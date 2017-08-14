2017 Europe football schedule
Published: August 14, 2017
Standings
(based on regular season division standings; updated Sept. 10)
Division I
|Division
|Overall
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Kaiserslautern
|0
|1
|Lakenheath
|0
|1
|Ramstein
|1
|0
|Stuttgart
|1
|0
|Vilseck
|0
|1
|Wiesbaden
|1
|0
Division II North
|Division
|Overall
|W
|L
|W
|L
|AFNORTH/Brussels
|0
|1
|International School of Brussels
|0
|1
|Rota
|1
|0
|Spangdahlem
|1
|0
|SHAPE
|0
|1
Division II South
|Division
|Overall
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Aviano
|1
|0
|Baumholder
|1
|0
|Hohenfels
|0
|1
|Naples
|0
|1
|Vicenza
|1
|0
Schedule
Sept. 9
Stuttgart 30, Kaiserslautern 9*
Ramstein 36, Lakenheath 3*
Wiesbaden 38, Vilseck 0*
Baumholder 36, ISB 26
Spangdahlem 64, Hohenfels 0
Aviano 40, AFNORTH/Brussels 12
Vicenza 50, SHAPE 17
Rota 28, Naples 0
Sept. 15
Ramstein at Stuttgart
Baumholder at Naples
Sept. 16
Vilseck at Kaiserslautern
Wiesbaden at Lakenheath
AFNORTH/Brussels at Rota
Spangdahlem at SHAPE
ISB at Hohenfels
Vicenza at Aviano
Sept. 22
Kaiserslautern at Wiesbaden
Sept. 23
Lakenheath at Stuttgart
Vilseck at Ramstein
SHAPE at ISB
Rota at Spangdahlem
Baumholder at AFNORTH/Brussels
Hohenfels at Aviano
Naples at Vicenza
Sept. 29
Kaiserslautern at Stuttgart
Vicenza at Hohenfels
Sept. 30
Ramstein at Lakenheath
Wiesbaden at Vilseck
Rota at ISB
Spangdahlem at AFNORTH/Brussels
SHAPE at Naples
Aviano at Baumholder
Oct. 13
Ramstein at Kaiserslautern
Stuttgart at Wiesbaden
Oct. 14
Lakenheath at Vilseck
AFNORTH/Brussels at SHAPE
ISB at Spangdahlem
Rota at Aviano
Baumholder at Vicenza
Hohenfels at Naples
Oct. 20
AFNORTH/Brussels at ISB
Oct. 21
Kaiserslautern at Lakenheath
Wiesbaden at Ramstein
Stuttgart at Vilseck
Vicenza at Spangdahlem
SHAPE at Rota
Hohenfels at Baumholder
Naples at Aviano
Oct. 28
Division I semifinals
Division II semifinals
Nov. 4
European championships at Kaiserslautern
*Non conference
