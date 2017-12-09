Europe Scoreboard: Dec. 9, 2017
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 9, 2017
High school
Basketball
Boys
Sigonella 61, Florence 22
Friday at Sigonella
Scoring -- Sigonella: Isaac Griswold 20, Kevin Swisshelm 11, Alex Ogletree 10, Connor Smithgall 9. Noteworthy -- Griswold had a double-double with 10 rebounds, while Ogletree added 6.
Sigonella 55, Florence 32
Saturday at Sigonella
Scoring -- Sigonella: Smithgall 17, Griswold 17, Ogletree 10. Noteworthy -- Ogletree posted a double-double with 10 rebounds; Griswold added 8 boards.
Stuttgart 52, Naples 35
Saturday at Vicenza
Scoring -- Stuttgart: Ahmad Johnson 16, Gavin Abney 15, Jarrian Smith 10.
SHAPE 62, AFNORTH 53
Friday at Mons, Belgium
AFNORTH 13 3 11 23 -- 53
SHAPE 8 14 22 18 -- 62
Scoring -- AFNORTH: Luke Priestman 26, David Mitchell 20; SHAPE: Chandler Squire 28, Marios Giannopoulos 12, Anthony Gordon 12. Noteworthy -- Giannopoulos had a double-double with 11 boards, while Gordon added 6; Mitchell paced AFNORTH with 5 rebounds.
SHAPE 58, AFNORTH 35
Saturday at Brunssum, Netherlands
Scoring -- SHAPE: Squire 18, Gordon 7; AFNORTH: Mitchell 20, Priestman 12. Noteworthy -- Squire had 5 assists and Gordon handled 7 rebounds.
Ansbach 55, Brussels 30
Saturday at Ansbach
Brussels 10 4 3 13 -- 30
Ansbach 14 12 15 14 -- 55
Scoring -- Brussels: Dominick DeFazio 17; Ansbach: Kevin Kamara 28, Ogden Andrew 19. Noteworthy -- Kamara and Andrew each posted double-doubles with 10 boards apiece.
Spangdahlem 53, Alconbury 26
Friday at Spangdahlem
Alconbury 8 5 8 5 -- 26
Spangdahlem 18 11 11 13 -- 53
Scoring -- Alconbury: Jose Cordero 13, Ethan Shropshire 7; Spangdahlem: Javian Rouse 14, Deon Montgomery 8, Eli Canaan 8. Noteworthy -- Rouse and Canaan led the Sentinels with 6 rebounds apiece; Cordero made 4 steals.
Spangdahlem 42, Alconbury 25
Saturday at Spangdahlem
Alconbury 7 5 5 8 -- 25
Spangdahlem 5 8 16 13 -- 42
Scoring -- Alconbury: Cordero 9, Shropshire 7; Spangdahlem: Kyros Bettelyoun 11, Rouse 7, Deon Montgomery 7. Noteworthy -- Leading rebounders included Spangdahlem’s Tristan Korff (8) and Bettelyoun (4) and Alconbury’s Monroe Potter (7) and Shropshire (6).
Ramstein 65, Lakenheath 42
Friday at Lakenheath
Ramstein 13 12 16 24 -- 65
Lakenheath 6 17 11 8 -- 42
Scoring -- Ramstein: Jarod Little 30, Naser Eaves 17, Jason Jones 12; Lakenheath: Kobe Cox 20, Grady Wright 13. Noteworthy -- Daniel Uelmen had 8 rebounds and Cox added 7 for the Lancers.
Ramstein 44, Lakenheath 41
Saturday at Lakenheath
Lakenheath 10 10 6 15 -- 41
Ramstein 8 14 12 10 -- 44
Scoring -- Ramstein: Jones 17, Little 9; Lakenheath: Uelmen 14, Cox 13. Noteworthy -- Uelmen had a double-double with 11 rebounds, while Cox added 8 and Grady Wright grabbed 7 for Lakenheath.
Girls
Spangdahlem 30, Alconbury 18
Friday at Spangdahlem
Alconbury 4 3 6 5 -- 18
Spangdahlem 4 4 8 14 -- 30
Scoring -- Alconbury: Marissa Kastler 11, Haley Starr 4, Destinee Nunez 3; Spangdahlem: Ava Bohn 13, Amadi Bradshaw 7, Emma Passig 4. Noteworthy -- Bradshaw had 9 boards and Passig made 7 steals for the Sentinels; Starr had 7 rebounds and Kastler added 6 for the Dragons.
