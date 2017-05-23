DODEA-Europe softball - Day 1

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day DODEA-Europe softball tournaments in Germany.

Thursday's games

Division I

Pool A

At Ramstein High School

Ramstein 16, Stuttgart 0

Lakenheath 15, Vicenza 5

Stuttgart 7, Lakenheath 6

Ramstein 21, Vicenza 5

Pool B

At Kaiserslautern Kapaun

Kaiserslautern 17, SHAPE 0

Wiesbaden 10, Naples 6

Vilseck 13, SHAPE 1

Naples 7, Kaiserslautern 6

Vilseck 12, Wiesbaden 8

Division II/III

At Ramstein High School

Round robin

Rota 12, AFNORTH 8

Hohenfels 13, Aviano 7

Sigonella 20, Bitburg 0

Hohenfels 16, AFNORTH 15

Sigonella 14, Aviano 12

Rota 12, Bitburg 9