Europe Scoreboard: Feb. 11, 2017

High school

Basketball

Boys

Lakenheath 76, AFNORTH 51

Friday at Lakenheath

AFNORTH 15 12 8 16 -- 51

Lakenheath 18 11 28 19 -- 76

Scoring -- AFNORTH: Ares Lopez 22, Tim McDaniel 7, Luke Priestman 3; Lakenheath: Kobe Cox 20, Daniel Uelmen 11, Kentavious Seawood 8, Grady Wright 8. Noteworthy -- Leading rebounders included Lakenheath’s Wright (6) and Jordan Harris (5).



Lakenheath 63, AFNORTH 51

Saturday at Lakenheath

AFNORTH 15 12 8 16 -- 51

Lakenheath 17 17 18 11 -- 63

Scoring -- AFNORTH: Lopez 28, Luke Priestman 5, Isaiah Darrisaw 4; Lakenheath: Seawood 14, Cox 11, Mike Rutlege 8. Noteworthy -- Leading rebounders included Lakenheath’s Wright (11) and Daniel Hernandez (7) and AFNORTH’s Lopez (6) and Tim McDaniel (5).



SHAPE 64, Bitburg 28

Friday at Spangdahlem

Scoring -- SHAPE: Cameron Little 19, Jaylen Williams 12; Bitburg: George Woodley 8, Eli Canaan 6. Noteworthy -- Little had 6 steals and 6 assists; Canaan grabbed a game-high 7 rebounds, while teammates Woodley and Alfred Flowers each contributed 5.



SHAPE 52, Bitburg 11

Saturday at Spangdahlem

Scoring -- SHAPE: Little 28. Noteworthy -- Canaan had 9 rebounds while Williams led the Spartans with 7.



Ansbach 32, Baumholder 25

Friday at Ansbach

Baumholder 6 11 0 7 -- 25

Ansbach 3 17 4 8 -- 32

Scoring -- Baumholder: Drayon Jones 13, Lester Jungbluth 7, Nate Horton 4; Ansbach: Kevin Kamara 8, Nick Benson 6, Ogden Andrew 6, Anthony Evans 6. Noteworthy -- Jones made 3 three-pointers; leading rebounders included Baumholder’s Michael Fleming (11), Daniel Wyatt (10) and Horton (8) and Ansbach’s Kamara (9), Joxua Baughman (6) and Benson (5).



Baumholder 42, Ansbach 38

Saturday at Ansbach

Baumholder 10 9 9 14 -- 42

Ansbach 8 4 9 17 -- 38

Scoring -- Baumholder: Jones 22, Horton 10, Jungbluth 8; Ansbach: Baughman 12, Andrew 10, Kamara 9. Noteworthy -- Fleming, Wyatt and Andrew each had 8 rebounds, while Kamara grabbed 6; Jones made 4 three-pointers.



Vilseck 66, Hohenfels 26

Friday at Vilseck

Scoring -- Hohenfels: Wade Cooper 15; Vilseck: Zavier Scott 16, Jalen Edwards 9, Alex Rodriguez 8. Noteworthy -- Scott had 14 rebounds and Ken Pinckney added 11 for Vilseck.

Vilseck 62, Hohenfels 33

Saturday at Hohenfels

Scoring -- Vilseck: Demetrius Morgan 12, Scott 11; Hohenfels: Cooper 12, Frantz Moise 9. Noteworthy -- Moise had 11 rebounds and Cooper added 10 for the Tigers.



Marymount 62, Sigonella 60

Friday at Sigonella

Marymount 12 20 10 20 -- 62

Sigonella 9 22 13 16 -- 60

Scoring -- Sigonella: Isaac Griswold 35, Daniel Hopkins 7, Alex Ogletree 6; Marymount: Dominic Laffitte 40, Isaac Dibert 14. Noteworthy -- Dibert made a pair of game-winning free throws in the game’s final seconds; Laffitte had 15 rebounds and 7 assists; Ogletree had 12 rebounds and Griswold added 10 for the Jaguars.



Marymount 77, Sigonella 45

Saturday at Sigonella

Scoring -- Marymount: Laffitte 44, Mario Frellino 21, Dibert 10; Sigonella: Griswold 23, Ogletree 12. Noteworthy -- Laffitte had a triple-double with 14 rebounds and 11 steals; Griswold and Ogletree had 6 rebounds each.



Naples 62, Aviano 29

Friday at Aviano

Scoring -- Naples: Tommy Menoni 16, KC Evans 14, Terrell Staten 13; Aviano: Giacomo Fabbro 8, Mason Shine 6.