Spangdahlem 41, Alconbury 19
Saturday at Spangdahlem
Alconbury 4 3 8 4 -- 19
Spangdahlem 10 2 7 22 -- 41
Scoring -- Alconbury: Kastler 14, Starr 5; Spangdahlem: Bradshaw 22, Bohn 10, Passig 6.
Ansbach 28, Baumholder 16
Friday at Ansbach
Baumholder 3 4 3 6 -- 16
Ansbach 2 4 16 6 -- 28
Scoring -- Baumholder: Lydia Coyour 7, Sierra Green 6, Taylor Lynch 3; Ansbach: Katelynn Patterson 13, Shermaine Nesbitt 5, Alikah Munson 4. Noteworthy -- Green led all rebounds with 12; Shanice Kamara paced the Cougars with 11 boards, while Patterson added 9 and Katherine McGrail added 5. Patterson made 7 steals and hit 3 three-pointers.
Hohenfels 32, Brussels 25
Friday at Ansbach
Brussels 3 9 8 5 -- 25
Hohenfels 12 6 4 10 -- 32
Scoring -- Hohenfels: Maddie Black 12, Jael Shain 8; Brussels: Nina Duvnjak 12, Dani Lynch 8. Noteworthy -- Brussels’ Jewels Friedhoff led all rebounders with 11; Black added 9 rebounds and 4 blocks; Aliyah Jordan posted 9 rebounds and 5 steals for Hohenfels.
Brussels 28, Ansbach 20
Saturday at Ansbach
Brussels 5 1 4 18 -- 28
Ansbach 3 2 9 6 -- 20
Scoring -- Brussels: Duvnjak 13, Lynch 7, Avery Smothermon 4; Ansbach: Patterson 8, Alikah Munson 6, Katherine McGrail 4. Noteworthy -- Ansbach’s Shanice Kamara led all rebounders with 15, while Patterson added 8 and McGrail and Nesbitt chipped in 4 each.
Wiesbaden 33, Black Forest 26
Friday at Wiesbaden
BFA 11 3 2 10 -- 26
Wiesbaden 8 5 10 10 -- 33
Scoring -- BFA: Grace Wettstone 10, Katie Greathouse 6, Becca Losey 5, Jessica Campbell 5; WIesbaden: Corban Jackson 10, Savannah Benson-China 8, Kiana Sterns 7. Noteworthy -- Wiesbaden’s Serenity Owens led all rebounders with 10, while Allison Urick added 8 and Amani Robinson had 5; Wettstone paced BFA with 8 rebounds, while Campbell added 6 and Losey had 4.
Black Forest 43, Wiesbaden 16
Saturday at Wiesbaden
BFA 15 8 10 10 -- 43
Wiesbaden 3 4 5 4 -- 16
Scoring -- BFA: Wettstone 14, Greathouse 10, Campbell 9; Wiesbaden: Sterns 5, Jackson 4, Urick 4. Noteworthy -- Campbell had 11 rebounds and 5 assists; Wettstone had 8 rebounds and Greathouse grabbed 6 boards and blocked 4 shots for the Falcons; Sterns (8) and Robinson (5) led the Warriros on the boards.
Vicenza 31, Vilseck 26
Saturday at Vicenza
Vilseck 8 9 4 5 -- 26
Vicenza 18 11 2 8 -- 31
Scoring -- Vilseck: Tyniessia Wilson 9, Tedeja Marshall 8, Shavonna Cole 7; Vicenza: Amy Silbaugh 11, Grace Bello 8. Noteworthy -- Angelina Yepes had 7 rebounds, Silbaugh had 8 steals and Brealin Redecker totaled 6 rebounds and 4 steals for the Cougars.
Naples 39, Stuttgart 35
Saturday at Vicenza
Naples 5 14 9 11 -- 39
Stuttgart 3 10 14 3 -- 35
Scoring -- Naples: Victoria Sasse 13, Mia Rawlins 9, Isabelle Flores 8, Jada Williamson 7; Stuttgart: Ally Taylor 13, Claire Troiano 8, Stephanie Short 6. Noteworthy -- Leading rebounders included Naples; Williamson (8), Eryka Hairston (6) and Sasse (6) and Stuttgart’s Taylor (9) and Troiano (5); Sasse and Rawlins made 4 steals each.
Lakenheath 49, Ramstein 46
Friday at Lakenheath
Scoring -- Lakenheath: Reese Estus 19, Asha Snipes 12. Noteworthy -- Estus had 5 rebounds and 2 steals.
