Europe Scoreboard: Feb. 18, 2017

Hohenfels' Jaden Masterson, left, tries to get out of the grip of Naples' Jordan Hoffman in the 152-pound match for 5th place during the DODEA-Europe wrestling championships in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. Masterson pinned Hoffman to win the match.

High school

Wrestling

DODEA-Europe Wrestling Championships

Saturday at Wiesbaden, Germany

Division I

Stuttgart Black 298.5, Ramstein Blue 263.5, Wiesbaden 160, Kaiserslautern 151, Lakenheath 139.5, Vicenza 91.5, Naples 90, Vilseck 80, Stuttgart Gold 55, Ramstein Red 48, SHAPE 43.5

Division II

Aviano 89, Bitburg 29, Rota 16.5, AFNORTH 4.5, AOSR 0

Division III

Baumholder 52.5, Munich 48.5, Sigonella 34.5, Brussels 25.5, Hohenfels 17,



Round robin

Round five

106

Munro Manning (Sig) dec. Henry Etheridge (Bit) 6-4; Atreyu Allen (Wies) pin Johnathan Alvarado (Vil) 3:05; Jordan Bayle (SHAPE) pin John Odom (Ram-B) 3:27; Bryan Lovett (Lake) dec. Ruben Ramos (Stu-B) 10-3; Nicolas Verduga (Vic) pin Eli Rothas (Lake) 1:12.

113

Conner Mackie (Kais) maj. dec. Joseph Wicker (Stu-B) 13-5; Diego Martinez (Vil) pin Kyle Boren (Lake) 1:36; David Kingery (Ram-B) maj. dec. John Miayamoto (Sig) 13-5; Tyler McGrady (Stu-G) dec. Marvin Crews (Baum) 7-6.

120

Jacob Gamboa (Avi) pin Jacob Brown (Lake) :40; Jeremiah Gerber (Wies) pin Seth Crisp (Ram-R) 3:58; Joshua Garcia (Ram-B) pin Tyler Barber (Kais) 3:04; Blaise Markley (Vil) dec. Ryan Morrow (Stu-B) 11-10; Tristan Valdez (Vic) bye.

126

Kurt Nacionales (Bit) dec. Anthony Verduga (Vic) 5-2; Victor Castro (Baum) pin Ethan Boren (Lake) 1:55; Brian Haney (Bit) def. Nicholas Sanchez (Ram-R) by default; Benjamin Fielding (Stu-B) tech fall Liam Knowles (Avi) 15-0; Alexander Kimberly (SHAPE) dec. Adrian Cruz (Vil) 12-8; Russell Bodily (Ram-B) pin Chance McMullin (Vic) :24.

132

Malik Shoemaker (Lake) dec. Michael Hauser (Avi) 6-3; Stanley Cruz (Ram-B) pin Chase Faulkenberry (Avi) 1:15; Liam Sheffield (Nap) bye; Matthew Bolduc (Stu-B) dec. Joshua Badillo 7-2; Damien Corser (AFN) dec. Richard Chrestman (Bru) 9-7; Andrew Keck (Rota) bye.

138

Marcus Bradley (Ram-R) pin Anthony Cervantes (Avi) 2:56; Preston Booth (Lake) pin Brandon Duckworth (Vil) 3:09; Blake Borders (AFN) pin Stephen Brock (Vic) 5:14; Ryan Ford (Ram-B) dec. Evan Mackie (Kais) 7-4; Andres Tavarez (Nap) pin Alexander Sprague (Stu-B) 4:14; Kevin Keller (Vil) dec. Angel Zubia (SHAPE) 15-8.

145

Isaiah Phillips (Stu-B) pin Cain Brehmer (Sig) :59; Sean Kilrain (SHAPE) tech fall Gabriel Medaugh (Vil) 2:53; Maximillian Tortorelli (Stu-G) dec. Christopher Kolosky (AFN) 7-6; Parker Rose (Kais) pin Jackson Blivin (Nap) 3:52; Dante Lapitan (Ram-B) pin Joseph Medina Montanez (Lake) 1:40; Presley Peters (Rota) pin Michael Clearwater (Vil) :40.

