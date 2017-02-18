Europe Scoreboard: Feb. 18, 2017
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 18, 2017
High school
Wrestling
DODEA-Europe Wrestling Championships
Saturday at Wiesbaden, Germany
Division I
Stuttgart Black 298.5, Ramstein Blue 263.5, Wiesbaden 160, Kaiserslautern 151, Lakenheath 139.5, Vicenza 91.5, Naples 90, Vilseck 80, Stuttgart Gold 55, Ramstein Red 48, SHAPE 43.5
Division II
Aviano 89, Bitburg 29, Rota 16.5, AFNORTH 4.5, AOSR 0
Division III
Baumholder 52.5, Munich 48.5, Sigonella 34.5, Brussels 25.5, Hohenfels 17,
Round robin
Round five
106
Munro Manning (Sig) dec. Henry Etheridge (Bit) 6-4; Atreyu Allen (Wies) pin Johnathan Alvarado (Vil) 3:05; Jordan Bayle (SHAPE) pin John Odom (Ram-B) 3:27; Bryan Lovett (Lake) dec. Ruben Ramos (Stu-B) 10-3; Nicolas Verduga (Vic) pin Eli Rothas (Lake) 1:12.
113
Conner Mackie (Kais) maj. dec. Joseph Wicker (Stu-B) 13-5; Diego Martinez (Vil) pin Kyle Boren (Lake) 1:36; David Kingery (Ram-B) maj. dec. John Miayamoto (Sig) 13-5; Tyler McGrady (Stu-G) dec. Marvin Crews (Baum) 7-6.
120
Jacob Gamboa (Avi) pin Jacob Brown (Lake) :40; Jeremiah Gerber (Wies) pin Seth Crisp (Ram-R) 3:58; Joshua Garcia (Ram-B) pin Tyler Barber (Kais) 3:04; Blaise Markley (Vil) dec. Ryan Morrow (Stu-B) 11-10; Tristan Valdez (Vic) bye.
126
Kurt Nacionales (Bit) dec. Anthony Verduga (Vic) 5-2; Victor Castro (Baum) pin Ethan Boren (Lake) 1:55; Brian Haney (Bit) def. Nicholas Sanchez (Ram-R) by default; Benjamin Fielding (Stu-B) tech fall Liam Knowles (Avi) 15-0; Alexander Kimberly (SHAPE) dec. Adrian Cruz (Vil) 12-8; Russell Bodily (Ram-B) pin Chance McMullin (Vic) :24.
132
Malik Shoemaker (Lake) dec. Michael Hauser (Avi) 6-3; Stanley Cruz (Ram-B) pin Chase Faulkenberry (Avi) 1:15; Liam Sheffield (Nap) bye; Matthew Bolduc (Stu-B) dec. Joshua Badillo 7-2; Damien Corser (AFN) dec. Richard Chrestman (Bru) 9-7; Andrew Keck (Rota) bye.
138
Marcus Bradley (Ram-R) pin Anthony Cervantes (Avi) 2:56; Preston Booth (Lake) pin Brandon Duckworth (Vil) 3:09; Blake Borders (AFN) pin Stephen Brock (Vic) 5:14; Ryan Ford (Ram-B) dec. Evan Mackie (Kais) 7-4; Andres Tavarez (Nap) pin Alexander Sprague (Stu-B) 4:14; Kevin Keller (Vil) dec. Angel Zubia (SHAPE) 15-8.
145
Isaiah Phillips (Stu-B) pin Cain Brehmer (Sig) :59; Sean Kilrain (SHAPE) tech fall Gabriel Medaugh (Vil) 2:53; Maximillian Tortorelli (Stu-G) dec. Christopher Kolosky (AFN) 7-6; Parker Rose (Kais) pin Jackson Blivin (Nap) 3:52; Dante Lapitan (Ram-B) pin Joseph Medina Montanez (Lake) 1:40; Presley Peters (Rota) pin Michael Clearwater (Vil) :40.
