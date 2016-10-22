Defending champs move on to second round

ANSBACH, Germany -- The two-time defending Division II football champion Ansbach Cougars took a confident step towards in the direction of another one Saturday with a 32-0 quarterfinal shutout of the visiting SHAPE Spartans.

The undefeated Cougars methodically distanced themselves from the underdog Spartans, the fourth seed from the North region. Ansbach scored a touchdown apiece in the first two quarters, piled on two more scores in the third quarter and tacked on a fourth-quarter insurance touchdown and two-point conversion.

Ogden Andrew and Ramon Peguero each scored a pair of touchdowns for the Cougars. Joxua Baughman totaled 12 tackles and three sacks to lead the defense.

Reginald Kirklen gathered 92 rushing yards to pace SHAPE, while Garrett Kopcha made 10 tackles for the Spartans.