Aviano's win total already better than last year's

BRUNSSUM, Netherlands -- The Aviano Saints expected to be better this fall. Just one game into the season, they already are.

Aviano, the only winless team in DODEA-Europe Division II football in 2016, opened the 2017 campaign Saturday with a convincing 40-12 defeat of homestanding AFNORTH-Brussels.

The Saints enjoyed a 28-0 lead at halftime and triggered a running clock for the fourth quarter. Mason Shine, Pablo Cervantes and Mickey Moore each scored two touchdowns in an encouraging offensive performance for a program that was blanked in three of its five games last fall.

Tony Perales had nine tackles, Anthony Cervantes added seven tackles and Julius Gaduang snagged an interception to pace the Saint defense.

AFNORTH/Brussels found its points through the air as Isiah Darrisaw delivered touchdown passes to Keoni Gallman and Cole Birdsill. Isaac Vida posted 88 rushing yards and nine tackles in a strong two-way effort for the home team.