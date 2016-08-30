Quantcast

2016 Europe football schedule

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: August 30, 2016

Standings

(based on regular season division standings; updated Nov. 5)

Division I

  Division Overall
W L W L
Ramstein* 4 1 5 1
Lakenheath* 3 2 4 2
Vilseck* 3 2 4 2
Wiesbaden* 3 2 3 3
Stuttgart 2 3 2 4
Kaiserslautern 0 5 0 6

*-clinched playoff spot

Division II north

  Division Overall
W L W L
Rota* 5 0 6 0
Bitburg* 4 1 5 1
ISB* 3 2 3 2
SHAPE* 2 3 2 4
AFNORTH/Brussels 1 4 1 5
Baumholder 0 5 1 5

*-clinched playoff spot

Division II south

  Division Overall
W L W L
Ansbach* 4 0 5 0
Naples* 3 1 3 2
Vicenza* 2 2 3 2
Hohenfels* 1 3 1 4
Aviano 0 4 0 5

*-clinched playoff spot


Schedule

Sept. 10
Ansbach 54, AFNORTH/Brussels 0
Baumholder 44, Aviano 34
Bitburg 31, Hohenfels 0
Rota 27, Naples 12
Vicenza 20, SHAPE 6

Sept. 17
Ramstein 53, Kaiserslautern 13*
Lakenheath 27, Wiesbaden 20*
Vilseck 14, Stuttgart 6*
AFNORTH/Brussels 32, Baumholder 27
Bitburg 44, SHAPE 3
Rota 44, International School of Brussels 14
Ansbach 22, Naples 12
Vicenza 39, Aviano 0
* - non conference

Sept. 23
Wiesbaden 26, Kaiserslautern 7

Sept. 24
Lakenheath 27, Stuttgart 17
Ramstein 18, Vilseck 3
SHAPE 42, AFNORTH/Brussels 6
ISB 46, Baumholder 12
Rota 34, Bitburg 29
Hohenfels 39, Aviano 0
Naples 17, Vicenza 6

Sept. 30
Stuttgart 33, Kaiserslautern 3
Wiesbaden 21, Ramstein 10
Vicenza 31, Hohenfels 3

Oct. 1
Lakenheath 14, Vilseck 7
Rota 47, AFNORTH/Brussels 14
SHAPE 49, Baumholder 6
Bitburg 42, ISB 0
Ansbach 40, Aviano 0

Oct. 7
Stuttgart 21, Wiesbaden 20
ISB 25, SHAPE 22

Oct. 8
Ramstein 25, Lakenheath 0
Vilseck 49, Kaiserslautern 9
Bitburg 64, AFNORTH/Brussels 0
Rota 45, Baumholder 0
Ansbach 28, Vicenza 12
Naples 18, Hohenfels 10

Oct. 14
Ansbach 20, Hohenfels 12
ISB 42, AFNORTH/Brussels 22

Oct. 15
Lakeneath 51, Kaiserslautern 14
Ramstein 29, Stuttgart 0
Vilseck 14, Wiesbaden 7
Bitburg 71, Baumholder 0
Rota 49, SHAPE 16
Naples 34, Aviano 17

Oct. 21
Ramstein 49, Kaiserslautern 3
Vilseck 27, Stuttgart 17

Oct. 22
Wiesbaden 33, Lakenheath 14
Division II quarterfinals:
Ansbach 32, SHAPE 0
Rota 48, Hohenfels 6
Naples 32, ISB 6
Bitburg 40, Vicenza 0

Oct. 28
Division II semifinal
Rota 38, Naples 20

Oct. 29
Division I semifinals
Ramstein 58, Lakenheath 15
Wiesbaden 20, Vilseck 17, OT
Division II semifinal
Ansbach 16, Bitburg 14

Nov. 5
Division II championship
Rota 28, Ansbach 7
Division I championship
Ramstein 13, Wiesbaden 8