152
Joshua Theodore (Wies) pin Dylan Burns (Vil) :34; Izaak Kappenman (SHAPE) pin Joseph Rowberry (Lake) 2:39; Dylan Hodson (Ram-R) pin Jaden Masterson (Hoh) 3:51; Dante Rincon (Kais) pin Jordan Hoffman (Nap) 3:10; Christopher Hernandez (Stu-B) pin Matthew MccLure (AOSR) :25; Mateo Lovato (Ram-B) bye.
160
Drake Ronnau (Mun) pin Owen Peterson (Ram-B) 1:23; Bohdan Polovynko (Bru) dec. Mitchel Schaul (Avi) 8-6; Evan Clark (Bru) bye; Gabriel Charlifue (Wies) maj. dec. Daniel Holland (Lake) 13-0; Caleb Hood (Nap) pin Wesley Coglianese (Stu-B) 1:25; Matthew Johnston (Vil) bye.
170
Joseph Krussick (Lake) pin Micah Noggle (Ram-B) 1:48; Francesco Mastroianni (Nap) pin Ayden Kemp (Ram-R) 1:06; Ethan Johnston (Vic) pin Jacob Grimmage (SHAPE) 1:32; Cole Ronnau (Mun) pin Nathan Warner (Wies) 1:25; Kyle Frost (Vil) pin Caleb McCabe (Baum) 3:23; Tyrone Pittman (Nap) pin Zachary Coffey (Stu-B) 2:21.
182
Kevin Wentland (Stu-B) pin Hunter Wiles (Kais) 3:08; Ayden Capps (Avi) dec. Keifer Andrus (Vil) 8-3; Liam Hartman (Vil) pin Szymon Poplawski (SHAPE) 1:53; Emil Aliyev (Vic) pin Joseph Glenk (Lake) :31; Randle Steinbeck (Ram-B) pin Bryant Gonzalez (Bru) 1:35; Omar Barbee (Stu-G) pin Joseph Crews (Nap) 3:54.
195
Yorel Smalls (Baum) pin Roderick Hendricks (Kais) 3:50; Dawson Miskin (Ram-B) pin Shamil Aliyev (Vic) 1:00; Oleksandr Orati (Bru) bye; Christopher Hobson (Wies) dec. Nicholas Clarida (Nap) 14-8; Christopher Cheadle (Stu-B) pin Joseph Baca (Vil) 3:41; Zane Miagany (Nap) bye.
220
Juan Oestreich (Vil) dec. Trevor Dunbar (Stu-B) 4-1; Deven Holland (Wies) pin Christopher Davidson (SHAPE) 3:55; Erik Gerena (Ram-B) maj. dec. Royce Staley (Kais) 15-2; Dequan Epperson (Vic) def. Guram Manjgaladze (Bru) by default.
285
John Carroll (Stu-B) pin Christopher Frye (Stu-G) 3:16; Clayton Artese (Ram-B) pin Caleb Love (Ram-R) 1:49; Kaelin Dunn (Nap) bye.
Semifinals
106
Ramos dec. Allen 4-2; Lovett pin Manning 1:29.
113
Mackie dec. McGrady 10-8; Kingery pin Wicker 1:25.
120
Gamboa dec. Morrow 7-5; Garcia maj. dec. Gerber 20-6.
126
Knowles dec. Castro 6-2; Fielding pin Nacionales 1:37.
132
Cruz pin Badillo 3:52; Bolduc pin Shoemaker 3:57.
138
Mackie pin Booth 1:28; Ford pin Bradley 2:45.
145
Phillips pin Blivin 1:20; Rose dec. Kilrain 12-10.
152
Theodore pin Rincon 2:24; Hernandez pin Kappenman 1:51.
160
Hood dec. Ronnau 7-4; Charlifue pin Polovynko 1:41.
170
Krussick pin Warner 2:23; Ronnau pin Johnston 1:35.
182
Wentland pin Steinbeck 2:39; Aliyev pin Andrus :21.
195
Smalls pin Cheadle 2:52; Hobson pin Miskin 3:13.
220
Staley dec. Oestreich 2-1; Gerena pin Dunbar 5:58.
285
No semifinals; Artese, Carroll advance to final
Fifth place
106
Centeno dec. Etheridge 4-0.
113
Miayamoto pin Martinez 3:27.
120
Brown pin Barber 1:40.
126
Bodily def. Sanchez by forfeit.
