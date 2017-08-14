2017 Europe football schedule

Standings

(based on regular season division standings; updated Sept. 10)

Division I

Division Overall W L W L Kaiserslautern 0 1 Lakenheath 0 1 Ramstein 1 0 Stuttgart 1 0 Vilseck 0 1 Wiesbaden 1 0

Division II North

Division Overall W L W L AFNORTH/Brussels 0 1 International School of Brussels 0 1 Rota 1 0 Spangdahlem 1 0 SHAPE 0 1

Division II South

Division Overall W L W L Aviano 1 0 Baumholder 1 0 Hohenfels 0 1 Naples 0 1 Vicenza 1 0



Schedule

Sept. 9

Stuttgart 30, Kaiserslautern 9*

Ramstein 36, Lakenheath 3*

Wiesbaden 38, Vilseck 0*

Baumholder 36, ISB 26

Spangdahlem 64, Hohenfels 0

Aviano 40, AFNORTH/Brussels 12

Vicenza 50, SHAPE 17

Rota 28, Naples 0

Sept. 15

Ramstein at Stuttgart

Baumholder at Naples



Sept. 16

Vilseck at Kaiserslautern

Wiesbaden at Lakenheath

AFNORTH/Brussels at Rota

Spangdahlem at SHAPE

ISB at Hohenfels

Vicenza at Aviano

Sept. 22

Kaiserslautern at Wiesbaden



Sept. 23

Lakenheath at Stuttgart

Vilseck at Ramstein

SHAPE at ISB

Rota at Spangdahlem

Baumholder at AFNORTH/Brussels

Hohenfels at Aviano

Naples at Vicenza

Sept. 29

Kaiserslautern at Stuttgart

Vicenza at Hohenfels



Sept. 30

Ramstein at Lakenheath

Wiesbaden at Vilseck

Rota at ISB

Spangdahlem at AFNORTH/Brussels

SHAPE at Naples

Aviano at Baumholder

Oct. 13

Ramstein at Kaiserslautern

Stuttgart at Wiesbaden



Oct. 14

Lakenheath at Vilseck

AFNORTH/Brussels at SHAPE

ISB at Spangdahlem

Rota at Aviano

Baumholder at Vicenza

Hohenfels at Naples

Oct. 20

AFNORTH/Brussels at ISB



Oct. 21

Kaiserslautern at Lakenheath

Wiesbaden at Ramstein

Stuttgart at Vilseck

Vicenza at Spangdahlem

SHAPE at Rota

Hohenfels at Baumholder

Naples at Aviano



Oct. 28

Division I semifinals

Division II semifinals



Nov. 4

European championships at Kaiserslautern



*Non conference