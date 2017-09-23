Aviano shuts out Hohenfels to move to 3-0

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy -- The Saints go marching on.

Aviano extended its season-opening football winning streak to three games on Saturday with a 52-0 win over the visiting Hohenfels Tigers, further distancing itself from both the DODEA-Europe Division II South region pack and the memories of last year’s winless campaign.

Anthony Cervantes, Pablo Cervantes, Giacomo Fabbro, Tony Perales and Jason Valladares crossed the goal line and Mason Shine tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the Saint onslaught.

After occupying the Division II cellar last fall, Aviano has not only won this season, but won big. Including Saturday’s shutout, the Saints have won their three games by a combined score of 155-32.

Aviano visits Baumholder next week, while winless Hohenfels hosts Vicenza.