Ramstein 48, Lakenheath 29
Saturday at Lakenheath
Scoring -- Ramstein: Yhari Dupree 10, Renha William 9, Shemilia Johnson 8, Adelina Bonilla 6; Lakenheath: Estus 9, Bryanna Wallace 6, Seraphina Raas 5. Noteworthy -- Estus totaled 7 rebounds and 2 steals; Raas grabbed 5 rebounds; Dupree had 4 rebounds.
AFNORTH 36, SHAPE 28
Friday at Mons, Belgium
AFNORTH 8 10 11 7 -- 36
SHAPE 6 6 6 10 -- 28
Scoring -- AFNORTH: Milahni Wilkerson 10, Kayla Lambrose 8, Amelie Essrich 8; SHAPE: Kalex Robledo 10, Maria Rebrean 7. Noteworthy -- Wilkerson grabbed 13 rebounds in a double-double performance; AFNORTH’s Ashley Bailey grabbed 9 rebounds; Rebrean and Lielynn Arrington grabbed 7 boards each for SHAPE.
Marksmanship
Stuttgart 1,141; Vilseck 1,111; Ansbach 1,097; Vicenza 992; Hohenfels incomplete
Saturday at Stuttgart
1, Callum Funk (Stu) 290; T2, Macy Kimball (Stu) 286; T2, Mikaela Motherwell (Vil) 286; 4, Fallon Dickinson (Stu) 284; 5, Eileen Dickinson (Stu) 281; 6, Isabelle Ploechinger (Stu) 280.
Prone -- E. Dickinson 99
Standing -- Funk 96
Kneeling -- Funk 97
Noteworthy -- Hohenfels did not compete due to weather.
Kaiserslautern 1,102; Wiesbaden 1,085; Alconbury 1,061; Baumholder 987; SHAPE 886
Saturday at Alconbury
T1, Jazmyn Taylor (Kais) 282; T1, Victoria Jackson (Kais) 282; 3, Honor Stackpole (Wies) 276; 4, Derek Ratliff (Alc) 275; 5, K Donnolly (Wies) 274; 6, Madeline White (Alc) 271; 7, Julia Hosey (Kais) 270; 8, James Wagenblast (Wies) 268.
Prone -- Jackson, Stackpole, Ratliff, Hosey 96
Standing -- Taylor 95
Kneeling -- Stackpole, White 94.
Wrestling
Ramstein 291.5, Kaiserslautern 132.5, Lakenheath 80, SHAPE 66.5, Spangdahlem 37.5, Baumholder 28, Alconbury 23
Saturday at Kaiserslautern
106 pounds -- 1, Andres Hart (Ram); 2, Jason Quinones (Kais).
113 -- 1, Eli Rothas (Ram); 2, Alexander Salcido (Ram); 3, Jeremy LeClair (Ram); 4, Devin Barnes (SHA).
120 -- 1, Conner Mackie (Kais); 2, Steven Anthes (Ram); 3, Kyle Boren (Lake); 4, Philip Severance (Lake).
126 -- 1, Jacob Brown (Lake); 2, Christian Griffith (Ram); 3, Xavier Woodard (Ram); 4, Tom Tebo (Kais).
132 -- 1, Dante Lapitan (Ram); 2, Ethan Boren (Lake); 3, Ryan Cronrath (Ram); 4, Logan Campbell (Ram).
138 -- 1, Russell Bodily (Ram); 2, Brian Haney (Spang).
145 -- 1, Joseph Medina (Ram); 2, Patrick Odom (Ram).
152 -- 1, Zak Kappenman (SHA); 2, Marcus Bradley (Ram).
160 -- 1, Andrew Wells (Kais); 2, Tyler McChord (Spang); 3, Nathan Kranz (Ram) 4, Sean Hogan (Ram).
170 -- 1, Brandon Perales (Baum); 2, Sean Ripley (SHA); 3, Bailey Holland (Ram); 4, Gabe Davis (Ram).
182 -- 1, Ayden Kemp (Ram); 2, Nick Scifo (Lake); 3, Dee Wilson (Alc); 4, Theodore Ward (Ram).
195 -- 1, Hunter Wiles (Kais); 2, Caleb McCabe (Baum); 3, Milo Clark (Ram); 4, Joey Glenk (Lake).
220 -- 1, Royce Staley (Kais); 2, Jordan Hodson (Ram); 3, Andrew Brice (SHA); 4, Liam McVay (Ram).
285 -- 1, Caleb Love (Ram); 2, Ty Hoopes (Ram); 3, Chris Davidson (SHA).
