Black Forest takes 3 of 4 from Kaiserslautern

Division II powerhouse Black Forest Academy was thrilled just to be playing against a Division I opponent such as Kaiserslautern. You can imagine how the Falcons feel about the results.

Visiting BFA took three of four combined boys and girls games from the Raiders on Friday and Saturday, tuning up for what should be lengthy Division II tournament runs with impressive performances against one of DODEA-Europe’s largest schools.

The Falcons won the boys games 63-60 and 49-42, overcoming an early deficit on each occasion. The BFA girls took a 25-20 loss Friday before recovering for a 32-19 win Saturday.

For the boys, sharpshooter Jonah Greathouse poured in 17 points in each game, draining four three-pointers on Friday and five more on Saturday. Noah Greathouse added 28 combined points.

That was good enough to outpace star Marlon Robbins and the Raiders. Robbins produced game-high totals of 25 and 21 points, respectively, in the losing efforts.

The Kaiserslautern girls earned the host school’s lone weekend win Friday night by jumping out to an 8-0 lead through one quarter. Kiara Lane scored 14 points in the win.

The Falcons followed a similar script in evening the series Saturday, taking a 13-4 lead through one quarter and cruising to the win. Becca Losey led a balanced BFA attack with 10 points.

Wildcats maul Saints: The Naples boys and girls each claimed substantial wins over host Aviano on Friday and Saturday.

Jada Williamson posted game-high totals of 13 points and eight rebounds in Friday’s 39-29 victory. Mia Rawlins made 10 of 13 free-throw attempts as part of a 14-point effort in Saturday’s 35-18 win.

Tommy Menoni shared the spotlight with typical standouts KC Evans and Terrell Staten in the Naples boys sweep. Menoni scored a game-high 16 points in Friday’s 62-29 win, which was followed by a 62-34 Wildcat win the next day. Evans totaled 38 points and Staten notched 29 in the doubleheader.

Lancers slay Lions: Host Lakenheath won all four combined games against AFNORTH by double-digit margins.

Reese Estus scored a combined 25 points in the Lakenheath girls’ 38-20 and 37-20 victories. Her weekend included a Saturday double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Milanni Wilkerson totaled 17 points and 24 rebounds in defeat.

Big second-half pushes delivered a matching sweep for the Lancer boys. Lakenheath earned Friday’s 76-51 win on the strength of a 28-8 third-quarter advantage, and outscored the Lions by 10 in the third quarter of Saturday’s 63-51 win.

Kobe Cox scored 20 points Friday and Kentavious Seawood scored 14 on Saturday to lead the Lancers. Ares Lopez led AFNORTH with 22 and 28 points, respectively.

Ansbach hands Baumholder first loss: The Baumholder Bucs saw their unbeaten boys basketball season spoiled Friday night in a 32-25 loss to the Division III rival Ansbach Cougars.

The host Cougars deployed a diverse and dangerous attack in upsetting the Bucs, who were 9-0 overall and 7-0 in Division III entering the weekend. Kevin Kamara scored eight points while Nick Benson, Ogden Andrew and Anthony Evans chipped in six apiece.

Baumholder recovered the next day with a gritty 42-38 win over Ansbach. Drayon Jones scored a game-high 22 points, including four three-pointers, to pair with his 13-point effort Friday.

The weekend’s girls doubleheader was far more lopsided as Baumholder claimed 42-24 and 28-17 wins. Eliyah Tillman had consecutive double-doubles of 19 points and 11 rebounds and 10 points and 13 rebounds.

SHAPE, Bitburg break even: Host Bitburg won a pair of girls basketball games over SHAPE while losing both boys games to the Spartans.

Star post Elise Rasmussen carried the Barons to the 40-32 and 47-36 wins, recording 19 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots on Friday and 17 points and six rebounds on Saturday.

That interior dominance offset the long-range brilliance of SHAPE’s Efthimia Karagianni, who made five three-pointers on Saturday as part of a 37-point weekend.

But the Baron boys were no match for the high-powered Spartans, who claimed 64-28 and 52-11 victories. Cameron Little scored 19 and 28 points, respectively, to lead the blowout wins.

Laffitte, late free throws sink Sigonella: A pair of clutch free throws by a teammate combined with the routine dominance of Marymount phenom Dominic Laffitte delivered a 62-60 boys win over Sigonella on Friday.

Isaac Dibert hit a pair of free throws in the game’s final seconds to deliver the victory, part of his 14-point scoring effort. Laffitte piled up 40 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists in the win.

The Royals spared the drama on Saturday as Laffitte posted a 44-point, 14-rebound, 11-steal triple-double in a 77-45 romp.

Isaac Griswold scored 35 and 23 points, respectively, for Sigonella.

The Jaguar girls overwhelmed Marymount behind a pair of double-doubles from Kisiah Chandler. She posted 17 points and 12 rebounds in Friday’s 45-20 win and 16 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday’s 29-21 victory.