152

Joshua Theodore (Wies) pin Dylan Burns (Vil) :34; Izaak Kappenman (SHAPE) pin Joseph Rowberry (Lake) 2:39; Dylan Hodson (Ram-R) pin Jaden Masterson (Hoh) 3:51; Dante Rincon (Kais) pin Jordan Hoffman (Nap) 3:10; Christopher Hernandez (Stu-B) pin Matthew MccLure (AOSR) :25; Mateo Lovato (Ram-B) bye.

160

Drake Ronnau (Mun) pin Owen Peterson (Ram-B) 1:23; Bohdan Polovynko (Bru) dec. Mitchel Schaul (Avi) 8-6; Evan Clark (Bru) bye; Gabriel Charlifue (Wies) maj. dec. Daniel Holland (Lake) 13-0; Caleb Hood (Nap) pin Wesley Coglianese (Stu-B) 1:25; Matthew Johnston (Vil) bye.

170

Joseph Krussick (Lake) pin Micah Noggle (Ram-B) 1:48; Francesco Mastroianni (Nap) pin Ayden Kemp (Ram-R) 1:06; Ethan Johnston (Vic) pin Jacob Grimmage (SHAPE) 1:32; Cole Ronnau (Mun) pin Nathan Warner (Wies) 1:25; Kyle Frost (Vil) pin Caleb McCabe (Baum) 3:23; Tyrone Pittman (Nap) pin Zachary Coffey (Stu-B) 2:21.

182

Kevin Wentland (Stu-B) pin Hunter Wiles (Kais) 3:08; Ayden Capps (Avi) dec. Keifer Andrus (Vil) 8-3; Liam Hartman (Vil) pin Szymon Poplawski (SHAPE) 1:53; Emil Aliyev (Vic) pin Joseph Glenk (Lake) :31; Randle Steinbeck (Ram-B) pin Bryant Gonzalez (Bru) 1:35; Omar Barbee (Stu-G) pin Joseph Crews (Nap) 3:54.

195

Yorel Smalls (Baum) pin Roderick Hendricks (Kais) 3:50; Dawson Miskin (Ram-B) pin Shamil Aliyev (Vic) 1:00; Oleksandr Orati (Bru) bye; Christopher Hobson (Wies) dec. Nicholas Clarida (Nap) 14-8; Christopher Cheadle (Stu-B) pin Joseph Baca (Vil) 3:41; Zane Miagany (Nap) bye.

220

Juan Oestreich (Vil) dec. Trevor Dunbar (Stu-B) 4-1; Deven Holland (Wies) pin Christopher Davidson (SHAPE) 3:55; Erik Gerena (Ram-B) maj. dec. Royce Staley (Kais) 15-2; Dequan Epperson (Vic) def. Guram Manjgaladze (Bru) by default.

285

John Carroll (Stu-B) pin Christopher Frye (Stu-G) 3:16; Clayton Artese (Ram-B) pin Caleb Love (Ram-R) 1:49; Kaelin Dunn (Nap) bye.

Semifinals

106

Ramos dec. Allen 4-2; Lovett pin Manning 1:29.

113

Mackie dec. McGrady 10-8; Kingery pin Wicker 1:25.

120

Gamboa dec. Morrow 7-5; Garcia maj. dec. Gerber 20-6.

126

Knowles dec. Castro 6-2; Fielding pin Nacionales 1:37.

132

Cruz pin Badillo 3:52; Bolduc pin Shoemaker 3:57.

138

Mackie pin Booth 1:28; Ford pin Bradley 2:45.

145

Phillips pin Blivin 1:20; Rose dec. Kilrain 12-10.

152

Theodore pin Rincon 2:24; Hernandez pin Kappenman 1:51.

160

Hood dec. Ronnau 7-4; Charlifue pin Polovynko 1:41.

170

Krussick pin Warner 2:23; Ronnau pin Johnston 1:35.

182

Wentland pin Steinbeck 2:39; Aliyev pin Andrus :21.

195

Smalls pin Cheadle 2:52; Hobson pin Miskin 3:13.

220

Staley dec. Oestreich 2-1; Gerena pin Dunbar 5:58.

285

No semifinals; Artese, Carroll advance to final



Fifth place

106

Centeno dec. Etheridge 4-0.