Stuttgart 174, Vilseck 124, Wiesbaden 74.5, Brussels 48.5, Munich 41.5, AFNORTH 31, Hohenfels 9
Saturday at Vilseck
106 -- 1, McKinley Fielding (Stu); 2, David Segalla (Stu); 3, Aaron Austin (Stu); 4, Sydney King (Hoh).
113 -- 1, Jonathan Alvarado (Vil); 2, Daniel Morrow (Stu); 3, Ivan Centeno (Stu); 4, Sean Cartier (Wies).
120 -- 1, Atreyu Allen (Wies); 2, Tyler McGrady (Stu); 3, Jack Engelke (Stu); 4, Adrian Cruz (Vil).
126 -- 1, Sean Smith (Stu); 2, Brandon Wells (Wies); 3, Nicholas Burns (Vil); 4, Robert Henry (Stu).
132 -- 1, Benjamin Fielding (Stu); 2, Ryan Morrow (Stu); 3, Raymond Brown (Stu); 4, Sergio Silva (Vil).
138 -- 1, Alexander Sprague (Stu); 2, Damien Corser (AFN); 3, Bailey Kling (Wies); 4, Cruz Sowders (Stu).
145 -- 1, Abraham Engelke (Stu); 2, Christian Brashears (Vil); 3, Skylar Condon (Bru); 4, Hyrum Draper (Vil).
152 -- 1, Phoenix Blumenshine (Vil); 2, Joseph Kirkham (Stu); 3, Clayton Sheffield (Stu); 4, Wesley Coglianese (Stu).
160 -- 1, Blaise Ronnau (Mun); 2, Bohdan Polovynko (Bru); 3, Matthew Johnston (Vil); 4, Gregory Sanchez (Stu).
170 -- 1, Drake Ronnau (Mun); 2, Jesus Vance (Wies); 3, Tristan Laliberte (Wies); 4, William Horn (Vil).
182 -- T1, Connor Boyer (Stu); T1, Leo Driggers (Bru); T1, Roman Rosas (Vil); 4, Colby Flash (AFN).
220 -- 1, Juan Oestereich (Vil); 2, Deven Holland (Wies); 3, Nicolas Aponte (AFN); 4, Guram Manjgaladze (Bru).
285 -- 1, John Carroll (Stu); 2, Christopher Frye (Stu); 3, Marshall Ellis (Bru).
Aviano 100, Naples 80, Sigonella 65, Vicenza 61, Rota 60
Saturday at Aviano
106 – 1. Ethan Herrera (Avi), 2. William Paulk (Vic), 3. Antonio Corr (Rota), 4. Raeisha Georges (Avi).
113 – 1. Munro Manning (Sig), 2. Nicholas Verdurga (Vic), 3. Israel Ruelas (Vic), 4. Anthony Bulanadi (Rota).
120 – 1. Phillip Rivera (Rota), 2. Ben Latimer (Sig), 3. Noah Bachica (Sig), 4. Caleb Smith (Vic).
126 – 1. Julius Gaduang (Avi), 2. Lucas Landrum (Avi), 3. Matthew Donalty (Nap), 4. Eliza Moore (Sig).
132 – Not contested.
138 – 1. Jacob Gamboa (Avi), 2. Liam Knowles (Avi), 3. Anthony Verduga (Vic), 4. Dennis Kukharve (Rota).
145 – 1. Anthony Cervantes (Avi), 2. Diego Veray (Nap), 3. Ethan Laws (Avi), 4. Liam McMurray (Rota).
152 – 1. Jackson Blivin (Nap), 2. Michael Hauser (Avi), 3. Cain Bremer (Sig), 4T. James Penta (Rota), Christian Laws (Avi), Trey Brock (Vic).
160 – 1. Jacob Payne (Sig), 2T. Aiden Maffei (Avi), Adam Wester (Rota), Skylar De Andrade (Rota).
170 – 1. Mitchell Schaal (Avi), 2. Brennon Colvin (Rota), 3. Zane Miagany (Nap), 4. Nick Lumanarias (Nap).
182 – 1. Ethan Johnston (Vic), 2. Aiden Capps (Avi), 3. Lance Smith (Nap), 4. Louie Torres (Vic).
195 – 1. Augusto De Sousa Matos (Nap), 2. Brenden Schulte (Nap), 3. Kyle Burleson (Nap), 4. Gavin Vasquez (Vic).
220 – 1. Nich Clarida (Nap), 2. James Packard (Vic).
285 – 1. Joe Perroni (Sig), 2. Joshua Whitman (Vic), 3. Derianne Sims (Nap).
