DODEA-Europe taps former Hohenfels AD Clemmons for top athletics job

DODEA-Europe has named veteran coach, administrator and tournament organizer Kathlene Clemmons as its new athletic director. Clemmons will take over the job in August.



“I just consider it such a privilege to have this opportunity,” Clemmons said, adding that she looks forward to working with school-level athletic directors and coaches to “make a difference” for the organization’s student-athletes.



Clemmons, the former athletic director at Hohenfels, brings 39 years of teaching experience, including 32 in DODEA, to the position. She will replace Karen Seadore, who resigned early this year to become DODEA’s Instructional Systems Specialist for Health and Physical Education at the organization’s headquarters in Alexandria, Va.



Clemmons and Seadore, with assistance from other DODEA-Europe administrators, have managed the organization’s day-to-day operations in recent months, giving the incoming Clemmons plenty of hands-on experience for the job. Having worked closely with Clemmons for years, Seadore is pleased to officially transfer power to her longtime colleague.



“I believe she possesses the skills and abilities to get a very difficult job done well,” Seadore said. “While Kathy will implement changes to the program, I am confident any and all changes will benefit our DODEA-Europe athletes.”