132
Keck dec. Hauser 10-7.
138
Tavarez dec. Cervantes 6-4.
145
Lapitan pin Tortorelli 1:51.
152
Masterson pin Hoffman 1:47.
160
Schaul maj. dec. Johnston 12-3.
170
Noggle dec. Frost 15-12.
182
Wiles pin Gonzalez 3:18.
195
Hendricks dec. Clarida 13-10.
220
Epperson pin Holland 1:36.
285
N/A
Third place
106
Allen dec. Manning 8-0.
113
Wicker pin McGrady 1:47.
120
Morrow dec. Gerber 7-5.
126
Castro pin Nacionales 1:56.
132
Badillo dec. Shoemaker 10-4.
138
Booth pin Bradley 1:22.
145
Blivin pin Kilrain 3:08.
152
Rincon dec. Kappenman 11-5.
160
Ronnau pin Polovynko 1:29.
170
Warner pin Johnston 1:21.
182
Steinbeck dec. Andrus 7-0.
195
Cheadle pin Miskin 2:52.
220
Oestreich dec. Dunbar 3-2.
285
Frye pin Love 2:44.
Championship
106
Lovett dec. Ramos 6-0.
113
Kingery dec. Mackie 10-8.
120
Garcia dec. Gamboa 4-0.
126
Fielding pin Knowles :46.
132
Bolduc tech. fall Cruz 15-0.
138
Ford maj. dec. Mackie 14-2.
145
Phillips pin Rose 4:38.
152
Hernandez maj. dec. Theodore 14-4.
160
Charlifue pin Hood 3:02.
170
Krussick pin Ronnau 3:29.
182
Wentland pin Aliyev 4:19.
195
Hobson maj. dec. Smalls 17-5.
220
Gerena pin Staley 7:53.
285
Carroll dec. Artese 5-2.
Basketball
Boys
Vicenza 65, Aviano 55
Friday at Aviano
Scoring -- Vicenza: Abrien Brown 22, Kai’re Grant 17, Eric Luster 10; Aviano: Mason Shine 21, Giacomo Fabbro 9, Ben Broome 8.
Vicenza 73, Aviano 47
Saturday at Vicenza
Scoring – Aviano: Hayden Roers 16, Shine 16; Vicenza: Brown 15, Luster 14, Donovan Gragg 13. Noteworthy – Tamarion Hardin grabbed 11 rebounds for Vicenza.
Hohenfels 45, Ansbach 41
Friday at Hohenfels
Scoring -- Ansbach: Ogden Andrew 16, Anthony Evans 11, Jox Baughman 6; Hohenfels: Wade Cooper 21, Jordan Kelly 9, Jeremy Serrano. Andrew posted a double-double with 14 rebounds; Cooper did the same for the Tigers with 10 boards, a number matched by teammate Kelly.
Naples 64, Florence 24
Friday at Naples
Scoring – Naples: KC Evans 14, Terrell Staten 12.
Brussels 46, AFNORTH 41
Friday at Brunnsum, Netherlands
Brussels 19 5 9 13
AFN 6 12 13 10
Scoring - Brussels: Paul Hubbard 16; Shahzod Niyazov 13; Callum Proulx 8; AFNORTH: Aires Lopez 14; Malik Mays 18; Luke Priestman 7. Noteworthy - Alex Crowson had 10 rebounds and 2 blocks for Brussels and Hubbard 5 assists, with Proulx adding seven rebounds.
AFNORTH 56, Brussels 30
Saturday at Brussels
AFN 13 23 17 3
Brussels 6 4 8 12
Scoring – AFNORTH: Aires Lopez 28 (9-11 from 3 pt. range); Priestman 11; Brussels: Hubbard 11, Mark Keller 6. Noteworthy – Lopez connected on 9 of 11 three-point attempts; Crowson had 7 rebounds and 6 steals and Proulx 8 rebounds.
Stuttgart 64, Kaiserslautern 62
Saturday at Kaiserslautern
Stuttgart 23 20 9 12 -- 64
Kaiserslautern 12 4 23 23 -- 62
Scoring – Stuttgart: Daniel Wetlesen 22, Ahmad Johnson 16, Jalen Coston 8, Marquis Jackson 7, Brendan Campbell 7; Kaiserslautern: Isiah Washington 29, Chris Billings 10, Bryce Pretlow 9, Marlon Robbins 6.