Naples 62, Aviano 34

Saturday at Aviano

Scoring -- Naples: Evans 24, Staten 16, Omar Lopez 6; Aviano: Shine 14, Ben Broome 5.



Vicenza 57, Florence 28

Saturday at Florence

Scoring -- Vicenza: Abrien Brown 13, Tamarion Hardin 12; Florence: Andrew Long 12. Noteworthy -- Hardin had a double-double with 14 rebounds.



Vicenza 78, Florence 47

Saturday at Florence

Scoring -- Vicenza: Mason Daniel 14, Brown 10, Eric Lustor 10; Florence: Long 23.

Black Forest Academy 63, Kaiserslautern 60

Friday at Kaiserslautern

BFA 12 20 18 13 -- 63

Kaiserslautern 18 13 19 10 -- 60

Scoring -- BFA: Noah Greathouse 19, Jonah Greathouse 17, Kaden Proctor 15; Kaiserslautern: Marlon Robbins 25, Isaiah Washington 18, Steve Segning 14. Noteworthy -- J. Greathouse made 4 three-pointers; Jacob Fortune had 6 steals and 4 rebounds; Proctor led the Falcons with 5 boards.



BFA 49, Kaiserslautern 42

Saturday at Kaiserslautern

BFA 14 11 11 13 -- 49

Kaiserslautern 17 6 7 12 -- 42

Scoring -- BFA: J. Greathouse 17, Dillon Priest 11, N. Greathouse 9; Kaiserslautern: Robbins 21, Segning 8, Santo Starkey 5. Noteworthy -- J. Greathouse made 5 three-pointers; Proctor led all rebounders with 6, while both Greathouse brothers aded 5 apiece; Robbins had 4 rebounds and 4 steals.

Girls

Kaiserslautern 25, BFA 20

Friday at Kaiserslautern

BFA 0 7 6 7 -- 20

Kaiserslautern 8 6 3 8 -- 25

Scoring -- BFA: Kennedy Wilbanks 6, Emily Brauer 5, Cailynn Campbell 5; Kaiserslautern: Kiara Lane 14, Le’Jhanique Brown 4. Noteworthy -- BFA’s Erin Fortune led all rebounders with 10, while Haylee Smith paced the Raiders with 7 boards; Lane hit a pair of three-pointers.

BFA 32, Kaiserslautern 19

Saturday at Kaiserslautern

BFA 13 7 5 7 -- 32

Kaiserslautern 4 4 0 11 -- 19

Scoring -- BFA: Becca Losey 10, Jessie Campbell 9, Wilbanks 7; Kaiserslautern: Brown 6, Lane 5, Talea Cobb 4. Noteworthy -- Cailynn and Jessie Campbell each had 6 steals, while Cailynn grabbed a game-high 9 rebounds; Brown led the Raiders with 4 rebounds.



Baumholder 42, Ansbach 24

Friday at Ansbach

Baumholder 6 20 10 6 -- 42

Ansbach 0 3 10 11 -- 24

Scoring -- Baumholder: Eliyah Tillman 19, Tytianna Martinez 9; Ansbach: Shermaine Nesbitt 10, Jessica Livingston 5, Katelynn Patterson 5. Noteworthy -- Tillman had a double-double with 11 rebounds; Martinez grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds for Baumholder; Kayla Stange had 11 rebounds for Ansbach, while Arcelia Escobar added 6 rebounds; Nesbitt had 7 steals and 4 rebounds.



Baumholder 28, Ansbach 17

Saturday at Ansbach

Baumholder 9 5 4 10 -- 28

Ansbach 0 2 4 11 -- 17

Scoring -- Baumholder: TIllman 10, Martinez 7, Lynch 6; Ansbach: Patterson 11, Escobar 5. Noteworthy -- Tillman recorded another double-double with 13 rebounds and added 7 steals; Patterson made 3 three-pointers; Escobar led the Cougars with 11 rebounds.



Bitburg 40, SHAPE 32

Friday at Spangdahlem

SHAPE 2 10 12 8 -- 32

Bitburg 10 8 9 13 -- 40

Scoring -- SHAPE: Quinn Kilrain 11, Efthimia Karagianni 11; Bitburg: Elise Rasmussen 19, Baileigh McFall 8, Ava Bohn 6. Noteworthy -- Rasmussen had 11 rebounds and 5 blocks; McFall added 9 rebounds; Kilrain and Megan Vanheuckelom each had 8 rebounds.