113

Miayamoto pin Martinez 3:27.

120

Brown pin Barber 1:40.

126

Bodily def. Sanchez by forfeit.

132

Keck dec. Hauser 10-7.

138

Tavarez dec. Cervantes 6-4.

145

Lapitan pin Tortorelli 1:51.

152

Masterson pin Hoffman 1:47.

160

Schaul maj. dec. Johnston 12-3.

170

Noggle dec. Frost 15-12.

182

Wiles pin Gonzalez 3:18.

195

Hendricks dec. Clarida 13-10.

220

Epperson pin Holland 1:36.

285

N/A



Third place

106

Allen dec. Manning 8-0.

113

Wicker pin McGrady 1:47.

120

Morrow dec. Gerber 7-5.

126

Castro pin Nacionales 1:56.

132

Badillo dec. Shoemaker 10-4.

138

Booth pin Bradley 1:22.

145

Blivin pin Kilrain 3:08.

152

Rincon dec. Kappenman 11-5.

160

Ronnau pin Polovynko 1:29.

170

Warner pin Johnston 1:21.

182

Steinbeck dec. Andrus 7-0.

195

Cheadle pin Miskin 2:52.

220

Oestreich dec. Dunbar 3-2.

285

Frye pin Love 2:44.

Championship

106

Lovett dec. Ramos 6-0.

113

Kingery dec. Mackie 10-8.

120

Garcia dec. Gamboa 4-0.

126

Fielding pin Knowles :46.

132

Bolduc tech. fall Cruz 15-0.

138

Ford maj. dec. Mackie 14-2.

145

Phillips pin Rose 4:38.

152

Hernandez maj. dec. Theodore 14-4.

160

Charlifue pin Hood 3:02.

170

Krussick pin Ronnau 3:29.

182

Wentland pin Aliyev 4:19.

195

Hobson maj. dec. Smalls 17-5.

220

Gerena pin Staley 7:53.

285

Carroll dec. Artese 5-2.



Basketball

Boys

Vicenza 65, Aviano 55

Friday at Aviano

Scoring -- Vicenza: Abrien Brown 22, Kai’re Grant 17, Eric Luster 10; Aviano: Mason Shine 21, Giacomo Fabbro 9, Ben Broome 8.

Vicenza 73, Aviano 47

Saturday at Vicenza

Scoring – Aviano: Hayden Roers 16, Shine 16; Vicenza: Brown 15, Luster 14, Donovan Gragg 13. Noteworthy – Tamarion Hardin grabbed 11 rebounds for Vicenza.



Hohenfels 45, Ansbach 41

Friday at Hohenfels

Scoring -- Ansbach: Ogden Andrew 16, Anthony Evans 11, Jox Baughman 6; Hohenfels: Wade Cooper 21, Jordan Kelly 9, Jeremy Serrano. Andrew posted a double-double with 14 rebounds; Cooper did the same for the Tigers with 10 boards, a number matched by teammate Kelly.

Naples 64, Florence 24

Friday at Naples

Scoring – Naples: KC Evans 14, Terrell Staten 12.

Brussels 46, AFNORTH 41

Friday at Brunnsum, Netherlands

Brussels 19 5 9 13

AFN 6 12 13 10

Scoring - Brussels: Paul Hubbard 16; Shahzod Niyazov 13; Callum Proulx 8; AFNORTH: Aires Lopez 14; Malik Mays 18; Luke Priestman 7. Noteworthy - Alex Crowson had 10 rebounds and 2 blocks for Brussels and Hubbard 5 assists, with Proulx adding seven rebounds.



AFNORTH 56, Brussels 30

Saturday at Brussels

AFN 13 23 17 3

Brussels 6 4 8 12

Scoring – AFNORTH: Aires Lopez 28 (9-11 from 3 pt. range); Priestman 11; Brussels: Hubbard 11, Mark Keller 6. Noteworthy – Lopez connected on 9 of 11 three-point attempts; Crowson had 7 rebounds and 6 steals and Proulx 8 rebounds.

