DODEA-Europe softball - Day 1

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 23, 2017

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day DODEA-Europe softball tournaments in Germany.

Thursday's games

Division I

Pool A
At Ramstein High School
Ramstein 16, Stuttgart 0
Lakenheath 15, Vicenza 5
Stuttgart 7, Lakenheath 6
Ramstein 21, Vicenza 5
Pool B
At Kaiserslautern Kapaun
Kaiserslautern 17, SHAPE 0
Wiesbaden 10, Naples 6
Vilseck 13, SHAPE 1
Naples 7, Kaiserslautern 6
Vilseck 12, Wiesbaden 8

Division II/III

At Ramstein High School
Round robin
Rota 12, AFNORTH 8
Hohenfels 13, Aviano 7
Sigonella 20, Bitburg 0
Hohenfels 16, AFNORTH 15
Sigonella 14, Aviano 12
Rota 12, Bitburg 9