Bitburg 47, SHAPE 36

Saturday at Spangdahlem

Scoring - SHAPE: Karagianni 26; Bitburg: Rasmussen 17, McFall 17, Bohn 6. Noteworthy -- Amani Bradshaw had 15 rebounds for the Barons, while Rasmussen and McFall each had 6; Karagianni made 5 three-pointers; Vanheuckelom had 9 rebounds for the Spartans.



Vilseck 31, Hohenfels 18

Friday at Vilseck

Hohenfels 3 0 9 6 -- 18

Vilseck 4 13 5 9 -- 31

Scoring -- Hohenfels: Jael Shain 5, Bilyana Garland 5; Vilseck: Tynniesia Wilson 10, Shavonne Cole 8, Adely Huezo 6.

Hohenfels 28, Vilseck 25

Saturday at Hohenfels

Scoring -- Vilseck: WIlson 17; Hohenfels: Maddy Black 13, Shain 7.



Brussels 20, Alconbury 9

Friday at Alconbury

Scoring -- Brussels: Dannie Lynch 10.



Alconbury 38, Brussels 29

Saturday at Alconbury

Scoring -- Brussels: Lynch 14; Alconbury: Roni Teti 12, Laela Evans 7, Haley Starr 6. Noteworthy -- Starr and Marissa Kastler each had 5 rebounds for Alconbury.





Sigonella 45, Marymount 20

Friday at Sigonella

Marymount 0 6 12 2 -- 20

Sigonella 18 8 2 17 -- 45

Scoring -- Sigonella: Kisiah Chandler 17, Jessica Jacobs 13, Kristiana Wyrick 9; Marymount: Arna Mathiesen 9. Noteworthy -- Chandler had 12 rebounds and 2 steals, while Jacobs added 4 steals.



Sigonella 29, Marymount 21

Saturday at Sigonella

Marymount 3 12 0 6 -- 21

Sigonella 6 6 10 7 -- 29

Scoring -- Marymount: Chandler 16; Marymount: Mathiesen 9. Noteworthy -- Chandler totaled 14 rebounds and 2 assists.



Naples 39, Aviano 29

Friday at Aviano

Scoring -- Naples: Jada Wiliamson 13, Mia Rawlins 8, Jade Sawyer 8, Ashonti Nixon 8; Aviano: Keicha Halsell 10. Noteworthy -- Williamson had 8 rebounds, while Nixon added 6; Rawlins totaled 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals; Victoria Sasse made 3 steals for Naples.



Naples 35, Aviano 18

Saturday at Aviano

Scoring -- Aviano: Tiana Link 8, Kaila Lusson 5; Naples: Rawlins 14, Sasse 9, Sawyer 6. Noteworthy -- Rawlins made 10 of 13 free-throw attempts; Sawyer had 11 rebounds and Williamson added 8.



Lakenheath 38, AFNORTH 20

Friday at Lakenheath

Scoring -- AFNORTH: Amelie Essrich 8, Milanni Wilkerson 8; Lakenheath: Lyric Arce 10, Reese Estus 8. Noteworthy -- Wilkerson had 10 rebounds, while Kayla Lambiase added 8 for the Lions.



Lakenheath 37, AFNORTH 20

Saturday at Lakenheath

Scoring -- AFNORTH: Wilkerson 9, Essrich 7; Lakenheath: Estus 17, Asha Snipes 6, Emily Conde 4. Noteworthy -- Estus posted a double-double with 13 rebounds, while Gabrielle Clavo had 8 and Snipes added 7 for the Lancers; Wilkerson led all rebounders with 14, while Essrich grabbed 10 boards.



Wrestling

Southern sectional

Saturday at Aviano

(Automatic qualifiers for European championships)

106 pounds – 1. Munro Manning (Sig), 2. Nicolas Verduga (Vic), 3. Johnathan Alvarado (Vil).

113 – 1. John Miayamoto (Sig), 2. Diego Martinez (Vil).

120 – 1. Jacob Gamboa (Avi), 2. Blaise Markley (Vil), 3. Tristan Valdez (Vic).

126 – 1. Liam Knowles (Avi), 2. Anthony Verduga (Vic), 3. Adrian Cruz (Vil).

132 – 1. Josh Badillo (Vic), 2. Michael Hauser (Avi), 3. Chase Faulkenberry (Avi).

138 – 1. Anthony Cervantes (Avi), 2. Andres Taverez (Nap), 3. Brandon Duckworth (Vil).

