. Macalma 6-0, 6-0; 2, Kunstelj def. Norwood 8-0. Doubles -- 1, Indrieni/Isabella def. Lattimer/Shinoglu 8-3.



Boys

Marymount 3, Naples 0

Singles -- 1, Mingazzini def. Fleming 6-1, 6-1; 2, Baldizzone def. Gray 8-0; 3, Lopez/Nogales def. Elliot/Strode 6-2, 6-0.

Girls

Marymount 4, Naples 4

Singles -- 1, Vittori def. Torres 6-2, 6-3; 2, Kunstelj def. Bolton 8-5; 3,A. Lacava (MMI) def. Johnson by forfeit;; 4, Quinones (Nap) def. L. Lacava 8-5; 5, Laird (Nap) def. Corea 8-6. Doubles -- 1, Stutzman/Sullivan (Nap) won by forfeit; 2, Kline/Adams (Nap) def. Indrieni/Isabella 8-1; 3, Corea/Turrisi def. GIbel/Collins 8-4.



Boys

Naples 3, Sigonella 0

Singles -- 1, Fleming def. Ohm 7-5, 6-4; 2, Gray def. Mays 8-2. Doubles -- 1, Elliot/Strode def. Waller/Lohan 6-0, 6-2.

Girls

Naples 4, Sigonella 0

Singles -- 1, Torres def. Macalma 6-0, 6-0; 2, Bolton def. Norwood 8-1. Doubles -- 1, Stutzman/Sullivan def. Packhauser/Dye 6-0, 6-0; 2, Kline/Adams def. Lattimer/Sahinoglu 8-0.



Boys

AOSR 4, Naples 0

Singles -- 1, Piebani def. Fleming 6-2, 6-0; 2, Torroni def. Gray 8-3; 3, Choi def. Behimino 8-4. Doubles -- Sarti/Hsia def. Elliot/Strode 6-0, 6-0.

Girls

AOSR 1, Naples 0

Singles -- 1, Lynch def. Torres 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.



Cross country

Saturday at Naples

Boys

Naples 24, Marymount 69, Sigonella 70, American Overseas School of Rome 71

1, Daniel Aleksandersen (Nap) 16:35; 2, Tim Smith (Nap) 17:25; 3, William Davis (AOSR) 17:36; 4, Benjamin Latimer (Sig) 17:47; 5, Roberto Faggiani (MMI) 18:28; 6, Joshua Lucy (Nap) 18:31; 7, Joey Vinch (Nap) 18:41; 8, Gabriel Quejada (Nap) 19:08; 9, Evan O’Connor (Nap) 19:14; 10, William Connolly (Sig) 19:17.

Girls

Naples 24, Sigonella 37, Marymount 73

1, Claire Elliott (Nap) 21:26; 2, Cate Westbrook (Nap) 21:30; 3, Alex Patmore (Sig) 21:43; 4, Sandra Bradley (Sig) 21:44; 5, Eryn Bell (Sig) 21:45; 6, Roxanne Sasse (Nap) 22:13; 7, Kara Moranville (Nap) 22:19; 8, Tara King (Nap) 22:21; 9, Valerie Gilfoy (Nap) 22:33; 10, Adah Barenburg (Nap) 22:48.



Saturday at Kaiserslautern

Boys

Kaiserslautern 26, Ramstein 29, St. John’s incomplete

1, Jose Serrano (Ram) 16:44; 2, Dash Rogers (Ram) 16:56; 3, Orlando Rojas (Kais) 17:14; 4, Joseph Purvis (Kais) 17:19; 5, Conner Mackie (Kais) 17:21; 6, Yadiel Rojas (Kais) 17:34; 7, Denver Dalpias (Ram) 17:42; 8, Griffen Parsells (Kais) 17:45; 9, Enrius Callazo (Ram) 17:54; 10, Nick Blake (Ram) 18:02.

Girls

Ramstein 21, Kaiserslautern 38, St. Johns incomplete

1, Kayla Smith (SJ) 18:53; 2, Abby Michaelec (SJ) 18:56; 3, Sydney Smith (SJ) 19:33; 4, McKenzie Perkes (Ram) 20:53; 4, Jordanne Hill (Ram) 21:54; 5, Kristin Lucero (Ram) 21:55; 6, Elione Ward (Kais) 21:57; 8, Helene Arnold (Kais) 21:57; 9, Josefine Droste (SJ) 22:05; 10, Jillian Donmoyer (Kais) 22:52.



Saturday at Wiesbaden

Boys

Wiesbaden 26, Black Forest 31

1, Mac Roberts (BFA) 16:57; 2, Joshua Scahill (Wies) 18:09; 3, Steven Caldbeck (BFA) 18:27; 4, Cayden Opperman (Wies) 18:29; 5, Bryce Adams (Wies) 18:43; 6, Matthew Rangel (Wies) 18:54; 7, Joey Lee (BFA) 19:08; 8, Thomas Hicks (BFA) 19:11; 9, Kenneth Donnolly (Wies) 19:12; 10, Diego Chavez (Wies) 19:13.

Girls

BFA 21, Wiesbaden 34

1, Bianca Liberti (BFA) 21:44; 2, Elise Van Vuuren (BFA) 22:22; 3, Rachel Fischer (BFA) 23:25; 4, Kaila Iglesias (Wies) 23:59; 5, Kathryn Pinkston (BFA) 24:33; 6, Mikaeala Cumutte (Wies) 24:50; 7, Gracie Reeves (Wies) 25:03; 8, Tyra Wilson (Wies) 25:46; 9, Audrey Merhar (Wies) 25:49; 10, Isabella Malek (BFA) 25:58.



Saturday at Vicenza

Boys

Vicenza 27, Aviano 30

1, Liam Knowles (Avi) 18:05; 2, Jacob Gamboa (Avi) 18:10; 3, Angel Graulau (Vic) 18:36; 4, Daycon Martin-Rhone (Vic) 19:18; 5, Alejandro Ramirez (Vic) 19:23.

Girls

Aviano 26, Vicenza 29

1, Natalia Rodriguez (Avi) 21:55; 2, Kaley Smith (Vic) 22:04; 3, Virginia Belt (Avi) 23:36; 4, Abigail Houghton (Vic) 23:43; 5, Irene Ramirez (Vic) 23:58.



Saturday at Vilseck

Boys

Stuttgart 17, Vilseck 58, Hohenfels 77, Ansbach 98

1, Paul Fullwood (Stut) 17:48.75; 2. Alexander Sprague (Stut) 17:59.79; 3. Tyler Wilson (Stut) 18:30.30; 4. Johnathan Alvardo (Vils) 18:30.30; 5. Ben Fielding (Stut) 18:37.55; 6. Jaxon Bartlett (Stut) 18:44.52; 7. Jack Raddatz (Stut) 18:46.64; 8. William Bermudez (Stut) 18:56.29; 9. Ryan Morrow (Stut) 18:58.87; 10. Ethan Downs (Hoh) 19:03.46.

Girls

Stuttgart 15, Hohenfels 55, Vilseck 71

1.Tatiana Smith (Stut) 20:13.05; 2. McKinley Fielding (Stut) 20:13.11; 3. Emily Rice (Stut) 20:41.29; 4. Annika Seifart (Stut) 20:44.39; 5. Kate Bowman (Stut) 21:22.66; 6. Mirabel Gasa (Stut) 21:32.95; 7. Nina Gante (Stut) 21:38.49; 8. Mary Cate Jackson (Hoh) 21:50.69; 9. Mary Milby (Stut) 22:0812; 10. Alycia Smith (Stut) 22:22.98.