Kaiserslautern 64, Stuttgart 60
Friday at Kaiserslautern
Stuttgart 14 19 15 12 -- 60
Kaiserslautern 16 15 13 20 -- 64
Scoring – Stuttgart Tristen Phelps 19, Coston 9, Wetlesen 12, Johnson 7; Kaiserslautern: Washington 21, Robbins 12, Billings 8, Oliver Powdar 6, Tyreek Logan 5, Terrell Robbins 5.
Vilseck 58, Black Forest Academy 52
Saturday at Kandern, Germany
Vilseck 14 11 15 18 – 52
BFA 13 13 19 7 – 58
Scoring – Vilseck: Kenya Pinckney 12, Tim Simmons 11, Christian Mitchell 10; BFA: Kaden Proctor 20, Dillon Priest 12, Jacob Fortune 8. Noteworthy – Jonah Greathouse had 8 rebounds, with Proctor and Noah Greathouse grabbing six each and Priest had 8 assists.
BFA 62, Vilseck 47
Friday at Kandern
Vilseck 6 9 18 14 – 47
BFA 17 18 16 11 – 62
Scoring – Vilseck: Jalen Edwards 14, Mitchell 11, Pinckney 8; BFA: N.Greathouse 15, J.Greathouse 13, Priest 12. Noteworthy – Proctor had 11 rebounds and N.Greathouse 5 for BFA, while Priest had 7 steals.
Baumholder 47, Bitburg 34
Friday at Baumholder
Bitburg 18 3 7 6 -- 34
Baumholder 10 18 8 11 -- 47
Scoring – Bitburg: George Woodley 9, Deon Montgomery 9, Javian Rouse 7; Baumholder: Drayon Jones 17, Lester Jungbluth 15, Nate Horton 12. Noteworthy – Michael Fleming led Baumholder with 11 rebounds, while Horton had 6 and Jones added 5; Eli Canaan led Bitburg on the boards with 6.
Bitburg 41, Baumholder 34
Saturday at Bitburg
Baumholder 10 10 8 6 -- 34
Bitburg 20 7 5 9 -- 41
Scoring – Baumholder: Horton 14, Jones 6, Jungbluth 6; Bitburg: Rouse 12, Woodley 12. Noteworthy – Canaan had 8 rebounds and 8 steals; Woodley had 7 rebounds; Fleming grabbed 8 boards and Horton added 7 for the Bucs.
Girls
Hohenfels 30, Ansbach 25
Friday at Hohenfels
Ansbach 9 2 4 10 -- 25
Hohenfels 9 8 6 10 -- 30
Scoring -- Ansbach: Katelynn Patterson 12, Arcelia Escobar 4, Alikah Munson 3, Shermaine Nesbitt 3, Kayla Stange 3; Hohenfels: Maddy Black 12, Kyree Messeh 6. Noteworthy -- Black had a triple-double with 11 rebounds and 12 blocks; Escobar tied Black for game-high honors with 11 rebounds; Nesbitt had 5 rebounds and 6 steals; Hohenfels’ Aliyah Jordan grabbed 8 rebounds.
Bitburg 32, Baumholder 16
Friday at Baumholder
Bitburg 6 10 8 8 -- 32
Baumholder 4 9 2 1 -- 16
Scoring -- Bitburg: Elise Rasmussen 12, Amani Bradshaw 14; Baumholder: Eliyah Tillman 4, Tytianna Martinez 3. Noteworthy -- Rasmussen posted 16 rebounds and 6 blocks in a double-double performance; Baileigh McFall produced 10 rebounds and 5 assists for Bitburg; Tillman had 11 rebounds and 2 steals.