145 – 1. Jackson Blivin (Nap), 2. Cain Brehmer (Sig), 3. Gabriel Medaugh (Vil).

152 – 1. Jordan Hoffman (Nap), 2. Dylan Burns (Vil), 3. Matthew McClure (AOSR).

160 – 1. Drake Ronnau (Mun), 2. Caleb Hood (Nap), 3. Mitchel Schaul (Avi).

170 – 1. Cole Ronnau (Mun), 2. Franco Mastroianni (Nap), 3. Kyle Frost (Vil).

182 – 1. Emil Aliyev (Vic), 2. Ayden Capps (Avi), 3. Keifer Andrus (Vil).

195 – 1. Nicholas Clarida (Nap), 2. Shamil Aliyev (Vic), 3. Joseph Baca (Vil).

220 – 1. Juan Oesterreich (Vil), 2. Dequan Epperson (Vic).

285 – 1. Kaelin Dunn (Nap).

Central sectional

Saturday at Ramstein

(Automatic qualifiers for European championships)

106 -- 1, Ruben Ramos (Stu); 2, Atreyu Allen (Wies); 3, Ivan Centeno (Stu).

113 -- 1, David Kingery (Ram); 2, Joseph Wicker (Stu); 3, Tyler McGrady (Stu).

120 -- 1, Josh Garcia (Ram); 2, Jeremiah Gerber (Wies); 3, Ryan Morrow (Stu).

126 -- 1, Benjamin FIelding (Stu); 2, Victor Castro (Baum); 3, Russell Bodily (Ram).

132 -- 1, Matthew Bolduc (Stu); 2, Stanley Cruz (Ram); 3, Andrew Keck (Rota).

138 -- 1, Ryan Ford (Ram); 2, Marcus Bradley (Ram); 3, Alexander Sprague (Stu).

145 -- 1, Isaiah Phillips (Stu); 2, Dante Lapitan (Ram); 3, Presley Peters (Rota).

152 -- 1, Joshua Theodore (Wies); 2, Christopher Hernandez (Stu); 3, Mateo Lovato (Ram).

160 -- 1, Gabe Charlifue (Wies); 2, Owen Peterson (Ram); 3, Wesley Coglianese (Stu).

170 -- 1, Nate Warner (Wies); 2, Micah Noggle (Ram); 3, Ayden Kemp (Ram).

182 -- 1, Kevin Wentland (Stu); 2, Randy Steinbeck (Ram); 3, Omar Barbee (Stu).

195 -- 1, Chris Hobson (Wies); 2, Yorel Smalls (Baum); 3, Christopher Cheadle (Stu).

220 -- 1, Erik Gerena (Ram); 2, Trevor Dunbar (Stu); 3, Deven Holland (Wies).

285 -- 1, John Carroll (Stu); 2, Clayton Artese (Ram); 3, Caleb Love (Ram).

North sectional

Saturday at Lakenheath

(Automatic qualifers for European championships)

106 — 1, Bryan Lovett (Lak) 2, Henry Etheridge(Bit) 3, Eli Rothas (Lak)

113 — 1, Conner Mackie (Kai) 2, Kyle Boren (Lak)

120 — 1, Tyler Barber (Kai) 2, Jacob Brown (Lak)

126 — 1, Kurt Nacionales (Bit) 2, Alex Kimberly (Sha) 3, Ethan Boren (Lak)

132 — 1, Malik Shoemaker (Lak) 2, Richard Chrestman (Bru) 3, Damien Corser (Afn)

138 — 1, Evan Mackie (Kai) 2, Preston Booth (Lak) 3, Blake Borders (Afn)

145 — 1, Parker Rose (Kai) 2, Sean Kilrain (Sha) 3, Joseph Medina (Lak)

152 — 1, Dante Rincon (Kai) 2, Zak Kappenman (Sha) 3, Joseph Rowberry (Lak)

160 — 1, Daniel Holland (Lak) 2, Bohdan Polovynko (Bru) 3, Evan Clark (Bru)

170 — 1, J.P. Krussick (Lak) 2, Jacob Grimmage (Sha)

182 — 1, Joseph Glenk (Lak) 2, Hunter Wiles (Kai) 3, Bryant Gonzalez (Bru)

195 — 1, Rodderick Hendricks (Kai) 2, Oleksandr Orativskyi (Bru)

220 — 1, Royce Staley (Kai) 2, Chris Davidson (Sha)

285 — None