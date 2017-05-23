DODEA-Europe softball - Day 1
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 23, 2017
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day DODEA-Europe softball tournaments in Germany.
Thursday's games
Division I
Pool A
At Ramstein High School
Ramstein 16, Stuttgart 0
Lakenheath 15, Vicenza 5
Stuttgart 7, Lakenheath 6
Ramstein 21, Vicenza 5
Pool B
At Kaiserslautern Kapaun
Kaiserslautern 17, SHAPE 0
Wiesbaden 10, Naples 6
Vilseck 13, SHAPE 1
Naples 7, Kaiserslautern 6
Vilseck 12, Wiesbaden 8
Division II/III
At Ramstein High School
Round robin
Rota 12, AFNORTH 8
Hohenfels 13, Aviano 7
Sigonella 20, Bitburg 0
Hohenfels 16, AFNORTH 15
Sigonella 14, Aviano 12
Rota 12, Bitburg 9
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Islamic State-linked militants besiege Philippine city
Hands off US election, ex-CIA director says he warned Russia
Search-and-rescue drones could one day save overboard sailors
Hands off US election, ex-CIA director says he warned Russia
Soldiers launch attacks in besieged Philippine city
Blood, horror, shock as bomber strikes young crowd