Bitburg 28, Baumholder 22
Saturday at Bitburg
Baumholder 13 3 0 6 -- 22
Bitburg 7 10 4 7 -- 28
Scoring -- Baumholder: Isabella Gill 10, Martinez 6; Bitburg: Bradshaw 11, McFall 6, Rasmussen 4. Noteworthy -- Rasmussen had 11 rebounds and 4 steals; Bradshaw had a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Vicenza 34, Aviano 13
Saturday at Vicenza
Scoring – Aviano: Tiana Link 7; Vicenza: Adrianna Lovelace 10, Grace Bello 5, Giulia Mesa 4, Aniya Brown 4.
AFNORTH 20, Brussels 17
Saturday at Brussels
(AFNORTH first names not available)
Scoring – AFNORTH: Buton 9; Brussels: Dani Lynch 12, Avery Smotherman 4. Noteworthy – Wilkerson had 8 rebounds and Eggrich 7 for AFNORTH, while Lynch had 10 and Hernandez 7 for Brussels.
BFA 38, Vilseck 21
Saturday at Kandern
Vilseck 6 4 3 8 – 21
BFA 12 13 4 9 – 38
Scoring – Vilseck: Adely Huezo 14, Tynessia Wilson 6; BFA: Kennedy Wilbanks 11, Katie Greathouse 6, Grace Wettstone 6. Noteworthy – Huezo had 7 rebounds for Vilseck; Emma Emaseulu had 6 and Erin Fortune 5 for BFA.
BFA 32, Vilseck 23
Friday at Kandern
Vilseck 9 2 8 4 -- 23
BFA 10 9 9 4 – 32
Scoring – Vilseck: Wilson 17, Huezo 6; BFA: Wilbanks 16, Jesse Campbell 7. Noteworthy – Wilson had 8 rebounds and 7 steals and Huezo 6 rebounds for Vilseck; Campbell had 11 rebounds, 4 steals and three blocks for BFA.
Stuttgart 32, Kaiserslautern 20
Saturday at Kaiserslautern
Stuttgart 13 5 12 2 -- 32
Kaiserslautern 2 11 2 5 -- 20
Scoring – Stuttgart: Meaghan Ambelang 12, Allyson Taylor 5, Melodie Godin 4; Kaiserslautern: Le’Jhanique Brown 4, Althea Honan 4, Talea Cobb 3. Noteworthy – Taylor had 6 rebounds, Marissa Encarnacion 11 steals and Ambelang 5 steals for Stuttgart; Brown had 9 rebounds for Kaiserslautern.
Stuttgart 39, Kaiserslautern 24
Friday at Kaiserslautern
Stuttgart 11 10 13 5 -- 39
Kaiserslautern 4 5 3 12 – 24
Scoring – Stuttgart: Adan Maher 10, Taylor 8, Godin 5; Kaiserslautern: Kiara Lane 6, Brown 5, Honan 5. Noteworthy – Taylor and Ambelang had 7 rebounds each and Godin 6 for Stuttgart and Encarnacion had 11 assists and Godin 6; Brown had 7 rebounds for Kaiserslautern.
Wiesbaden 32, SHAPE 27
Saturday at Mons, Belgium
Wies 7 0 4 21 -- 32
SHAPE 6 11 7 3 -- 27
Scoring – Wiesbaden: Corben Jackson 16, Karizmah Colston 11, Tanika Williams 4; SHAPE Efthimia Karagianni 14, Megan Vanheuckelom 4. Noteworthy – Colston had 13 rebounds and Williams 6 and Amani Robinson 5 steals for Wiesbaden, while Vanheuckelom had 9 rebounds for SHAPE.
Lakenheath 54, Alconbury 49
Friday at Alconbury
Lakenheath 4 11 16 13 -- 54
Alconbury 11 13 10 15 -- 49
Scoring – Lakenheath: Reese Estus 25, Gabby Clavo 9, Asha Snipes 7; Alconbury: Ashlyn Starr 13, Kira Thorne 11, Marrisa Kastler 10. Noteworthy – Clavo had 14 rebounds and Estus grabbed 8 for the Lancers; Roni Teti handed out 8 assists for Alconbury.
Lakenheath 37, Alconbury 15
Saturday at Lakenheath
Alconbury 2 4 4 5 -- 15
Lakenheath 12 6 7 12 -- 37
Scoring – Alconbury: Starr 5; Lakenheath: Estus 15. Noteworthy – Starr had 7 rebounds for the Dragons.