Stuttgart 64, Kaiserslautern 62

Saturday at Kaiserslautern

Stuttgart 23 20 9 12 -- 64

Kaiserslautern 12 4 23 23 -- 62

Scoring – Stuttgart: Daniel Wetlesen 22, Ahmad Johnson 16, Jalen Coston 8, Marquis Jackson 7, Brendan Campbell 7; Kaiserslautern: Isiah Washington 29, Chris Billings 10, Bryce Pretlow 9, Marlon Robbins 6.



Kaiserslautern 64, Stuttgart 60

Friday at Kaiserslautern

Stuttgart 14 19 15 12 -- 60

Kaiserslautern 16 15 13 20 -- 64

Scoring – Stuttgart Tristen Phelps 19, Coston 9, Wetlesen 12, Johnson 7; Kaiserslautern: Washington 21, Robbins 12, Billings 8, Oliver Powdar 6, Tyreek Logan 5, Terrell Robbins 5.

Vilseck 58, Black Forest Academy 52

Saturday at Kandern, Germany

Vilseck 14 11 15 18 – 52

BFA 13 13 19 7 – 58

Scoring – Vilseck: Kenya Pinckney 12, Tim Simmons 11, Christian Mitchell 10; BFA: Kaden Proctor 20, Dillon Priest 12, Jacob Fortune 8. Noteworthy – Jonah Greathouse had 8 rebounds, with Proctor and Noah Greathouse grabbing six each and Priest had 8 assists.



BFA 62, Vilseck 47

Friday at Kandern

Vilseck 6 9 18 14 – 47

BFA 17 18 16 11 – 62

Scoring – Vilseck: Jalen Edwards 14, Mitchell 11, Pinckney 8; BFA: N.Greathouse 15, J.Greathouse 13, Priest 12. Noteworthy – Proctor had 11 rebounds and N.Greathouse 5 for BFA, while Priest had 7 steals.

Baumholder 47, Bitburg 34

Friday at Baumholder

Bitburg 18 3 7 6 -- 34

Baumholder 10 18 8 11 -- 47

Scoring – Bitburg: George Woodley 9, Deon Montgomery 9, Javian Rouse 7; Baumholder: Drayon Jones 17, Lester Jungbluth 15, Nate Horton 12. Noteworthy – Michael Fleming led Baumholder with 11 rebounds, while Horton had 6 and Jones added 5; Eli Canaan led Bitburg on the boards with 6.



Bitburg 41, Baumholder 34

Saturday at Bitburg

Baumholder 10 10 8 6 -- 34

Bitburg 20 7 5 9 -- 41

Scoring – Baumholder: Horton 14, Jones 6, Jungbluth 6; Bitburg: Rouse 12, Woodley 12. Noteworthy – Canaan had 8 rebounds and 8 steals; Woodley had 7 rebounds; Fleming grabbed 8 boards and Horton added 7 for the Bucs.

Girls

Hohenfels 30, Ansbach 25

Friday at Hohenfels

Ansbach 9 2 4 10 -- 25

Hohenfels 9 8 6 10 -- 30

Scoring -- Ansbach: Katelynn Patterson 12, Arcelia Escobar 4, Alikah Munson 3, Shermaine Nesbitt 3, Kayla Stange 3; Hohenfels: Maddy Black 12, Kyree Messeh 6. Noteworthy -- Black had a triple-double with 11 rebounds and 12 blocks; Escobar tied Black for game-high honors with 11 rebounds; Nesbitt had 5 rebounds and 6 steals; Hohenfels’ Aliyah Jordan grabbed 8 rebounds.



Bitburg 32, Baumholder 16

Friday at Baumholder

Bitburg 6 10 8 8 -- 32

Baumholder 4 9 2 1 -- 16

Scoring -- Bitburg: Elise Rasmussen 12, Amani Bradshaw 14; Baumholder: Eliyah Tillman 4, Tytianna Martinez 3. Noteworthy -- Rasmussen posted 16 rebounds and 6 blocks in a double-double performance; Baileigh McFall produced 10 rebounds and 5 assists for Bitburg; Tillman had 11 rebounds and 2 steals.

Bitburg 28, Baumholder 22

Saturday at Bitburg

Baumholder 13 3 0 6 -- 22

Bitburg 7 10 4 7 -- 28

Scoring -- Baumholder: Isabella Gill 10, Martinez 6; Bitburg: Bradshaw 11, McFall 6, Rasmussen 4. Noteworthy -- Rasmussen had 11 rebounds and 4 steals; Bradshaw had a double-double with 10 rebounds.



