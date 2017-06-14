Members of the DODEA-Europe Division I champion Kaiserslautern boys and Wiesbaden girls headline the 2017 All-Europe soccer teams, announced this week by DODEA-Europe.



Senior standout and 2017 Stars and Stripes boys soccer Athlete of the Year Alexander Dexter leads a contingent of five Kaiserslautern Raider selections, including three first-teamers. Division I contenders Ramstein and Naples each notched two first-team selections and three overall, while Division II champ Marymount and Division III champ Ansbach each produced two All-Europeans, including a first-teamer for each school.



The Wiesbaden girls accounted for five All-Europe spots. That haul included four first-team nods that acknowledged standout Warriors all over the field in freshman striker Lily Hogenson, midfielder Peggy Sue Mathis, defender Camryn Angel and goalkeeper Karli Wallace. Division I runner-up Stuttgart secured three first-teamers among its four selections, while Division III dynasty Alconbury earned two first-team spots along with a second-teamer.

Boys soccer

First team

MID Alexander Dexter, Kaiserslautern (Sr.)

MID Aljaz Urbanc, Brussels (Jr.)

ST Arturo Forcella, Marymount (Sr.)

MID Matteo Pugliese, Naples (Sr.)

MID Keal Collins, Ramstein (Sr.)

GK Nicholas Benson, Ansbach (Jr.)

DEF Nate Stewart, Naples (Sr.)

MID Nico Russey, Kaiserslautern (Sr.)

F Alessandro Ianni, AOSR (Soph.)

MID Austin James, Kaiserslautern (Sr.)

ST Anthony Villella, Ramstein (Fr.)

DEF Riley Fleming, Lakenheath (Sr.)

MID Roberto Liano Callahan, SHAPE (Jr.)

GK Giacomo Fabbro, Aviano (Soph.)

ST Hunter Drake, AFNORTH (Soph.)

Second team

MID Sam Musee, Black Forest (Sr.)

MID Gavin McMillan, Ramstein (Fr.)

MID Kuba Tombinski, Marymount (Sr.)

DEF Leon van Otterdijk, AOSR (Sr.)

ST Noah Gray, Brussels (Jr.)

ST Ben Harrison, Hohenfels (Jr.)

GK Lorenzo Jorio, SHAPE (Soph.)

GK George Woodley, Bitburg (Jr.)

MID Coleton Stewart, Naples (Sr.)

MID Michael Bills, Wiesbaden (Jr.)

DEF Thomas Robinson, Kaiserslautern (Sr.)

DEF Dajson Howard, Ansbach (Soph.)

MID Alex Crowson, Brussels (Jr.)

DEF Peyton Timmermeyer, Kaiserslautern (Sr.)

MID Stiam Kvan, AFNORTH (Sr.)



Girls

First team

MID Roni Teti, Alconbury (Sr.)

F Isabel Black, Alconbury (Jr.)

F Micayla Feltner, Naples (Soph.)

DEF Meaghan Ambelang, Stuttgart (Sr.)

ST Alexa Smith, Stuttgart (Sr.)

MID Peggy Sue Mathis, Wiesbaden (Soph.)

ST Ashlynn Floyd, Bitburg (Soph.)

GK Karli Wallace, Wiesbaden (Soph.)

DEF Camryn Angel, Wiesbaden (Sr.)

DEF Shiloh Houseworth, Naples (Sr.)

MID Haley Deome, Ramstein (Soph.)

GK Abigail Stanley, AFNORTH (Sr.)

MID Emma Hook, Rota (Jr.)

F Emily Smith, Stuttgart (Soph.)

ST Lily Hogenson, Wiesbaden (Fr.)

Second team

GK Eliyah Tillman, Baumholder (Sr.)

F Nicole Peneiro-Serrano, Hohenfels (Soph.)

MID Hailey Pulliam, Aviano (Jr.)

MID Helena Balisdell-Black, Bahrain (Sr.)

MID Quinn Kilrain, SHAPE (Sr.)

MID Lakyn Parker, Ramstein (Sr.)

ST Kyla Kolosky, AFNORTH (Fr.)

MID Amanda Zubowicz, Bitburg (Soph.)

ST Laela Evans, Alconbury (Jr.)

MID Anna Grace Hale, Naples (Fr.)

MID Lexi Mclellan, Stuttgart (Sr.)

ST Erin Goodman, Wiesbaden (Fr.)