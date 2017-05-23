DODEA-Europe softball - Day 2
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 23, 2017
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day DODEA-Europe softball tournaments in Germany.
Friday's games
Division I
Pool A
At Ramstein High School
Ramstein 7, Lakenheath 0; Ramstein advances to semifinals
Stuttgart 20, Vicenza 6; Stuttgart advances to semifinals
Pool B
At Ramstein High School
Vilseck 7, Naples 6
Wiesbaden 19, SHAPE 7
Kaiserslautern 10, Wiesbaden 5
6 Naples vs. 9 SHAPE, 3:30 p.m.
2 Vilseck vs. 3 Kaiserslautern, 5:15 p.m.
Division II/III
At Kaiserslautern Kapaun
Bitburg 17, AFNORTH 1
At Ramstein High School
Sigonella 8, Hohenfels 3
Aviano 13, Rota 8
4 Hohenfels vs. 5 Bitburg, 1:45 p.m.
3 Aviano vs. 6 AFNORTH, 3:30 p.m.
1 Rota vs. 2 Sigonella, 5:15 p.m.
