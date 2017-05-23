DODEA-Europe softball - Day 2

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day DODEA-Europe softball tournaments in Germany.

Friday's games

Division I

Pool A

At Ramstein High School

Ramstein 7, Lakenheath 0; Ramstein advances to semifinals

Stuttgart 20, Vicenza 6; Stuttgart advances to semifinals

Pool B

At Ramstein High School

Vilseck 7, Naples 6

Wiesbaden 19, SHAPE 7

Kaiserslautern 10, Wiesbaden 5

6 Naples vs. 9 SHAPE, 3:30 p.m.

2 Vilseck vs. 3 Kaiserslautern, 5:15 p.m.

Division II/III

At Kaiserslautern Kapaun

Bitburg 17, AFNORTH 1

At Ramstein High School

Sigonella 8, Hohenfels 3

Aviano 13, Rota 8

4 Hohenfels vs. 5 Bitburg, 1:45 p.m.

3 Aviano vs. 6 AFNORTH, 3:30 p.m.

1 Rota vs. 2 Sigonella, 5:15 p.m.