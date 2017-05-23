Quantcast

DODEA-Europe baseball - Day 1

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 23, 2017

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day DODEA-Europe baseball tournaments in Germany.

Thursday's games

Division I

Pool A
At Kaiserslautern Pulaski Barracks
Kaiserslautern 4, Naples 1
Wiesbaden 12, Lakenheath 1
Wiesbaden 6, Naples 3
At Ramstein Southside Fitness Center
4 Lakenheath vs. 8 Kaiserslautern, 6:30 p.m.
Pool B
At Kaiserslautern Pulaski Barracks
Ramstein 6, Vilseck 1
Stuttgart 10, SHAPE 0
Stuttgart 7, Vicenza 2
Ramstein 9, Vicenza 2
6 Vilseck vs. 7 SHAPE, 7:45 p.m.

Division II/III

Pool A
At Ramstein Southside Fitness Center
AFNORTH 6, Sigonella 5
Hohenfels 12, AFNORTH 7
Pool B
At Ramstein Southside Fitness Center
Rota 14, Aviano 9
Bitburg 7, Ansbach 6
Ansbach 15, Rota 4
Bitburg 15, Aviano 5