Vicenza 34, Aviano 13

Saturday at Vicenza

Scoring – Aviano: Tiana Link 7; Vicenza: Adrianna Lovelace 10, Grace Bello 5, Giulia Mesa 4, Aniya Brown 4.

AFNORTH 20, Brussels 17

Saturday at Brussels

(AFNORTH first names not available)

Scoring – AFNORTH: Buton 9; Brussels: Dani Lynch 12, Avery Smotherman 4. Noteworthy – Wilkerson had 8 rebounds and Eggrich 7 for AFNORTH, while Lynch had 10 and Hernandez 7 for Brussels.

BFA 38, Vilseck 21

Saturday at Kandern

Vilseck 6 4 3 8 – 21

BFA 12 13 4 9 – 38

Scoring – Vilseck: Adely Huezo 14, Tynessia Wilson 6; BFA: Kennedy Wilbanks 11, Katie Greathouse 6, Grace Wettstone 6. Noteworthy – Huezo had 7 rebounds for Vilseck; Emma Emaseulu had 6 and Erin Fortune 5 for BFA.



BFA 32, Vilseck 23

Friday at Kandern

Vilseck 9 2 8 4 -- 23

BFA 10 9 9 4 – 32

Scoring – Vilseck: Wilson 17, Huezo 6; BFA: Wilbanks 16, Jesse Campbell 7. Noteworthy – Wilson had 8 rebounds and 7 steals and Huezo 6 rebounds for Vilseck; Campbell had 11 rebounds, 4 steals and three blocks for BFA.

Stuttgart 32, Kaiserslautern 20

Saturday at Kaiserslautern

Stuttgart 13 5 12 2 -- 32

Kaiserslautern 2 11 2 5 -- 20

Scoring – Stuttgart: Meaghan Ambelang 12, Allyson Taylor 5, Melodie Godin 4; Kaiserslautern: Le’Jhanique Brown 4, Althea Honan 4, Talea Cobb 3. Noteworthy – Taylor had 6 rebounds, Marissa Encarnacion 11 steals and Ambelang 5 steals for Stuttgart; Brown had 9 rebounds for Kaiserslautern.



Stuttgart 39, Kaiserslautern 24

Friday at Kaiserslautern

Stuttgart 11 10 13 5 -- 39

Kaiserslautern 4 5 3 12 – 24

Scoring – Stuttgart: Adan Maher 10, Taylor 8, Godin 5; Kaiserslautern: Kiara Lane 6, Brown 5, Honan 5. Noteworthy – Taylor and Ambelang had 7 rebounds each and Godin 6 for Stuttgart and Encarnacion had 11 assists and Godin 6; Brown had 7 rebounds for Kaiserslautern.

Wiesbaden 32, SHAPE 27

Saturday at Mons, Belgium

Wies 7 0 4 21 -- 32

SHAPE 6 11 7 3 -- 27

Scoring – Wiesbaden: Corben Jackson 16, Karizmah Colston 11, Tanika Williams 4; SHAPE Efthimia Karagianni 14, Megan Vanheuckelom 4. Noteworthy – Colston had 13 rebounds and Williams 6 and Amani Robinson 5 steals for Wiesbaden, while Vanheuckelom had 9 rebounds for SHAPE.

Lakenheath 54, Alconbury 49

Friday at Alconbury

Lakenheath 4 11 16 13 -- 54

Alconbury 11 13 10 15 -- 49

Scoring – Lakenheath: Reese Estus 25, Gabby Clavo 9, Asha Snipes 7; Alconbury: Ashlyn Starr 13, Kira Thorne 11, Marrisa Kastler 10. Noteworthy – Clavo had 14 rebounds and Estus grabbed 8 for the Lancers; Roni Teti handed out 8 assists for Alconbury.



Lakenheath 37, Alconbury 15

Saturday at Lakenheath

Alconbury 2 4 4 5 -- 15

Lakenheath 12 6 7 12 -- 37

Scoring – Alconbury: Starr 5; Lakenheath: Estus 15. Noteworthy – Starr had 7 rebounds for the Dragons.