2017 Europe football schedule

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: August 14, 2017

Standings

(based on regular season division standings; updated Sept. 10)

Division I

  Division Overall
W L W L
Kaiserslautern     0 1
Lakenheath     0 1
Ramstein     1 0
Stuttgart     1 0
Vilseck     0 1
Wiesbaden     1 0

Division II North

  Division Overall
W L W L
AFNORTH/Brussels     0 1
International School of Brussels     0 1
Rota     1 0
Spangdahlem     1 0
SHAPE     0 1

Division II South

  Division Overall
W L W L
Aviano     1 0
Baumholder     1 0
Hohenfels     0 1
Naples     0 1
Vicenza     1 0


Schedule

Sept. 9
Stuttgart 30, Kaiserslautern 9*
Ramstein 36, Lakenheath 3*
Wiesbaden 38, Vilseck 0*
Baumholder 36, ISB 26
Spangdahlem 64, Hohenfels 0
Aviano 40, AFNORTH/Brussels 12
Vicenza 50, SHAPE 17
Rota 28, Naples 0

Sept. 15
Ramstein at Stuttgart
Baumholder at Naples

Sept. 16
Vilseck at Kaiserslautern
Wiesbaden at Lakenheath
AFNORTH/Brussels at Rota
Spangdahlem at SHAPE
ISB at Hohenfels
Vicenza at Aviano

Sept. 22
Kaiserslautern at Wiesbaden

Sept. 23
Lakenheath at Stuttgart
Vilseck at Ramstein
SHAPE at ISB
Rota at Spangdahlem
Baumholder at AFNORTH/Brussels
Hohenfels at Aviano
Naples at Vicenza

Sept. 29
Kaiserslautern at Stuttgart
Vicenza at Hohenfels

Sept. 30
Ramstein at Lakenheath
Wiesbaden at Vilseck
Rota at ISB
Spangdahlem at AFNORTH/Brussels
SHAPE at Naples
Aviano at Baumholder

Oct. 13
Ramstein at Kaiserslautern
Stuttgart at Wiesbaden

Oct. 14
Lakenheath at Vilseck
AFNORTH/Brussels at SHAPE
ISB at Spangdahlem
Rota at Aviano
Baumholder at Vicenza
Hohenfels at Naples

Oct. 20
AFNORTH/Brussels at ISB

Oct. 21
Kaiserslautern at Lakenheath
Wiesbaden at Ramstein
Stuttgart at Vilseck
Vicenza at Spangdahlem
SHAPE at Rota
Hohenfels at Baumholder
Naples at Aviano

Oct. 28
Division I semifinals
Division II semifinals

Nov. 4
European championships at Kaiserslautern

*Non conference

